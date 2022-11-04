ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dwight Howard signs with surprising team

Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
numberfire.com

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) cleared for Hornets Monday night

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Anfernee Simons (foot) probable for Portland's Wednesday matchup

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (foot) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After Simons was able to play 31 minutes with recent foot inflammation, Portland's guard is probable to suit up on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Charlotte team allowing a 110.8 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Simons to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Lakers list Anthony Davis (back) as probable on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is probable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis is likely to play against his intrastate rivals after he was listed as probable with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Garrett Temple (personal) out again on Wednesday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple (personal) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Temple will remain sidelined for personal reasons for Wednesday's clash with the Bulls. His next chance to play will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Temple is averaging 3.0 points,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Trae Young (shin) questionable on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Utah Jazz. After sitting out on Monday with a right shin injury, Young's availability is current in limbo. Expect Aaron Holiday to see a boost in minutes if Young is not available against a Jazz team allowing a 109.3 defensive rating.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (knee) doubtful on Wednesday

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Bagley is listed as doubtful and not expected to make his season debut on Wednesday. That said, his upgrade from out to doubtful indicates that he may be nearing a return, possibly in mid to late November.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (quad) questionable for Heat's Thursday matchup

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Martin's availability is currently unknown after Miami's guard suffered a quad contusion. Look for Gabe Vincent to see more minutes if Martin is inactive versus a Hornets' team allowing a 110.8 defensive rating.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) questionable Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is questionable to play on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson might not be part of the rotation now that Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable) are both back in action. He was a DNP-CD on Monday after logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Spurs' Doug McDermott (ankle) available on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDermott has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Memphis on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 19.7 minutes against the Grizzlies. McDermott's Wednesday projection includes 10.4 points, 2.0 rebounds,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Memphis' Steven Adams (ankle) active on Wednesday night

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Adams is active on Wednesday after sitting out one game with right ankle soreness. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Adams to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Adams' projection includes 7.8 points, 10.2 rebounds,...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Terance Mann playing with Clippers' bench unit on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Mann will come off the bench after Luke Kennard was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Mann to record 9.2 points 4.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Portland's Damian Lillard (calf) active and starting on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (calf) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lillard will suit up on the road despite his probable designation with a right calf injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 41.6 FanDuel points. Lillard's projection includes 25.4 points,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) available on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Hardaway has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Orlando on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 22.1 minutes against the Magic. Hardaway's Wednesday projection includes 10.8 points, 2.6...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) questionable on Thursday

Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gibson is dealing with a neck injury and is questionable to face Dallas on Wednesday. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) active on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski is active on Wednesday night despite missing two games with shoulder bursitis. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Pokusevski to record 8.3 points 6.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy