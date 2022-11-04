Students are ‘respectful’ after smashing pumpkins on the street: Chagrin Falls police blotter

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Suburbs of ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Carjacking/Robbery on the Westside ClevelandTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Day drinking gets best of Pennsylvania man with warrant: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 23, police were dispatched to a Pearl Road business, where a drunk customer was seen lying on the ground -- partly on the sidewalk and partly on the grass. An arriving officer located the Pennsylvania man. It turned out that he had a warrant from back home related to failing to appear on an OVI charge. The man was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Columbus shoplifter arrested with drugs: Parma Police Blotter
On Oct. 15, things went from bad to worse for a Columbus resident, who was not only caught shoplifting at a West Ridgewood Drive store but also was in possession of felony drugs. The woman was arrested for theft and drug abuse. Breaking and entering: Ridge Road. On Oct. 18,...
Kids find mom’s not-so-hidden box of THC chocolates: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Oct. 19, police were dispatched to a Panorama Drive address regarding a boy, 10, and girl, 12, who had consumed chocolate containing THC. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said their siblings had been hungry. After finding a box of chocolates, the girl ate 17 pieces; the boy just one.
Hungry thief steals Ninja Air Fryer: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Oct. 17, police were dispatched to Bed Bath & Beyond after an employee watched a customer steal a Ninja Air Fryer valued at more than $169. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Shoplifting: Brookpark Road. On Oct. 18, a Walmart loss prevention officer observed a customer stealing merchandise...
cleveland19.com
Bay Village police look for driver involved in hit and run accident
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help in locating the driver who ran a red light and struck an 11-year-old boy’s bike in the crosswalk. Bay Village police said the accident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. According to police, the driver of a...
Man steals groceries from Aldi and, as police search for him, leaves the goods next CVS store: Lyndhurst police blotter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Theft: Mayfield Road. At 12:25 p.m. Nov. 4, it was reported that a man stole groceries from Aldi, 5144 Mayfield Road. The man walked from the store before officers arrived, but police were able to locate the man, 62, of Garfield Heights, as he walked near CVS/Pharmacy, 1443 Richmond Road.
Cleveland Heights provides (very) large lawn rocks for the ‘Where’s My Guardrail?’ house
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city has crossed a couple of items off its gift list for the man who has everything -- with the exception of a guardrail and a garage. It’s the thought that counts for John Gall, who is still marveling at the size of the two granite boulders deposited last month in his front yard on Fairmount Boulevard, which in the past has served as an off-ramp for motorists coming down South Taylor Road while fleeing police.
Gray House Pies returns to Lakewood, with Pizza Vendetta and U.K. Pies & Fries on its heels
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When Joe Schlott says he and his wife, Darlene, really regret moving Gray House Pies out of Lakewood years ago, and also leaving the city as residents, he’s not joking. The bakery was started in earnest as a home business in 2004. Schlott soon after needed...
Neighbor accused of spiteful mowing: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Oct. 25, a Shurmer Road resident called police about an ongoing issue with a neighbor. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Driver jumps curb, falls asleep behind the wheel: Brunswick Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
City BBQ planned for Medina in early 2023
MEDINA, Ohio -- In early 2023, City BBQ will open a smokin’ joint in Medina. The Dublin, Ohio, chain has 59 stores – all corporate-owned -- throughout Ohio. This will be its fifth spot in Northeast Ohio. Others are in Beachwood, Strongsville, Solon and Fairlawn. The joints offer...
Man previously trespassed from mall for stealing, is again arrested in lot with stolen goods: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Receiving stolen property: Cedar Road. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
‘Coyotes’ outside school startle passersby: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- “Coyotes” in front of Olmsted Falls Middle School?. Motorists check twice, and even more, when they see a coyote next to the retention pond staring at them. Social media has been abuzz with the sightings. “Scared me when I was out walking. I ran...
Teen boy in critical condition after being struck by car in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy was in the hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a car Monday evening in East Akron, police say. The teen reportedly was walking on the 1000 block of East Archwood Avenue at about 6:15 p.m. when he tried to cross the street. Police say a car driving west on East Archwood struck the boy as he stepped onto the street.
Hot coals from grill start home fire: Medina Police Blotter
Police and fire personnel responded to a fire at a Grant Street home at 11:55 p.m. Nov. 5. The deck on the house reportedly caught fire when hot coals fell off a grill. There was no further information on any damage or injuries at the time of the report. Open...
If your brother has a warrant, don’t use his ID: Solon Police Blotter
Furnishing false information to police: Solon Road. At 10 a.m. Nov. 4, an officer stopped a car due to an expired license plate. The driver, an Akron man, 22, was found to have a suspended license.
Parma suspect leads police on 90 mph chase on Brecksville Road: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Oct. 5, Brecksville police learned that Parma police were chasing a suspect driving a silver Volkswagen headed south on Interstate 77. While the vehicle wasn’t found then, a half-hour later a Brecksville officer observed the vehicle, without any headlights, traveling south on Brecksville Road. That’s when the VW...
How a Pa. trooper linked a 14-year-old driver to a Euclid slaying
EUCLID, Ohio – The Pennsylvania State trooper quickly noticed the erratic driving of the person behind the wheel of the Honda Odyssey, from the screeching brakes on Interstate 80 to the weaving across lanes. Within minutes, the driver, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested and linked to a death more...
cleveland19.com
Duo break into Cleveland business, steal computer, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men are accused of breaking into a West Side business, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. Police said the suspects pried open the door of a business in the 5200 block of Clark Avenue on Oct. 30. They stole a computer...
Parma Heights receives grant to demolish NEO Soccer facility
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Parma Heights recently learned it was awarded a nearly $300,000 grant to demolish the closed NEO Soccer facility. After applying earlier this year to the Cuyahoga Land Bank application for funds, the city was given a grant as a sub-recipient by the Ohio Department of Development.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
92K+
Followers
86K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1