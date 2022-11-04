Read full article on original website
EW.com
2:22 A Ghost Story review: Constance Wu is haunted in eerie tale fit for a winter's night
What is a ghost really? A supernatural terror, a manifestation of our fear or our grief, something benign or far more sinister?. This is the question at the heart of 2:22 A Ghost Story, the spectral thriller now making its U.S. premiere at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theater. Jenny (Constance...
Michael Oher, Who Inspired The Blind Side, Is Married! Inside the 'Heavenly Affair' with Ballerinas
The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5 Michael Oher is married! The retired professional football player, whose life inspired the Oscar-nominated film The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime love Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. "The most magical part was our vows," Roy tells PEOPLE exclusively. "To hear Mike express his feelings in front of 200-plus people was astonishing and romantic. I really felt like a...
EW.com
Dancing With the Stars' '90s night ends in a double elimination
Slam it to the left if you're havin' a good time, shake it to the right if ya know that you feel fine, dancers to the front! Tonight Dancing With the Stars went back to the '90s and celebrated the best of the decade. If you know Alfonso Ribeiro first and foremost as Carlton Banks then this episode was for you.
EW.com
Watch Brendan Fraser's emotional comeback in first trailer for The Whale
The first trailer for The Whale finally gives us our first look at Brendan Fraser's emotional, Oscar-bound performance in Darren Aronofsky's new drama. The Whale follows Fraser as a 600-pound man named Charlie, a gay college professor in the last days of his life as he grapples with grave obesity and the memories of his deceased lover.
EW.com
Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' '90s Night
Not going to watch tonight's new episode of Dancing With the Stars? As if! Get your butterfly clips and JNCO jeans ready, it's '90s night on DWTS and there are special guests galore. Last week, pro Val Chmerkovskiy was unable to dance with partner Gabby Windey after he tested positive...
EW.com
Exploring Babylon, Damien Chazelle's star-studded new movie
Damien Chazelle is a bit tired. When he calls EW in early October, he's still hard at work putting the finishing touches on Babylon, his sweeping epic (out Dec. 23) about the rise and fall of a menagerie of characters played by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, and newcomer Diego Calva. They're all striving to survive amid a great upheaval in 1920s Hollywood as it transitions from silent films to talkies.
EW.com
You can suddenly see more in first performance video from off-Broadway Little Shop of Horrors
Looking for some sweet understanding? Suddenly, Seymour shows you, you can. In this exclusive video, Rob McClure and Lena Hall perform the iconic duet between Seymour and Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, as the latest actors to step into the ongoing off-Broadway revival of the Howard Ashman-Alan Menken delight.
EW.com
Jeremy Strong almost played Chris Evans' scrawny body double in Captain America: The First Avenger
Jeremy Strong almost joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe — or at least his body almost did. The actor may be best known for hurling profanities as Kendall Roy in HBO's Succession, but in a new interview with The Times UK, Strong revealed that he was asked to appear in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. Specifically, he was invited to play Chris Evans' body double — the young, scrawny version of Steve Rogers, before he bulks up and becomes a star-spangled supersoldier.
EW.com
Leslie Phillips, Carry On actor and voice of Sorting Hat in Harry Potter, dies at 98
Leslie Phillips, the English comedy actor known for his role in the Carry On films and more internationally recognized as the voice of the Sorting Hat in Harry Potter, died Monday morning. He was 98. His agent in the U.K., Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed Phillips' passing to EW, saying the actor...
EW.com
Snoop Dogg biopic in the works with Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole
The life and rhymes of Snoop Dogg are headed to the big screen. EW has confirmed that a biopic about the Grammy-nominated rapper is in the works at Universal Pictures, with Black Panther writer Joe Robert Cole penning the script and Menace II Society co-helmer Allen Hughes on board to direct.
EW.com
Meet the new cast of Glass Onion suspects bedeviling Benoit Blanc
A mystery is only as good as its prime suspects...and luckily, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has a gallery of rogues fit for a murderous evening. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns to the screen this holiday season (a special one-week theatrical engagement begins Nov. 23 before streaming on Netflix Dec. 23), and he has a whole new crop of mischief and untrustworthy sources to size up.
