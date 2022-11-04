Read full article on original website
Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]
And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Brings Their Sons To Her Concert As Couple Aims To Patch Up Crumbling Marriage
Her biggest fans! Carrie Underwood had endless support when she kicked off her Diamonds & Rhinestones tour on Saturday, October 16, as husband Mike Fisher was in the crowd singing along with their two tots. The singer uploaded footage from the special night in Greenville, SC, which showed one of...
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained
Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
Popculture
Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony
Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
Gwen Stefani Demands Husband Blake Shelton Cut All Ties With Alleged Cheater Adam Levine: Report
Not in her house! Gwen Stefani is urging her husband, Blake Shelton, to say goodbye to his friendship with Adam Levine after several women accused the Maroon 5 frontman of cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo. According to a source close to the couple, Stefani refuses to be a bystander...
LeAnn Rimes’ Husband Eddie Cibrian Hospitalized After ‘Traumatic’ Accident
LeAnn Rimes shared that her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, was involved in a serious accident this week. The Blue singer took her Instagram stories late last night (Oct. 21), and wrote that Cibrian injured himself. The couple apparently spent the day at the hospital as a resut. “Spend a prayer...
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes
The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
Lisa Marie Presley ‘Horrified’ After Elvis Caught Her Singing at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley recalls being 'horrified' after Elvis caught her singing into a hairbrush at Graceland when she was a toddler.
Another One? Jim Bob Duggar Hints Family Has Secretly Welcomed A Few Grandchildren
Do the Duggars have something to tell us? A few weeks after Joy-Anna Duggar revealed she's expecting her third child with husband Austin Forsyth, the reality star uploaded a video that showed her breaking the happy news to her family members — but dad Jim Bob Duggar's reaction is what really had fans talking.While the patriarch, 57, was obviously ecstatic he's "going to be a grandpa again," Joy-Anna, 25, confessed she didn't know what number grandchild this would be for him, to which he responded, "Number 30.""It’s one-half times the amount of kids now," he noted. "That’s crazy."Fans were confused...
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are So Cute Holding Hands At The Matrix Awards In NYC: Photos
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton proved they are the ultimate relationship goal once again when they showed up to the Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The “Hollaback Girl” singer and her country music star husband were all smiles as they held hands making their way into the Zeigfeld Ballroom for the annual ceremony held to celebrate women in the field of communications. Rocking a pink floral minidress and gold boots, Gwen was a fashion moment while Blake kept it cool in a black suit jacket, vest and jeans.
Ree Drummond’s Husband Ladd Reveals ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Has Been Bar Hopping Lately
Ree Drummond's husband Ladd revealed a surprising secret about 'The Pioneer Woman' star. She has been drinking at bars with her sister Betsy, a bar-hopping habit she didn't used to have.
How Reba McEntire Fell for ‘the Love of Her Life’ Rex Linn ‘Without Being Physical’
Reba McEntire revealed that her boyfriend, Rex Linn, is the love of her life, but they had to get to know each other from a distance "without being physical."
Katy Perry Shares Sweet Glimpse of Daughter Daisy on Her Birthday: ‘38 & Grateful’
Katy Perry is celebrating her birthday with her favorite people by her side: her husband Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom! The “Electric” singer posted a rare glimpse of the 2-year-old little girl in honor of her 38th birthday yesterday, and it’s sweeter than cotton candy.
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
ETOnline.com
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's Dating After Kody Split -- What She's Looking For (Exclusive)
Christine Brown is single and ready to mingle more than year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her post-Kody life, where she described herself as "single." "I'm single now, right? So I kind...
Loretta Lynn Once Revealed How Her Husband Felt About Being Portrayed as a Cheater in Her Songs
Loretta Lynn wrote famous songs that made her longtime husband sound like a cheater. And she once revealed how he felt about that.
Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Confirms Whether Janelle Is Still With Kody Following Rumors Of Impending Split
Sister Wives fans no longer need to wonder whether Janelle Brown finally walked away from Kody, as one famous family member seemed to confirm heir relationship status. The daughter of Christine Brown and Kody Brown Gwendlyn took part in a TikTok Live on Monday, November 7, and addressed Janelle's relationship with her dad following months of speculation that she may have packed her things and left their polygamous family.When she was asked on TikTok whether or not "only Meri, Robyn and Kody are together now" — Christine announced in November 2021 that she was leaving the patriarch — Gwendlyn replied,...
Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement
Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
talentrecap.com
Cheryl Burke Reacts to Kissing Derek Hough on ‘DWTS’
Longtime Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Cheryl Burke has a series of TikTok videos in which she reacts to past performances on the show. That includes one routine with fellow pro Derek Hough that featured a kiss. Cheryl Burke Says Kissing Derek Hough Was Like Kissing her Brother. Back...
womenworking.com
Country Singer Toby Keith’s journey with Stomach Cancer-Prayers to his Family
Country singer Toby Keith revealed in an Instagram post in June 2022 that he had been battling stomach cancer for 6 months, per People. “I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery,” he explained. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”
