What we know so far about the planned UC school strike

University of California academic workers are getting ready to go on strike in an effort to get higher wages and child care subsidies.

On Wednesday, 36,558 votes were cast from union workers and 97% voted yes to authorize a strike.

Here’s a breakdown of what we know so far:

When will the strike happen?

A walk out is planned for Nov. 14. The last UC union to go on strike won its demands without having to walk off the job.

Who is striking?

About 48,000 teaching assistants, researchers, post-docs, teaching assistants and graders across UC schools authorized the strike.

The workers are represented by three different affiliates of the United Auto Workers.

Why did they authorize the strike?

The employees are demanding higher wages and child care subsidies as cost of living continues to rise in California.

The union also says the UCs violated labor laws and failed to bargain in good faith, a claim the university system denies.

Who would the strike impact?

The strike would impact all ten University of California campuses. The strike comes right before final exam season.

Will classes continue?

University officials said in a statement that plans are in place to continue classes if a strike happens.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com .

Loading…