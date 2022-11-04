ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Odessa 5-year-old battles RSV

By Mike Mahoney
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LOPqy_0iy2316o00

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A 5-year-old Odessa girl named Quinn is currently recovering in a Lubbock hospital from a severe case of RSV and other diseases like Pneumonia, but back here in the basin, Quinn’s aunt Ashlee is thanking the community for its generosity.

Ashlee Groves tells ABC Big 2 News that West Texas really stepped up for her niece Quinn, who has been in the hospital for around 11 days after catching RSV. Ashlee set up a GoFundMe for her niece whose parents have taken time off work to be with their daughter.

“It really makes you proud to be a West Texan. The generosity, there’s just not enough words to say ‘thank you’ for what people have done,” said Ashlee.

Ashlee says Quinn has a ways to go but is recovering, and her family is hoping to have her home this weekend. In the meantime, she’s telling West Texans to not hesitate to get their kids to the doctor if they suspect RSV or any other illness.

“Take (your kids) to the doctor. Do not take the chances of it being something other than the cough of the sniffles,” said Ashlee.

If you’d like to contribute to Quinn’s GoFundMe as she recovers from RSV, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Odessa kindergartner hospitalized after contracting RSV

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -5-year-old Quinn is in kindergarten, learning like her classmates until she was hospitalized with RSV. 2 weeks ago, Quinn was being treated for RSV at Odessa regional medical center when her white blood cell count and platelets went up causing her to have a fever. Quinn had...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Lubbock man in stolen truck tries to cash fraudulent check, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa earlier this week after he allegedly tried to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. Jacob Paredez, 41, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Evading Arrest, and Tampering with a Government Record.  According to an affidavit, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Damaged lines impacting 911 calls in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa Emergency Dispatch Department non-emergency numbers are currently down. AT&T is currently working to correct the problem. Earlier today, a fiber line was cut, and technicians said it could be as late as tomorrow morning before repairs can be completed. Because of the damage, anyone with a landline will […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD saves teen following overdose, older brother arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier this month, officers with the Odessa Police Department saved the life of a 14-year-old boy who reportedly overdosed on fentanyl laced pills; investigators said the teen’s older brother supplied the drug. Angel Ramos, Jr., 18, has been charged with Endangering a Child, a state jail felony. According to an affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Nimitz student arrested following shooting threat

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Earlier today, Ector County ISD police arrested a 7th grade girl at Nimitz Middle School for allegedly telling another student she was going to shoot them. A teacher heard the comment and reported it, the district said in a release.  The girl has been charged with the Class A Misdemeanor Threat of Exhibition […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Teen injured in pedestrian crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa boy is in the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday morning. Odessa Police say OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue went to the 2100 block of East 42nd Street in reference to a car-pedestrian accident. They found that a 16-year-old boy was hit by an SUV while attempting to walk across 42nd Street (just west of Grandview).
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Ector County crash sends three to hospital

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - DPS says a crash on State Highway 302 and FM 1936 has sent three people to the hospital . A semi was traveling northbound on FM 1936 and failed to yield the right away at the stop sign intersection. A Honda Piolt was traveling eastbound and struck the trailer.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Ector County crash leaves 3 injured

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A two-car crash in Ector County left three people injured on Tuesday. According to a Department of Public Safety spokesperson, around 8 a.m., a truck tractor with trailer driving northbound on FM 1936 failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign intersection of SH 302.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting father, 74, amid argument about money

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested on a warrant earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his 74-year-old father earlier this year. Cory Bryce Horrell, 29, has been charged with two counts of Injury to an Elderly Person.  According to an affidavit, on July 27, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Sheriff provides update on Pat's Place shooting

ODESSA, Texas — Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis provided an update to the shooting Saturday night that left one hospitalized and another dead. The shooting occurred at Pat's Place, a lounge off of Highway 385. The shooter, 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, shot two men around 11 p.m. and eventually surrendered to authorities the following morning.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Recognize this suspect?

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a man accused of theft. Investigators said the man pictured below stole a 12-pack of beer and a six-pack of soda from the Stripes store located at 1300 E 8th Street.  Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: victims of Friday night shooting members of ‘motorcycle club’

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Odessa Police Department, arrested 41-year-old Nicholas James Thompson, of Odessa, in connection with a shooting Friday night that left one man dead and another injured. Thompson has been charged with suspicion of Murder. Now an affidavit has revealed new information about the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD still searching for suspect in ‘intentional’ apartment crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is still searching for a man accused of deliberately crashing a vehicle into an apartment building and seriously injuring a man late last week. William Earl Crayton Jr., 31, is wanted on two outstanding warrants: one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and one count of Aggravated Assault […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Employee accused of threatening customer with firearm at drive-thru window

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An altercation at a local restaurant’s drive-thru window ended with the arrest of a Kentucky Fried Chicken employee earlier this month. Nicholas Frieson, 21, has been charged with Deadly Conduct and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on November 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to the KFC […]
ODESSA, TX
B93

The Most Wealthy County in Texas is In West Texas

The only other Permian Basin county in the top 10 overall was Glasscock County which ranked sixth in the state. But other Permian Basin counties ranked in the top 10 for per-capita investment income like Reeves county was third in per-capita investment income and third in per-capita income overall also. Martin County ranked fourth in the state in both per-capita income and per-capita investment income too.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy