westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: Asian BBQ, High Street road work, and Puerto Rican flag raising
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee. One local Asian restaurant celebrated the opening of their new location in Springfield Wednesday. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The...
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee crews respond to accident outside of BullsEye Lounge on Center St.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Center Street Wednesday night for reports of a multi-car accident outside the BullsEye Lounge. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. 2 parties were brought to a local hospital to be...
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke residents experiencing discolored water following Brookline Ave. fire
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At least a dozen people in Holyoke are without homes after a steam boiler unit set fire to their apartment building Tuesday night. Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire, but as a result of hooking up the hoses, nearby residents may have found sediment flowing through their pipes.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to Brookline Ave. for house fire
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Brookline Avenue Tuesday night for reports of an apartment fire. According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, the call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night after smoke was spotted. Captain Rex told us that the fire originated in the...
westernmassnews.com
Turners Falls Road in Greenfield reopens following rollover accident
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Turners Falls Road in Greenfield Wednesday afternoon for reports of a vehicle rollover. According to Greenfield Police, the road had been shut down for a short time while crews worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. There has been no...
Police investigating deadly Springfield shooting on Walden Street
Springfield police are investigating after a deadly shooting early Tuesday morning.
westernmassnews.com
1 person hospitalized after Palmer crash
PALMER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after an overnight crash in Palmer. The crash happened at the intersection of High and Commercial Streets. When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found a Jeep had gone off the road and crashed into a...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Springfield road paving and infrastructure bill spending
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, questioning why specific roads in Springfield have not been paved after the state received infrastructure money. A viewer, who wished to remain anonymous, said that Breckwood Boulevard in Springfield is one of...
westernmassnews.com
More drivers seeking repairs after nails flatten tires in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a number of complaints came into our newsroom about motorists’ tires going flat in Holyoke. It has left many people having to spend hundreds of dollars for new tires. Last week, motorists were traveling down Canal Street in...
westernmassnews.com
Crews on scene for structure fire on Bridge Street in Millers Falls
Western Mass News was at Oliveira's watch party in Ludlow Tuesday night where he claimed victory a short time ago. Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation's first openly lesbian governor and the state's first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office.
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle fire on Main Street in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating an afternoon fire in West Springfield. West Springfield fire officials said they were called to a building on Main Street Monday afternoon, near the corner of Main Street and East School Street. The fire has been extinguished and no injuries have been...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: improvements planned for Page Blvd. in Springfield
A law was passed earlier this year by state legislators, allowing those in the country illegally to obtain driver's licenses in Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
Investigation continues into deadly Millers Falls house fire
MILLERS FALLS, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead and a family is without a place to live after a two-alarm fire ravaged a Franklin County home Tuesday night. “To know that everything that we had, including my mom, is gone, it’s just, it’s pure torture,” said Tina Verscot.
westernmassnews.com
Wednesday night news update
In this update, a 66-year-old woman is confirmed dead after a two-alarm house fire yesterday in Millers Falls, results are in for all four of the ballot questions in this midterm election, and Governor-Elect Maura Healey speaking out today after her historic victory. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Body of missing Springfield kayaker found in NY lake
The New York State Police has reported that the search for the kayaker missing since October 22nd has concluded with the recovery of his body.
westernmassnews.com
Councilors seek to postpone motion on July incident between Amherst teens and police
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On the agenda at Monday night’s Amherst Town Council meeting is a discussion in response to an interaction between police and teenagers over the summer. Western Mass News first brought you that story earlier this year in July after a video showed officers telling teenagers...
Water main break bursts on State Street in Springfield
State Street in Springfield is closed due to a water main break on Sunday.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: repeat offenders on Springfield streets
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man was arraigned for the 99th time after being arrested for allegedly stealing a catalytic converter this past August, which sparked reaction from police and city leaders. Does this happen often in the court system?. Western Mass News is getting answers to find out...
Police looking for public’s help in Chicopee hit and run
The Chicopee Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run.
Expired inspection sticker leads to drug arrest in Chicopee
A routine traffic stop in Chicopee for an expired inspection sticker lead to a drug arrest.
