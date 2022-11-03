Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
In Search of the Best Pumpkin Pies in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
In Search of the Best Pumpkin Pies in Los Angeles
If you've ever hosted a Thanksgiving dinner, you know the struggle is real. You're trying to find time between your family's festivities, handle some last-minute cooking and errands, and make sure everyone has a place to sit.
change-links.org
Taste of Soul Came Back to Crenshaw
Where else can one find all in one place skate boarders and grandmothers; toddlers and teachers; ball players and bakers; concert goers and church members; ministers and musicians and oh yeah, THE BEST SOUL FOOD IN LA!?. No better place does all this come together with some of the most...
Eater
Brentwood’s Friendly Neighborhood Italian Restaurant Has Closed After 25 Years
Vincenti, a 25-year-old Italian restaurant in Brentwood, closed last month, according to an announcement made on the restaurant’s website by owner Maureen Vincenti and chef Nicola Mastronardi. The community fixture and popular celebrity dining spot was considered one of Los Angeles’s most charming neighborhood Italian restaurants. Vincenti’s husband, Mauro, opened and operated the iconic Rex Il Ristorante, which played a part in the film Pretty Woman. Mauro passed away in 1996, a year before Vincenti Ristorante opened in Brentwood.
localemagazine.com
17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC
With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [11-5-2022]
Plenty to do on this Saturday in SoCal. Whether you take advantage… well… that’s up to you. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (November 5) in Los Angeles followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you have a great day!
2urbangirls.com
3 Inglewood condos under $400,000
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Are you in the market for an investment property in a City undergoing a massive transformation? Well we have three condos priced under $400,000 that could be yours if the price is right!. 711 Larch Street #3, Inglewood, 90301. $350,000. 1 bedroom, 1 bath. 638 square...
californiahomedesign.com
Palatial In Pasadena, $5M
Hardcore devotees of Modernism may scoff, but the work of architect John Elgin Woolf and his partner, interior decorator Robert Koch are just as much a part of LA’s architectural canon as Neutra and Wright– and arguably, Spanish Revival and Storybook cottages. There must have been something in the air or water (or gin) in the 20th Century that produced so much residential fantasy, although the proximity to Hollywood didn’t hurt, either.
More than Just A Pizzeria
Off I went to re-visit the Luggage Room – since it did make it to the 10-year mark, bravo!! The Luggage Room has evolved in more than just a pizzeria, but for my budget it’s pizza. Many of you have calendars to remind you of holidays, birthdays, and meetings. As I mentioned last week, writers have unusual calendars for National Food weeks and months. If you get on Santa's bad list, you may just get one of these peculiar calendars for Christmas. Guess what the National Food for October was? Times up… Pizza! If you got that one right, you may keep reading. If you missed that answer, you need to go back and start at the beginning of the article.
L.A. Weekly
Best Of L.A. Cannabis 2022: Brand Spotlight
From the dankest flower to the drippiest oil to the best smoking accessories and the coolest THC and CBD products, you’ll find everything you need and more in this year’s Best Of L.A. Cannabis 2022 by LA Weekly! If you’re looking for the good smoke and want to save some coin ahead of the holidays, be sure to check these out:
kcrw.com
40 years of Cat and Fiddle: How a British bassist gave LA a proper pub
A British rocker lands in LA. When he discovers there are no pubs, he decides to open one himself. It was 40 years ago when bassist Kim Gardner opened The Cat & Fiddle with his then-pregnant wife, Paula. It became an institution, serving fish and chips, bangers and mash, and countless pints of beer. Kim passed away in 2001, but Paula and their daughter Ashlee keep his legacy alive in the restaurant’s newest location on Highland and Melrose. The Cat & Fiddle is the subject of this week’s “In the Weeds.”
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $55 Million, This Uniquely Remarkable Modern Estate in Malibu boasts 180 Degree Views of The Ocean and The Ultimate Privacy
28034 Sea Lane Drive Home in Malibu, California for Sale. 28034 Sea Lane Drive, Malibu, California is a modern estate designed by architect William Hefner and interiors designed by Billy Cotton embraces the Malibu lifestyle in a gated community on a private road. This Home in Malibu offers 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 28034 Sea Lane Drive, please contact Christopher Cortazzo (Phone: 310-457-3995) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
hotelnewsresource.com
Pasadena Hotel & Pool in Pasadena, CA Opens
MCR has reopened the historic, 161-room Pasadena Hotel & Pool on Colorado Boulevard and Lake Avenue following an extensive restoration of the hotel’s public spaces. It is the company’s second hotel in California. MCR purchased the hotel, formerly named Hotel Constance, in February 2022. The hotel had been...
NBC Los Angeles
Three Bears Roam Through Gardens at LA Arboretum in Arcadia
Visitors were evacuated from the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden Friday after three bears wandered into the site in Arcadia. The bears were identified as a mother and her two cubs. The bears were in a hilly area on the arboretum property. Authorities walked through the gardens, telling people...
Malibu rockslide closes all lanes of PCH
The No. 2 westbound lane of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was closed earlier Saturday due to a rock slide that is covering the road. Rocks were blocking the road at Corral Canyon Road, near Dan Blocker County Beach, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lost Hills station.The blockage was cleared by Caltrans crews by 1 p.m., and all lanes reopened to traffic. No injuries were reported.
3 in custody after officers witness a shooting in downtown LA
Three people were in custody after a shooting in downtown Los Angeles. The incident happened on Maple Avenue and 7th Street after officers witnessed a shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the LAPD. Officers then chased after the suspect vehicle, described as a black Mercedes-Benz. Eventually, the three people inside the car got out and surrendered. All were taken into custody. Police said one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital. There was no word yet on that person's condition.
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Restaurants In Marina Del Rey, CA
California has beaches, boardwalks, and marinas all up and down its sunny coastline. One of the best is Marina Del Rey, known as L.A.’s playground and where the iconic Venice Beach Boardwalk begins. You’ll find plenty of outdoor adventures in Marina Del Rey, from every watersport imaginable to coastal...
Bass, Caruso tour city to drum up support in waning days of campaign
It is the final stretch of the race for Los Angeles mayor. With less than three days until Election Day, Congresswoman Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso are crisscrossing L.A. in dueling bus tours, making the case that their solutions are what’s right for the nation’s second largest city. The latest UC Berkeley and Los […]
2urbangirls.com
Harry Styles postpones concerts at Kia Forum until 2023
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Harry Styles has postponed the remaining dates of his concerts at the Kia Forum until early 2023 due to illness. “Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I began feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since,” wrote Styles on social media. “I’m sorry this news is coming so close to showtime, but it was my sincerest hope to be able to play for you tonight.”
Massive fire destroys South L.A. apartment building
A massive fire tore through an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Friday night, destroying the complex. The fire happened just before midnight in the 900 block of 74th Street near Vermont, confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department. Photos from the scene show flames tearing through the building’s lower level as heavy plumes of […]
NBC Los Angeles
Harry Styles' Friday Night Show at Inglewood's Kia Forum Rescheduled Due to ‘Band Illness'
Singer Harry Styles' performance at Inglewood’s Kia Forum on Friday was canceled and rescheduled “due to band illness,” the venue announced Thursday. Styles is in Southern California this month, performing 15 shows at the Kia Forum as part of his Love On Tour. The music venue said...
