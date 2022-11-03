ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckeyesports.com

Day Touches On Stroud’s Rushing Breakthrough Against Northwestern

As Ohio State and Northwestern battled in adverse conditions, with whipping wind speeds reaching as high as 40 miles per hour and rain drenching the playing surface at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., head coach Ryan Day knew that the Buckeyes would have to adapt rather than stick to their guns.
EVANSTON, IL
buckeyesports.com

Three-Point Shooting Keys Ohio State To 91-53 Season-Opening Win Over Robert Morris

Ohio State dialed it up from three, connecting on 47.6 percent (10 of 21) of its attempts from distance, to rout Robert Morris 91-53 and open the 2022-23 campaign with a win. Across the game’s first eight minutes, the Buckeyes looked like a team still adjusting to playing with one another — as OSU sported 10 new players on its roster heading into the season opener. The Buckeyes fell into an early 15-13 hole with 11:40 remaining in the opening frame as turnovers and defensive miscues plagued the Buckeyes. From there, however, things clicked for OSU, as the Buckeyes cashed a trio of threes, drilled by Zed Key, Roddy Gayle Jr. and Justice Sueing, in quick succession to jump into the lead for good.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State Names Players Of The Game For Northwestern

Following a windy 21-7 win over Northwestern Saturday, Ohio State announced its players of the game for the week 10 matchup. Fifth-year defensive tackle Taron Vincent and fourth-year safety Ronnie Hickman took home Co-Defensive Player of the Game honors, while second-year punter Jesse Mirco grabbed Special Teams Player of the Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyesports.com

Welcome To Week 10: Indiana

It’s possible that Ohio State may not feel up to a game on Saturday after playing through a monsoon in Evanston, Ill., this past weekend, but regardless, the Indiana Hoosiers are coming to town. This is one of just two home games remaining for the Buckeyes, who will look...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy