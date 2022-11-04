Coaches have said it’s hard to repeat after winning a championship. Coaches have also said it’s extremely difficult to win a third consecutive championship. Lakeland’s seven seniors took it upon themselves to take care of business on Saturday as they led the way to a three-set sweep (25-18, 27-25, 25-21) over Walled Lake Northern to win their third straight MHSAA district championship!

WALLED LAKE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO