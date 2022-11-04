ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Former NBA Allstar honored at Mercy Medical Center

By Melissa Torres
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uFKZx_0iy2D2O600

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Former NBA Allstar and Springfield native Vinny Del Negro and his wife Lynn were honored at Mercy Medical Center for their generous contributions to Brightside.

Mercy Medical Center unveiled the new street sign for ‘Vinny & Lynn Del Negro Way’ for the couple’s vital contributions to children and families over the last 30 years. The Vinny Del Negro Endowment Fund for Brightside was established to provide financial support for the agency’s programs and services. Over the years they’ve provided everything from basketball clinics, to school supplies and technology, to even the construction of a theatre for the kids.

Vinny Del Negro, a Former NBA Allstar and Springfield native told 22News, “We’ve always wanted to make an impact where it all started for me and that’s what we’ve done. I mean there’s a lot but I think it’s helped kids and that’s what it’s all about, giving back in the right frame and trying to make a difference. Not only helping the kids but helping the families and trying to give them an opportunity to be successful.”

Del Negro and his family hope that they can continue to play a role in giving back and investing in his community to make sure that families have all of the support they need.

