ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man for fatal church shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man for Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a church on the city’s northeast side. Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested for homicide in what the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department described Monday as a “quick arrest.”. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: Person shot, shows up at motel on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person who had been shot showed up at an east Indianapolis motel on Sunday night. IMPD said officers were called around 8 p.m. to a report of a walk-in person shot at 3525 N. Shadeland Ave., which is the address for the Motel 6 Indianapolis located just north of East 34th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 2 south side shootings that left 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday morning on the south side of Indianapolis that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The first shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue, which is between Madison Avenue and East Street, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said two parties were taking place inside a business when a man was shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 shot, killed on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – One person was shot and killed early Sunday on Indy’s southwest side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street just after 6 a.m. This is near Thompson Road & Mann Road. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: Decatur Twp. school bus involved in hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a school bus Monday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said a Decatur Township school bus was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of S. High School Road and Milhouse Road just before 7 a.m. It was not disclosed which school district the bus serves, but […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

3 injured after semi hits SUV on south side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hospitalized and another injured after their SUV was hit by a semi-truck Sunday on the south side of Indianapolis. Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the 5900 block of S. East Street near US-31 and Edgewood Avenue for a car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Upon arrival, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Teen, 2 others injured in crash on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a semi truck on the south side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a serious bodily injury crash in the 5900 block of South East Street, near Edgewood Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 shot and killed outside church on Indy’s near northeast side

UPDATE: The coroner’s office identified the victim as 42-year-old Alan Jermaine Turman. They’ve made an arrest in the case. INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been shot and killed outside a church on Indy’s near northeast side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to Oasis of Hope Baptist Church, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates 2 shooting victims who walked into hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating after two people walked into two different hospitals with gunshot wounds early Saturday. Both victims were conscious when they arrived at the emergency rooms, according to IMPD. Details are limited but we know from public police reports that the victim who came to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Funeral guest killed in shooting in church's parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — A funeral on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon ended tragically when a guest was shot and killed in the church's parking lot. The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 25th Street and Ralston Avenue. IMPD officers said a fight in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Person Killed at a Church

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been killed at Oasis of Hope Baptist Church in Indy. IMPD officers were called to the church on East 25th Street Saturday afternoon after learning that someone had been shot. There, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Child wounded in shooting on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A child was reportedly wounded in a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Lafayette Road. IMPD officers responded to the location on a report of a person shot and found a person with apparent injuries from a gunshot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WAND TV

Authorities arrest third suspect for shooting death of Decatur man

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The third suspect in the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland was arrested. According to Decatur Police, Omari C. Walker, 18, was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday. >> Community prayer held after shooting death of Arrion McClelland. On August 14 at 3:50 a.m. Decatur Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Anderson Man Arrested for Indy Gas Station Shooting

ANDERSON, Ind.–There was a shooting at a gas station in Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon. Police say they have made an arrest. Bernard Stidhum, 33, of Anderson was taken into custody later. They say Stidhum walked into the gas station and started shooting at Maine Diamond. Diamond was hit by bullets and seriously injured.
ANDERSON, IN
wrtv.com

IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan, others honored at IMPD ceremony

INDIANAPOLIS — February 27, 2022 is a day that forever changed the life of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Thomas Mangan. Mangan was shot in the neck while responding to a call in Fountain Square. After shots were fired, his partner, Officer Dan Majors and four other officers rushed to help their wounded colleague.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police said man called 911 after shooting his nephew in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating after a homeowner shot his nephew. Police said they initially responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence on Stone Table Boulevard shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said officers received a phone call from a man who said he had shot his nephew.
PLAINFIELD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy