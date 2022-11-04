An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility has escaped in Lehigh County while being transported to a treatment facility. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 21-year-old Michael MacDonald, last known address in Plymouth, was released into the care of Recovery Centers of America, an addiction treatment center located in Chester County, when he ran from the custody of the center’s staff on Saturday, according to interim division director Jack Robshaw.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO