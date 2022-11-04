ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A Present From Her Mother': Wynonna Judd 'Stands To Make MILLIONS' After Extending Tribute Tour In Honor Of Late Mom Naomi

By Radar Staff
 6 days ago
Curtis Hilbun / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Wynonna Judd 's ticket sales are skyrocketing, leading her to add 15 additional shows to The Judds: The Final Tour , RadarOnline.com has learned.

It's been a silver lining in a dark cloud for the country songstress, 58, who "stands to make millions" now that fans are piling into the venues.

Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The shows were originally meant to be performed with her late mom, Naomi , who died from suicide in April following a long struggle with mental health. She was 76.

RadarOnline.com can confirm The Judds: The Final Tour was extended last month due to the overwhelming interest and support.

"The tour was originally supposed to be short because Naomi didn't believe she could handle a long one," a music insider dished. "Then Wynonna turned it into a tribute tour and the cash registers really started ringing."

The country singer said the decision to add 15 dates to her tribute tour in honor of Naomi was a "no-brainer" while announcing the news in October.

"The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been otherworldly," she gushed.

"I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour," added Wynonna. "They've all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds' music and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving!"

Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Her next performances will kick off in January and continue into February. They will also feature appearances by other famous names including Martina McBride , Ashley McBryde , Kelsea Ballerini , Brandi Carlile , and Little Big Town .

All are returning as opening acts on various dates for the 2023 run of shows.

Wynonna has been " playing 20,000-seat arenas ," the music insider shared, revealing she feels so blessed and as if "it's a present from her mother."

Tammie Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Amid the bittersweet blessings, both of the Judd daughters had to deal with legal drama.

Wynonna and Ashley Judd will be heading to trial next month in an attempt to keep the police investigation records related to the late icon's death sealed, arguing that any release of the material collected by police would cause them emotional harm.

The duo, along with the singer's late husband Larry Strickland , filed the lawsuit weeks after Naomi's tragic passing on April 30.

Comments / 55

Kathy Moya
5d ago

Not only will it help her financially as her Mom did not leave anything to her,. Praying it will ALSO PROVE THERAPUTUC for Wynona whose also struggles w issues..

Reply(3)
22
Lori Claeys-Haight
5d ago

Love you Wynonna❤️ what y’all are going through is nobody’s business! Tear those stages up

Reply
16
Tonya Robinson
4d ago

they are just people and they are no better than anyone else to have the police investigation out there for the public. climbing emotional harm is crap there's just something to hide.

Reply(1)
3
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

