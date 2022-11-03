Read full article on original website
Related
wbtw.com
Virginia wildfire spanned 500 acres, threatened many homes
DAVENPORT, Va. (WJHL) — Crews continue to douse hotspots in a 500-acre wildfire that ravaged Buchanan County over the weekend. Russell Proctor with the Virginia Department of Forestry said a 15-member crew responded to the fire — dubbed the Hurricane Fire — at 4 p.m. Friday and continued the attempt to contain it.
cardinalnews.org
Manufacturer to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Resin company to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County. A New Jersey-based company that makes custom resin and vinyl fabric products will locate in Tazewell County, creating 29 jobs, according to...
WSET
Violations identified after VSP, DMV conduct enforcement operation in Grayson Co.
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and Virginia State Police (VSP) personnel conducted a commercial vehicle enforcement operation in Grayson County last Wednesday. A total of 22 motor carrier Level 1-4 and HazMat inspections were conducted by DMV's Commercial Carrier Enforcement Unit and Size...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
WDBJ7.com
New pro hockey team headed to Wythe County with redevelopment of Apex Center
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Wythe County Release) - Professional hockey is about to have a new home in Virginia. Wythe County announced Monday it will lease the 5,330-seat, 90,000-square foot Appalachian Exposition (Apex) Center at Exit 77 to Apex Drive Holdings, LLC (ADH). ADH’s renewable 10-year lease will bring hockey, other indoor sports, concerts and events to the center, which opened in 2019.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
q95fm.net
Three Adults, One Juvenile Charged In Felony Assault Case
An update from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has secured charges in reference to an incident occurring on October 30th, 2022, in the Mill Creek section of Pound, Virginia. The Sheriff’s Office has worked closely with the Wise County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to secure warrants and will continue exhausting all resources throughout this ongoing investigation. The complexity of this case has required numerous interviews and an extensive examination of evidence which has been and will continue to be conducted. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office appreciate the concerns of the public and the information provided by citizens in the assistance of this case.
West Virginia trooper barely escapes bullet in southern county shootout
A West Virginia State Police trooper narrowly missed being shot on Tuesday, according to a press release from WVSP Captain Maddy.
993thex.com
Man charged with arson following fire at Lee County park
A Wise County, Virginia man has been charged by Pennington Gap police following a fire at the restroom area of Leeman Park. A report from the agency said Michael Newberry, 42, of Big Stone Gap, was observed on surveillance footage as the only person in the facility at the time of a fire that police said was deliberately set in the men’s bathroom.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Justice-owned companies owe tangible personal property taxes
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has been traveling around the state urging voters to reject a constitutional amendment that would give the West Virginia Legislature the power to exempt tangible personal property from taxation all while his companies owe thousands in back personal property taxes. According to a search...
Princeton Middle School announces death of teacher
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Princeton Middle School lost a member of its Tiger Family, Catherine Selen. Ms. Selen taught at Princeton Middle as a Title 1 teacher and most recently as our Spanish teacher. She was a wonderful teacher and supported her students in everything they did. Her energy and passion for teaching and pouring into the lives of our children, as well as her friendship, will be treasured by all those that knew her.
WDBJ7.com
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
wchstv.com
West Virginia State Police involved in shootout while searching Princeton residence
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police were met with gunfire Wednesday while searching a Mercer County home. Amir Lumpkins, 24, of Princeton was identified as the gunman, according to a news release by West Virginia State Police. Troopers said they were met with gunfire while searching a...
Southwest Virginia house fire kills 2 people who had been visiting owners
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — Two people died in a mobile home fire on the 500 block of Boody Road Thursday morning, according to emergency officials. Russell County EMA Director Jess Powers told News Channel 11 that the owner reported the fire at 9:53 a.m. The owner and another adult escaped the fire, but two others […]
wcyb.com
2 people dead following fire in Russell County, officials say
CASTLEWOOD, Va. (WCYB) — Two people are dead following a house fire in Russell County Friday morning, according to Jess Powers with Russell County Emergency Management. Crews responded to Boody Road in Castlewood shortly before 10 a.m. The two victims were visiting family members. The two people who lived there made it out safe.
WDBJ7.com
Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
thecarrollnews.com
Catch of a lifetime
Twelve-year-old angler James Andrew Hines holds his catch of a lifetime on October 24. The rainbow trout weighted 15 pounds and .8 ounces and was caught at the Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams during a field trip by Hines’ class. Standing behind Hines is Principal Mike Reavis, Department of Wildlife Resources Regional Fisheries Manager Jeff Williams and Shady Meadows Trophy Trout Streams Operator Eric Hale.
Metro News
Jury visits scene of Beckley murder
BECKLEY, W.Va. — A 12-member Raleigh County jury walked through a small Beckley apartment Thursday as part of a murder trial where a 7-year-old autistic boy was killed. Attorneys for the accused, Rashad “Rico” Thompson, requested the on-site visit to Lewis Ritchie Apartments on Industrial Drive in Beckley. MetroNews reporter Keith Thompson (no relation to the defendant) said jurors saw a small living room and slightly larger kitchen.
Officer involved shooting leaves alleged gunman injured in West Virginia
PRINCETON, W.Va. — On Wednesday, November 2, at approximately 6:10 a.m. members of the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team were assisting with the service of a search warrant in Princeton, West Virginia. While executing the search warrant, members were met with gunfire which struck the special response vehicle and penetrated an outer jacket […]
Car wrecked into utility pole causing power issues in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer Dispatch reports a vehicle has struck a utility pole today, November 4, 2022, around 12:30 p.m. in Princeton, WV. A single car struck a utility pole on N. Walker St causing the surrounding area to have power issues. The street remains open and no injuries have been reported. Officers advise […]
Comments / 1