EW.com
Pia Toscano to perform on 'Dancing With the Stars'
That date with Mark Ballas sure paid off. Former American Idol contestant Pia Toscano will perform on Dancing With the Stars next Tuesday, and Ballas will dance to her tune with Karina Smirnoff. The announcement was made on Tuesday's show. Toscano's ouster from Idol two weeks ago proved to be...
EW.com
Pop Culture of My Life: Kevin Wilson on True Grit, Origami Yoda, and the one VHS tape he couldn't quit
There are literary novelists you slog through, trying mightily to improve your mind or at least impress your social network, and then there is Kevin Wilson. In books like The Family Fang (later made into a movie starring Nicole Kidman and Jason Bateman), Perfect Little World, and Nothing to See Here, one of EW's favorite books of 2017, the Tennessee native spins tales so droll and clever and casually surreal, it feels less like reading than falling in with a delightfully subversive new friend.
EW.com
All the most shocking moments from the Love Is Blind season 3 reunion
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the Love Is Blind season 3 finale and reunion. The Love Is Blind season 3 finale weddings were shocking, but no one was prepared for how spicy the reunion got. After five pod couples made it to the altar, only two actually said "I...
EW.com
Director Sarah Polley gets Women Talking
Sarah Polley wanted Women Talking to feel like a fable. The stunning drama centers on an isolated group of Mennonite women who learn that they have been repeatedly drugged and sexually assaulted by men in their own community. They gather secretly in a hayloft to decide, as a collective, whether to leave the only home they know — or stay and fight back.
EW.com
What to watch this week: Black Panther is back, and a new Diana and Charles take on The Crown
Will it be the biggest movie of 2022? Bigger than Top Gun: Maverick's massive $716 million domestic haul? Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is perhaps the year's most anticipated movie, for several reasons: Fans are anxious to see how the sequel to the 2018 smash hit will honor late star Chadwick Boseman, not to mention who will take up the titular mantle; and can the movie capture the same glory as the Black Panther, which was the first Marvel movie to get a Best Picture Oscar nomination?
EW.com
The true story behind Andrew Morton's Princess Diana biography
"I've tried everything," says Elizabeth Debicki's Princess Diana on the new season of The Crown, explaining why she has decided to help journalist Andrew Morton write a book about her. "I've confronted my husband about his mistress and I've been dismissed. I've gone to The Queen, it's like facing a blank wall. And it finally dawned on me that unless I get my side of the story out there, people will never understand how it's really been for me."
EW.com
Alanis Morissette slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she exited planned Olivia Rodrigo duet
Alanis Morissette slammed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as "an environment that reduces women" after pulling out of a planned performance alongside Olivia Rodrigo at Saturday's induction ceremony. Her comments came after Page Six reported that the 48-year-old alt-rock icon rehearsed a tribute to 2022 inductee Carly Simon...
EW.com
Edward Norton invites us to solve his murder in first Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery trailer
Netflix is peeling back another layer of its forthcoming Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. In the first full-length trailer for the highly anticipated followup, the star-studded cast of new suspects is invited to a glamorous Greek island owned by Edward Norton's character, Miles Bron, to play a murder mystery game. "Tonight, a murder will be committed — my murder. Across the island, I've hidden clues. You will have to closely observe each other. If anyone can name the killer, that person wins our game," he explains.
Katy Perry Gets Dramatic in Y2K-Approved Denim Dress & Boots With Thomas Rhett for ‘Where We Started’ CMA Awards Performance
Katy Perry made her CMA Awards debut onstage with Thomas Rhett. The singer’s brought down the house with their pop-country collaboration, “Where We Started,” at tonight’s star-studded show in Nashville, Tenn. Perry pulled out a show-stopping look for her performance at the Bridgestone Arena. Her outfit offered a Y2K feel as she wore a dramatic acid-wash denim dress. The strapless piece had a large circle cutout on the hip and featured a thigh-high split that was outlined with yellow fringe details. Perry complemented her wardrobe with fishnet tights and a black cowgirl hat. To further elevate the moment, the “Dark Horse” hitmaker...
