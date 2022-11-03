ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Powell puts on assist masterclass as WSU blasts Texas State 83-61

PULLMAN -- Washington State fans were given a cordial introduction to Justin Powell on Monday, as the Tennessee transfer scored 14 points and racked up 12 assists in the Cougars' 83-61 romp over Texas State. The 12 assists are the most by a Coug since Reggie Moore had a dozen way back in 2009. After the game, head man Kyle Smith was thrilled with Powell's passing abilities, something the Cougars severely lacked last season.
