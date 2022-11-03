Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
IMPD arrests man for fatal church shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested a man for Saturday’s fatal shooting outside a church on the city’s northeast side. Stefen Lowe, 35, was arrested for homicide in what the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department described Monday as a “quick arrest.”. Just after 1 p.m. Saturday,...
Police: Person shot, shows up at motel on east side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person who had been shot showed up at an east Indianapolis motel on Sunday night. IMPD said officers were called around 8 p.m. to a report of a walk-in person shot at 3525 N. Shadeland Ave., which is the address for the Motel 6 Indianapolis located just north of East 34th Street.
IMPD investigates 2 south side shootings that left 1 man dead, 1 in critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a pair of shootings Sunday morning on the south side of Indianapolis that left one man dead and another in critical condition. The first shooting occurred in the 600 block of East Hanna Avenue, which is between Madison Avenue and East Street, shortly after 1:30 a.m. Police said two parties were taking place inside a business when a man was shot.
1 shot, killed on Indy’s southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person was shot and killed early Sunday on Indy’s southwest side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to the 4600 block of Byrkit Street just after 6 a.m. This is near Thompson Road & Mann Road. Officers located one person suffering from a gunshot wound at […]
IMPD: Decatur Twp. school bus involved in hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a school bus Monday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said a Decatur Township school bus was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of S. High School Road and Milhouse Road just before 7 a.m. It was not disclosed which school district the bus serves, but […]
3 injured after semi hits SUV on south side of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were hospitalized and another injured after their SUV was hit by a semi-truck Sunday on the south side of Indianapolis. Officers were called Sunday afternoon to the 5900 block of S. East Street near US-31 and Edgewood Avenue for a car crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Upon arrival, […]
Teen, 2 others injured in crash on Indy's south side
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were hospitalized following a crash between an SUV and a semi truck on the south side of Indianapolis on Sunday night. Officers were called at around 7 p.m. to a serious bodily injury crash in the 5900 block of South East Street, near Edgewood Avenue.
1 shot and killed outside church on Indy’s near northeast side
UPDATE: The coroner’s office identified the victim as 42-year-old Alan Jermaine Turman. They’ve made an arrest in the case. INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been shot and killed outside a church on Indy’s near northeast side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called out to Oasis of Hope Baptist Church, […]
WTHR
IMPD investigates 2 shooting victims who walked into hospitals
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating after two people walked into two different hospitals with gunshot wounds early Saturday. Both victims were conscious when they arrived at the emergency rooms, according to IMPD. Details are limited but we know from public police reports that the victim who came to...
Muncie PD: Women shot inside their homes weren’t targeted in ‘senseless act of violence’
MUNCIE, Ind. — One woman is dead and another is in the hospital after being unintentionally shot inside their homes in what Muncie police are calling “a senseless act of violence.” Muncie police officers were called around 4:30 p.m. Friday to 818 S. Monroe Street on report of shots fired and found a woman who […]
WTHR
Funeral guest killed in shooting in church's parking lot
INDIANAPOLIS — A funeral on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon ended tragically when a guest was shot and killed in the church's parking lot. The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of 25th Street and Ralston Avenue. IMPD officers said a fight in...
WIBC.com
Person Killed at a Church
INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been killed at Oasis of Hope Baptist Church in Indy. IMPD officers were called to the church on East 25th Street Saturday afternoon after learning that someone had been shot. There, they found the victim, who was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released...
Man shot and killed at near northeast side church during mother-in-law's funeral; suspect arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Shannon Turman and her husband, Jermaine, were planning to celebrate their wedding reception at the Keystone Event Center next week. Now, they'll be using the same venue, decorations and catering for Jermaine's remembrance after he was tragically shot and killed during Shannon's mother's funeral. Turman is still...
Child wounded in shooting on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A child was reportedly wounded in a shooting on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Lafayette Road. IMPD officers responded to the location on a report of a person shot and found a person with apparent injuries from a gunshot.
WAND TV
Authorities arrest third suspect for shooting death of Decatur man
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The third suspect in the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland was arrested. According to Decatur Police, Omari C. Walker, 18, was arrested in Indianapolis, Indiana on Thursday. >> Community prayer held after shooting death of Arrion McClelland. On August 14 at 3:50 a.m. Decatur Police...
Dive team finds multiple stolen vehicles while training in Indiana river
INDIANAPOLIS — Conservation officers were conducting sonar training on the White River last week when they found five vehicles hiding beneath the surface. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources called in their Conservation Officers Dive Team to help locate and remove the vehicles from the river in southwestern Indianapolis.
WIBC.com
Anderson Man Arrested for Indy Gas Station Shooting
ANDERSON, Ind.–There was a shooting at a gas station in Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon. Police say they have made an arrest. Bernard Stidhum, 33, of Anderson was taken into custody later. They say Stidhum walked into the gas station and started shooting at Maine Diamond. Diamond was hit by bullets and seriously injured.
wrtv.com
IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan, others honored at IMPD ceremony
INDIANAPOLIS — February 27, 2022 is a day that forever changed the life of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officer Thomas Mangan. Mangan was shot in the neck while responding to a call in Fountain Square. After shots were fired, his partner, Officer Dan Majors and four other officers rushed to help their wounded colleague.
Police said man called 911 after shooting his nephew in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating after a homeowner shot his nephew. Police said they initially responded to a trespassing complaint at a residence on Stone Table Boulevard shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A short time later, police said officers received a phone call from a man who said he had shot his nephew.
Comments / 0