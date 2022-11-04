OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha City Council will hear the first of nine park and projects that will be funded by federal ARPA funds on Tuesday. The City of Omaha received $112 million in federal dollars, and $10 million will go towards park and public projects after a 2021 citizen survey showed improvements to these public spaces were at the top of the list for use of those federal dollars.

