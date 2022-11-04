Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’David HeitzDenver, CO
"Judy Hyams Is Alive, And She Lives In Omaha"Still UnsolvedOmaha, NE
3 Great Pizza Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
OPD release description of suspect involved in parking garage shooting Wednesday morning
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police have given a description of the suspect involved in a parking garage shooting that injured two teenage boys at 1705 Douglas Street Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m. where they found Latrell Benson, 15, and Bryan Saunsoci-Thompson, 14, suffering...
Papillion getting ready for Santa's Rock N Lights
PAPILLION, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Papillion. Organizers for Santa's Rock N Lights have started getting pieces in place for the big event which will span about a month-and-a-half. It's getting set up at Werner Park and gives people the experience of driving...
Kids, it's time to break out the pencils and paper for Dear Santa Week!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Every year kids from all corners of the world write Santa Clause a letter telling him how they've been and what they want for Christmas. During the week of second week of November is the perfect time to write the letters to ensure Santa receives them, according to nationaldaycalendar.com.
Omaha City Council to hear the first of nine park projects using ARPA funds
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Omaha City Council will hear the first of nine park and projects that will be funded by federal ARPA funds on Tuesday. The City of Omaha received $112 million in federal dollars, and $10 million will go towards park and public projects after a 2021 citizen survey showed improvements to these public spaces were at the top of the list for use of those federal dollars.
Nebraska DB suspended a week following DUI
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska defensive back Myles Farmer is suspended for one game following an off the field incident on Sunday. Farmer, was cited for a DUI after Lincoln police pulled over the 21-year-old Farmer for failing to use his turn signal. According to Lincoln police, Farmer failed to...
Search for Missing Endangered Person in Bellevue
The Bellevue Police Department issued the following notice for a Missing Endangered Person:. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, at approximately 3:00 p.m., 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off near 25th and Dodge by a transportation service. Her family has been unable to locate her since that date. Lucille’s family reports that she has been diagnosed with dementia and requires a walker to move from one location to another.
Pillen announces transition team
LINCOLN, Neb. — Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced his transition team Wednesday. Jim Pillen became governor-elect Tuesday night after defeating Democrat Carol Blood and Libertarian Scott Zimmerman. CAROL BLOOD: "WE HEAR YOU, WE'RE GOING TO KEEP FIGHTING FOR YOU" Pillen said Wednesday former Assistant Attorney General Dave Lopez will serve...
Jim Pillen gives victory speech, AP yet to call race
LINCOLN, Neb. — Republican Jim Pillen gave a victory speech before 10 p.m. Tuesday. The AP has not called the race for Pillen yet.
ELECTION 2022: Nebraska and Iowa election results
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — KPTM is keeping up to date with the latest numbers from the polls.
Omaha Children's Museum announces the hiring of new CEO
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Omaha Children's Museum is welcoming a new chief executive officer. Fawn Taylor will soon join the Museum after a nationwide search was conducted over the past year. Taylor previously worked at the Nebraska Early Childhood Collaborative. She served as vice president of Family and Community...
Local WW2 veteran is honored and celebrates 100th birthday
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — As Veterans Day approaches we think about honoring those who served. On Monday, there was a special gathering for one special veteran who turned 100 and is one of the few World War 2 veterans still alive. More than 75 years ago a...
Volunteers, organizations fill 200 backpacks for homeless veterans
BELLEVUE, Neb.—Toiletries, clothes, gloves, hats and scarves were just some of the items to help homeless vets get through the cold months ahead. At Bellevue University's Military Veteran Services Center, volunteers stuffed those items into backpacks. They will go to the Siena Francis House, which will present them to those it helps at its annual Veterans Day celebration Nov. 11.
Nebrasketball signs 6-foot-7 guard Eli Rice for 2023-24 season
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska men's basketball team has added some depth and height at the guard position for next season's campaign. Head coach Fred Hoiberg on Wednesday announced that Eli Rice has signed a National Letter-of-Intent to play for the Husker basketball program in 2023-24. The 6-foot-7,...
It's Election Day! Here's what you need to know!
Douglas County (KPTM) — It is Election Day, and the polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Douglas County. To find your polling place either visit votedouglascounty.com and use the "Find Your Voting Information" field or call 402-444-8683. All early voting ballots must be returned...
