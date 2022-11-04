Read full article on original website
PBL 7th-grade boys basketball wins 43-21 over Cissna Park
PAXTON – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade boys basketball team won 43-21 over Cissna Park on Tuesday. The Panthers (1-2) trailed 8-6 after the first quarter before taking an 18-12 lead into halftime and outscoring Cissna Park 25-10 in the second half. Jackson Cahill had 14 points for PBL while Joe...
PBL JH girls basketball loses 34-5 to Prairie Central
FORREST – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade girls basketball team lost 34-5 to Prairie Central on Monday. Tessa Boehme led PBL in scoring with three points while Neveah Harding had two points. Kori Buscher led Prairie Central with eight points while Lexi Donovan added six points. Prairie Central 34, PBL 5.
Different meeting venue but same goal: raise cash for a local nonprofit
PAXTON — The last quarterly meeting of 2022 for the Central Illinois chapter of the 100+ Women Who Care Alliance will be at a different location than the first three. Instead of meeting at the Pueblo Lindo Event Center, the group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the newly opened Prairie City Wine Room.
Paxton police ready for transition with captain leaving to become sheriff
PAXTON — The Paxton Police Department is well-positioned for the transition that awaits at month’s end when the agency’s longtime captain, Chad Johnson, leaves the department to become Ford County’s next sheriff, Police Chief Coy Cornett said. It certainly has helped, Cornett said, that the police...
Tax referendums to support Buckley Ambulance Service pass easily
BUCKLEY — Voters in Artesia Township in Iroquois County overwhelmingly approved two tax referendums on Tuesday’s general election ballot to support the Buckley Ambulance Service. Unofficial results released Tuesday night by the Iroquois County Clerk & Recorder’s Office show that both ballot questions passed via vote margins of...
Obituary: Leah Lura Elliott Wilson
SHAWNEE, Kan. — Leah Lura Elliott Wilson, 74, of Shawnee, Kan., mother of a Paxton resident, died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, after a brief illness. Visitation is from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, Kan., followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m.
Obituary: Irene Hilligoss
Irene E. Hilligoss, 98, of Gifford formerly of Buckley, passed away at 8:56 a.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at County Health Care & Rehab, Gifford. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church Buckley with Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Buckley.
