Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
La Joya ISD student credited with aiding school bus driver in medical emergency crash
A student with the La Joya Independent School District is being credited with helping save 18 other students during a Thursday bus ride home. The students at Juarez Lincoln High School were on a bus driven by 60-year-old Jesus Garcia, who suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel, according to La Joya ISD Police Chief Raul Gonzalez.
La Joya bus driver dies after experiencing medical emergency with students on board
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A school bus driver with La Joya Independent School District was pronounced dead after experiencing a medical emergency while dropping off students. At 4:45 p.m., a school bus driver was dropping students off to their homes when the driver experienced a medical emergency and crashed into a fence near a […]
KRGV
Man charged in connection with Mission ‘road rage’ incident
A 58-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a road rage incident that resulted in a man getting shot in the head last month, according to the Mission Police Department. Guadalupe Coronado Jr. faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an anonymous tip led to...
KRGV
2023 trial date set for woman accused in McAllen crash that killed Louisiana National Guardsman
A trial date has been set for a Georgia woman accused of causing a McAllen crash that killed an off-duty Louisiana National Guardsman last year. Bianca Farmer was indicted on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle and intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in July. Farmer is accused of crashing into a utility pole when driving under the influence on Sept. 5, 2021, according to the indictment against her.
kurv.com
More Details Released About Deadly Crash In La Joya
The Texas Department of Public Safety is releasing more details about a deadly crash that happened in La Joya on Wednesday. Investigators say the man killed in the crash was from Guatemala. The 11 other men injured in the crash were from Poland, Romania, El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico. One of those men has been released from the hospital.
1 migrant dead as 12 ejected from truck after police chase in Hidalgo County
At least one migrant has died after 12 people were ejected from a tan pickup truck evading law enforcement in Hidalgo County, state officials told ValleyCentral on Wednesday.
KRGV
Alton police officers to undergo new community training
Alton residents can expect a change in their local law enforcement. The Alton Police Department is training its force to reduce harm between officers and the community. The Active Bystander for Law Enforcement Project — or ABLE — teaches officers to limit mistakes, prevent misconduct, and promote wellbeing.
KRGV
DPS: One dead, 11 hospitalized after crash north of La Joya
One person is dead, and 11 others have been hospitalized after a crash north of La Joya Wednesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The chase began after a Ford truck evaded law enforcement after running a red light, according to DPS. The vehicle crashed and rolled...
Texas deputy arrested for indecency with a child
A sheriff's deputy in Texas was arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly committing indecency with a child.
TV celebrity ‘Bee Czar’ called in after city worker stung multiple times
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Beekeeper Walter Schumacher is a bit of a TV celebrity — but only as “a bee-lister,” he quips. Known as the Bee Czar, several bees seemed to follow Schumacher on Friday at the San Benito Wetlands, landing on his body “because I smell like them,” a mix of smoke and […]
Party ends in woman punching pregnant sister-in-law in face
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna woman was arrested after a party at her sister-in-law’s house ended with a pregnant woman getting punched in the face. Heydi Aguilera, 20, was arrested on charges of assault of a pregnant person, assaulting a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest search or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. […]
5 COVID-19 related deaths in Hidalgo and Cameron Counties
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo and Cameron Counties reported five COVID-19-related deaths. The Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported four COVID-19-related deaths between Tuesday and Thursday. According to a report sent from the county, one of the four individuals was not vaccinated. Among the dead are an Edinburg man in his 50s, a […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports four coronavirus-related deaths, 67 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 67 cases of COVID-19. A man in his 50s from Edinburg, a man and woman in their 70s or older from McAllen and a woman in her 70s or older from Pharr died as a result of the virus. One of the individuals was not vaccinated, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3.
KRGV
Female teens in custody in connection with stabbing north of Harlingen
Two female teens are in custody in connection with a robbery that occurred last week north of Harlingen. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 where the victim was stabbed, Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis said at the scene. Emily...
Deputy fired; Bond set at $100K as he’s charged with touching young relative
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Deputy facing a charge of indecency with a child was arraigned Wednesday morning before a judge who set his bond at $100,000 — and then fired from his job. David Nathan Munoz, 35, was arrested Monday by the Mission Police Department on charges of indecency with a […]
South Texas ISD hosts campus showcase throughout the district
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Independent School District held a ” Tour STISD” showcase throughout their schools on Saturday. STISD provided campus tours, course and program overviews, as well as opportunities to meet members of the campus community. “We do have four high schools and two middle schools here within our South Texas ISD […]
Women attack man after asking for ride in Harlingen, sheriff’s office says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly being involved in an aggravated robbery, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said. Emily Estrada, 18, and Dinorah Ibarra, 17, were arrested Oct. 28 on charges of aggravated robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and injury to an elderly, the sheriff said. On Oct. […]
anjournal.com
Edinburg employee suspended for slapping detainee
Special to the Advance EDINBURG — On Saturday morning October 29, 2022, at approximately 10 a.m., Edinburg Police Detention Specialist Roberto Guerra, a three-year employee, was arrested by the Edinburg Police Department for Official Oppression, a Class A misdemeanor. Guerra has been placed on leave without pay, pending the outcome of an administrative investigation.The charge stems from an incident that occurred on October 3, 2022 in the Edinburg Police Department juvenile processing area where Detention Specialist Guerra allegedly slapped a 16-yearold boy detained by Edinburg Police. The teenager was in custody for resisting arrest and faces one count of harassment ...
Remains of missing McAllen woman identified in Colorado 35 years later
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities in Baca County, Colorado, have identified the remains of a missing McAllen woman 35 years after her disappearance. Nora Elia Castillo was formally reported missing in 1996 — but the reporting party told authorities that she had been missing since 1986 or 1987, a post from the Baca County Sheriff’s […]
Comments / 2