Four-Star Stanford DL commit Cameron Brandt shines on both sides of the ball
In one of the most exciting games of the weekend, Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon beat Downey (Calif.) Warren 22-21 and Trailblazer defensive lineman Cameron Brandt played a huge role on both sides of the ball. Brandt is one of the top region’s top defensive line prospects and in late July...
Justin Powell puts on assist masterclass as WSU blasts Texas State 83-61
PULLMAN -- Washington State fans were given a cordial introduction to Justin Powell on Monday, as the Tennessee transfer scored 14 points and racked up 12 assists in the Cougars' 83-61 romp over Texas State. The 12 assists are the most by a Coug since Reggie Moore had a dozen way back in 2009. After the game, head man Kyle Smith was thrilled with Powell's passing abilities, something the Cougars severely lacked last season.
