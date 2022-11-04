Read full article on original website
Related
Dwight Howard signs with surprising team
Dwight Howard’s professional basketball career is continuing, but not with a team you would expect. Howard announced via Instagram on Monday night that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards in Taiwan. “Taiwan, this is Dwight Howard AKA ‘Superman.’ I am so so excited and I can’t wait to...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) cleared for Hornets Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith will play Monday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, the team has given him the green light to take the court to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Anfernee Simons (foot) probable for Portland's Wednesday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (foot) is listed as probable for Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. After Simons was able to play 31 minutes with recent foot inflammation, Portland's guard is probable to suit up on Wednesday. In a matchup against a Charlotte team allowing a 110.8 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Simons to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) out again for Denver on Wednesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Boston Celtics on Friday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Lakers list Anthony Davis (back) as probable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is probable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Davis is likely to play against his intrastate rivals after he was listed as probable with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 44.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Garrett Temple (personal) out again on Wednesday
New Orleans Pelicans guard Garrett Temple (personal) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Temple will remain sidelined for personal reasons for Wednesday's clash with the Bulls. His next chance to play will come against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Temple is averaging 3.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (shin) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (shin) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Utah Jazz. After sitting out on Monday with a right shin injury, Young's availability is current in limbo. Expect Aaron Holiday to see a boost in minutes if Young is not available against a Jazz team allowing a 109.3 defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Pistons' Alec Burks (foot) questionable on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons guard Alec Burks (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Burks is nearing his season debut but is listed as doubtful and not expected to play against Boston on Wednesday. The Kings have a win probability of 10.6% against Boston on Wednesday, according to numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Marvin Bagley III (knee) doubtful on Wednesday
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Bagley is listed as doubtful and not expected to make his season debut on Wednesday. That said, his upgrade from out to doubtful indicates that he may be nearing a return, possibly in mid to late November.
numberfire.com
Chuma Okeke starting for Magic on Wednesday in place of injured Paolo Banchero (ankle)
Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Okeke will get the start on Wednesday with Paolo Banchero (ankle) sidelined. Our models expect Okeke to play 20.4 minutes against Dallas. Okeke's Wednesday projection includes 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (quad) questionable for Heat's Thursday matchup
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (quad) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Martin's availability is currently unknown after Miami's guard suffered a quad contusion. Look for Gabe Vincent to see more minutes if Martin is inactive versus a Hornets' team allowing a 110.8 defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) questionable Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is questionable to play on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson might not be part of the rotation now that Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable) are both back in action. He was a DNP-CD on Monday after logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Doug McDermott (ankle) available on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDermott has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Memphis on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 19.7 minutes against the Grizzlies. McDermott's Wednesday projection includes 10.4 points, 2.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Memphis' Steven Adams (ankle) active on Wednesday night
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Adams is active on Wednesday after sitting out one game with right ankle soreness. In 27.9 expected minutes, our models project Adams to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Adams' projection includes 7.8 points, 10.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Terance Mann playing with Clippers' bench unit on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Mann will come off the bench after Luke Kennard was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Mann to record 9.2 points 4.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Portland's Damian Lillard (calf) active and starting on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (calf) is starting in Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Lillard will suit up on the road despite his probable designation with a right calf injury. In 35.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 41.6 FanDuel points. Lillard's projection includes 25.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Hardaway has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Orlando on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 22.1 minutes against the Magic. Hardaway's Wednesday projection includes 10.8 points, 2.6...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Taj Gibson (neck) questionable on Thursday
Washington Wizards forward/center Taj Gibson (neck) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Gibson is dealing with a neck injury and is questionable to face Dallas on Wednesday. Gibson is averaging 4.8 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Justise Winslow for inactive Jerami Grant (ankle) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers forward Justise Winslow is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Charlotte Hornets. Winslow will take over the four spot after Jerami Grant was ruled out with an ankle sprain. In 23.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Winslow to score 22.5 FanDuel points. Winslow's projection includes 7.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) active on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Pokusevski is active on Wednesday night despite missing two games with shoulder bursitis. In 24.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Pokusevski to record 8.3 points 6.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
