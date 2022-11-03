Ohio State dialed it up from three, connecting on 47.6 percent (10 of 21) of its attempts from distance, to rout Robert Morris 91-53 and open the 2022-23 campaign with a win. Across the game’s first eight minutes, the Buckeyes looked like a team still adjusting to playing with one another — as OSU sported 10 new players on its roster heading into the season opener. The Buckeyes fell into an early 15-13 hole with 11:40 remaining in the opening frame as turnovers and defensive miscues plagued the Buckeyes. From there, however, things clicked for OSU, as the Buckeyes cashed a trio of threes, drilled by Zed Key, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Justice Sueing, in quick succession to jump into the lead for good.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO