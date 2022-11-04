Do the Duggars have something to tell us? A few weeks after Joy-Anna Duggar revealed she's expecting her third child with husband Austin Forsyth, the reality star uploaded a video that showed her breaking the happy news to her family members — but dad Jim Bob Duggar's reaction is what really had fans talking.While the patriarch, 57, was obviously ecstatic he's "going to be a grandpa again," Joy-Anna, 25, confessed she didn't know what number grandchild this would be for him, to which he responded, "Number 30.""It’s one-half times the amount of kids now," he noted. "That’s crazy."Fans were confused...

8 DAYS AGO