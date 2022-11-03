Read full article on original website
Defendant Gets Prison Term For Battery Of Grandfather
EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Monday that a Wood River man has received a three-year prison term for the battery of his grandfather. Justin M. Davenport, 36, received the sentence as part of a guilty plea to a charge of domestic battery – 2nd subsequent offense (a class 4 felony). Davenport also will have to serve four years of mandatory supervised release, formerly known as parole.
Winery Owners, Staff Receive Illinois Governor's Cup Award
MARYVILLE - Angela and Steve Gorazd, owners of Bella Vista Winery in Maryville and Hidden Lake Winery in Aviston, had an exciting Friday evening. Angela, Steve, and son and grape grower Matt Gorazd and winemaker Cory Kunkle, were on hand to receive the Illinois State Governor's Cup Award for their wine Off-Duty.
Deliverance Temple Service
Deliverance Temple, located at 1125 East Sixth Street in Alton, holds its services every Sunday at 10:00 AM.
Velman Luther “Val” Stark
Velman Luther “Val” Stark, 98, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:16 a.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022 at his home. He was born May 14, 1924 in Granite City, a son of the late Fred and Evelyn (McDonald) Stark. Val married the love of his life,...
Ardent Mills Is Major Business For Alton and Riverbend
ALTON - Some say it is the backbone of Alton. It welcomes you when you make the left turn from Clark Bridge into the city. It welcomes you when you enter Alton from the Great River Road. It towers at the bottom of State Street. The giant wheat silo emblazoned with the American flag bids one and all a hearty welcome to a hard-working river town.
SIUE Students Awarded Water Quality Control Operations Scholarship and Program Opportunity
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District (MSD), have awarded three SIUE students scholarships for the Water Quality Control Operations Program at the Environmental Resource Training Center (ERTC) of SIUE. The student recipients include Karli Mackey of Hillsboro, Donovan Simpson of O’Fallon, and Jordon...
Share Cheer With Older Adults This Holiday Season
EDWARDSVILLE - As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead® encourages Edwardsville area residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through Be a Santa to a Senior®, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.
Pride Takes Reservations For Annual Local Celebrity Roast
ALTON - Tammy Iskarous, founder and executive director of Riverbend Family Ministries, has recorded some incredible community achievements during her 10 years as executive director of Riverbend Family Ministries. She will be the person roasted and toasted at this year's Ninth Annual Local Celebrity Roast for Pride, Inc. Pride, Inc....
Tigers' Athletic Trainers Make Large Difference In Performance Of EHS Athletes
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School athletic trainers Katie Hamilton and Rylie Murray are key reasons that the Tigers are able to stay healthy and have the success they do in each sport. Hamilton is the head athletic trainer. "I have been at Edwardsville high school since November 2010," Hamilton said....
SIUE Men's Basketball Set for Season Opener Monday
SIUE Cougars (11-21, 5-13 OVC in 2021-22) vs. Harris-Stowe Hornets (0-3, 0-0 AMC) Monday, Nov. 7, 7:00 p.m. First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois. SIUE showed a versatile offense and a stout defense Wednesday, overwhelming Eureka in exhibition play. SIUE combined to shoot 60 percent (42-70) overall and 42 percent (10-24) from three-point range. Jalen Hodge scored 18 points to lead five players in double figures. Damarco Minor (14), Jonathan Kurtas (13), Dorion Staples (11) and Lamar Wright (11) each also scored in double figures for the Cougars.
Loyola Academy Scores On All Five First Half Possessions, Takes 49-21 Win Over Tigers In IHSA 8A Second Round Football Playoff Game
EDWARDSVILLE - Senior Jake Stearney set the tone with a 74-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and from there, Wilmette Loyola Academy scored on all five of its first-half possessions in building a 35-0 halftime lead in going on to a 49-21 win over Edwardsville in a second round game in the IHSA Class 8A football playoffs Saturday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.
