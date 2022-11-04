Read full article on original website
Issues at the poll raise concerns for voters in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY.(WOLF) — Numerous polling places reporting the same problem in Luzerne County- they ran out of paper so voters without a way to cast their ballots were turned away and told to come back later. Many people in Luzerne County woke up today, looking to excise their 26th...
Election Aftermath in Luzerne County Following Ballot Paper Snafu
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — “There are so many things that went wrong yesterday, that if you had good management, it would not have happened” says T.J. Fitzgerald, a voting transparency activist. Yesterday’s election snafu in Luzerne County has left many voters looking for answers from county...
Luzerne Co. polls to remain open until 10 PM
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Polls in Luzerne County will remain open until 10 PM following problems at the polls in multiple locations. Multiple sources say that many machines ran out of paper throughout the county. Luzerne County election officials said paper was getting sent out by noon, but multiple...
Luzerne County DA investigates multiple ballot dropoff
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The Luzerne County DA office is investigating a report involving multiple ballots put in the countertop drop box inside the election bureau. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, election workers noticed a person placed four ballots in the drop box, but...
Experts on the ballot sorting process
As many voters are preparing to head to the polls tomorrow to cast their ballots by the 8 p.m. deadline, we spoke with an election official about when we should expect to see those results. Pre-canvassing is not allowed to start in the commonwealth until tomorrow at 7 a.m., that...
Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody
An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility has escaped in Lehigh County while being transported to a treatment facility. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 21-year-old Michael MacDonald, last known address in Plymouth, was released into the care of Recovery Centers of America, an addiction treatment center located in Chester County, when he ran from the custody of the center’s staff on Saturday, according to interim division director Jack Robshaw.
Section of I-81 south in Luzerne Co. closes due to crash
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A crash in Luzerne County shut down a section of Interstate 81 southbound. According to PennDOT, I-81 southbound closed beginning at mile marker 172, but reopened around 2 PM.
Water main break floods streets in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania American Water announced that crews are working to repair a valve break in Scranton that flooded streets Wednesday afternoon. Officials say the broken valve is at the intersection of North Main and Market streets. The break affects a large area of North Scranton and Green Ridge with no water, low pressure, or discolored water.
Man located at ER arrested for allegedly assaulting girlfriend
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly harassing and assaulting his girlfriend at a home in Tannersville. Pocono Township Police were called to a location on Gravatt's Way for a reported domestic disturbance around 5:44 PM. While attempting to contact members of the household,...
Section of Lake Scranton Walking Path to Temporarily Close
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Pennsylvania American Water announced today that part of the walking path around the Lake Scranton reservoir will temporarily close to pedestrian traffic on Thursday, November 10. The walking path will be closed from the area where the path meets the roadway at the small...
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A pedestrian was killed on Sans Souci Parkway on Wednesday night just after 5:30 p.m. The Hanover Township Police department responded to the scene. A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead by the Luzerne County Coroner's Office. The driver of the vehicle is cooperating in...
Police: Blakeslee woman stabbed multiple times by her son
Kidder Twp, Carbon County Pa. (WOLF) — Police say a woman was stabbed multiple times Saturday night by her son. Police were called to the scene of Plateau Motel located on State Route 940 in Kidder Township Saturday just after 7:30 PM for a report of a stabbing. Troopers...
Three people arrested on multiple charges after police find stolen catalytic converters
POCONO TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Three people were arrested over the weekend after police say they found multiple tools and stolen catalytic converters in their vehicle during a traffic stop. According to Pocono Township Police, on Saturday, November 5th around 3:36 AM, officers initiated a traffic stop on...
Rayna's Community Calendar November 11th-November 13th!
Looking for something to do this weekend? Look no further!. This weekend is the Christmas Bazaar at St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Moscow featuring 100 tricky trays, local artisans and crafters, homemade soups to go, food & baked goods, plus photos with Santa. Also this weekend, it’s the Galleria...
Restaurant in Bradford County deemed total loss after fire Tuesday night
SOUTH WAVERLY, BRADFORD CO, (WOLF) — Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire in South Waverly Tuesday night. According to Sayre Fire Department Chief Robert Repasky, crews were called to the scene of Reese's Restaurant around 7:20 PM. Repasky says crews from multiple...
