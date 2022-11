Exercise your right to vote tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 8! Polling places will be open throughout the city from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. For information on your polling location, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website and enter your home address in the search bar. It’s best to arrive early, but as long as you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO