Odessa 5-year-old battles RSV

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A 5-year-old Odessa girl named Quinn is currently recovering in a Lubbock hospital from a severe case of RSV and other diseases like Pneumonia, but back here in the basin, Quinn’s aunt Ashlee is thanking the community for its generosity.

Ashlee Groves tells ABC Big 2 News that West Texas really stepped up for her niece Quinn, who has been in the hospital for around 11 days after catching RSV. Ashlee set up a GoFundMe for her niece whose parents have taken time off work to be with their daughter.

“It really makes you proud to be a West Texan. The generosity, there’s just not enough words to say ‘thank you’ for what people have done,” said Ashlee.

Ashlee says Quinn has a ways to go but is recovering, and her family is hoping to have her home this weekend. In the meantime, she’s telling West Texans to not hesitate to get their kids to the doctor if they suspect RSV or any other illness.

“Take (your kids) to the doctor. Do not take the chances of it being something other than the cough of the sniffles,” said Ashlee.

If you’d like to contribute to Quinn’s GoFundMe as she recovers from RSV, click here .

