Lubbock, TX

FMX 94.5

A Lunatic is Trying to Steal Dogs Out of Backyards in Lubbock

We need to be extra careful when it comes to keeping our pets safe. Most people would just assume their dogs are fine in the backyard. That's how our childhood dog lived, anyway. He stayed outside for the most part and only came in whenever it was cold out (because we're not monsters who leave their dogs out in the cold).
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Two vehicle crash at 50th and Indiana, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at 50th Street and Indiana involving two passenger cars. LPD received the call just before 5 p.m. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Indiana just past the intersection. One person sustained...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

QB Producer, owned by Randi Mahomes, offers stylish purses

LUBBOCK, Texas—Randi Mahomes and her best friend and their daughters started a company, QB Producer. They offer quality bags that are stadium approved plus bags and shirts. Their mission is to set an example for the women in their families that you can have your dream. You can find their merchandise in Lubbock at Cardinal Sports Center, J. Hoffmans and Stock Style shop. Or shop on their website at qbproducer.com or find them on Facebook: qbproducer.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

1 seriously injured in shooting near Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained serious injuries after being shot on 19th Street near Avenue Y. Police received the call of shots fired around 1:50 p.m. Initial reports are calling it an accidental discharge. No one has been arrested and LPD says there is no threat to...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Marco’s Pizza Sets Grand Opening Date

Back in May, I told y'all the good news about a cheese pizza place coming to Lubbock. The time to try it has finally come and people have been asking!. It's a big pizza chain called Marco's Pizza that has officially announced they're coming to an area near us very soon. They offer pizza, pizza bowls, subs, salads, and sides: cheese bread, chicken dippers, chicken wings and, for dessert, cinnasquares.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Downtown Plainview is having their Holiday events

LUBBOCK, Texas—Tis’ the season for the Downtown Holiday event in Plainview. The Music of Christmas event will be Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12. You can find the details at www.plainviewtx.org, Downtown Holiday Events Link, FB: Downtown Plainview or by calling 806-296-1119.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD identifies victims with serious injuries in Central Lubbock crash Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas— The names of the individuals who suffered serious injuries in a crash late Friday night were released by the Lubbock Police Department on Monday. According to LPD, drivers Lexy Vasquez, 18, Uris Lagunes, 21, and one passenger with Vasquez were hospitalized with serious injuries. The remaining passengers with Vasquez were hospitalized with moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was carrying diesel fuel at 10515 E. FM 40, between Roosevelt and Acuff. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Jaws of life were requested and Roosevelt Fire was on scene to...
LUBBOCK, TX
