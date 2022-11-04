ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MI

Spinal Column

Lakeland goes 3 for 3 in winning third straight MHSAA district volleyball championship (with VIDEO interview)

Coaches have said it’s hard to repeat after winning a championship. Coaches have also said it’s extremely difficult to win a third consecutive championship. Lakeland’s seven seniors took it upon themselves to take care of business on Saturday as they led the way to a three-set sweep (25-18, 27-25, 25-21) over Walled Lake Northern to win their third straight MHSAA district championship!
WALLED LAKE, MI
Spinal Column

Huron Valley and Walled Lake school board results

The Huron Valley Board of Education will have two newcomers – Michelle Ryan and Jacob Dimick, for six-year terms; as well as incumbent Amy Grzymkowski for a six-year term and incumbent Lindsay Cotter for a two-year term. Six -year term. *Amy Grzymkowski, 9,499. *Michelle Ryan, 8,800. *Jacob Dimick, 7,659.
WALLED LAKE, MI
Spinal Column

Local area November 8 election results

This 10-year, .95 mil county-wide millage will replace three existing transit millages, including the expiring SMART millage in areas where that is in place and would expand suburban and rural services. *Yes 330,938. No 247,221. Oakland County Commission:. District 7 includes: Brandon, Groveland, Holly, Rose, and Springfield townships, the villages...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

