BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Two Suspects Wanted in Connection to Unarmed Robbery in Downtown Boston

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Just Announced: The Largest Christmas Experience in New England is ClosingDianna CarneyAbington, MA
Boston Bruins Recently Signed Player's Status in Question After Conviction of Bullying an African American ClassmateThe Maine WriterBoston, MA
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Victim Identified in the Homicide at Orlando Street in Mattapan
At about 9:10 PM, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan/Dorchester), responded to a radio call for two people shot in the area of 10 Orlando St., Mattapan. On arrival officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported, by Boston EMS, to a local hospital, where Edwin Pizarro, 48, of Mattapan was pronounced. The second victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Connection to a Non-Fatal Shooting That Happened in the Area of 92 Westview Street In Dorchester
At about 9:40 PM, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a shot spotter activation at 92 Westview Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. This victim was transported to a local hospital where his injuries were originally considered life-threatening. Homicide and...
Police launch homicide investigation after Raynham man fatally shot in Taunton
Local and state police launched a homicide investigation after a Raynham man was fatally shot in Taunton on Sunday. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Ross Copeland, 38, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the corner of Mason and Myrtle Street at 1:38 a.m. The Raynham man was rushed to Morton Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
whdh.com
Police arrest man in connection to shooting in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Monday made an arrest in connection to one of the several shootings from Sunday night. Investigation into the incident led detectives to arrest Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton, police said. Hudson was charged with Armed Assault with intent to Murder, ABDW, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
Arrest made after string of separate shootings that left 5 injured, 1 dead in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park
“Having six people shot within an hour period in multiple locations throughout the city is a terrible thing no matter what time period it is.”. Five people were injured and one killed in three separate shootings that occurred in less than an hour Sunday night in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park. A suspect was arrested in connection with the Dorchester shooting.
Edwin Pizarro identified as victim in fatal Sunday night shooting in Mattapan
Boston police have identified Edwin Pizarro as the victim of a fatal shooting in Mattapan Sunday night, one of several shootings that occurred over the weekend. Minutes after 9 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to reports of two people being shot near 10 Orlando St. in Mattapan, according to a statement from the department.
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE: Repeat Offender in Custody In Under Two Hours After Brazen Franklin Field Shooting
At approximately 21:40 hours, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 10 rounds at 4 Ames Street inside of the Franklin Field Projects in Dorchester. As officers responded to the ShotSpotter, the dispatcher updated that they had begun receiving calls that a person was shot at that location.
whdh.com
Community members remember neighbor killed in shooting in Mattapan, react to recent violence
BOSTON (WHDH) - Friends remember their neighbor Edwin Pizarro, of Mattapan, who police identified as one of two people shot in the neighborhood Sunday night. The other person remains in the hospital. “Just terrible, terrible day,” a friend of Pizarro said. “I hear shots outside, you know. I don’t really...
bpdnews.com
Six People Shot at Three Separate Incidents in Mattapan, Dorchester and Hyde Park
At about 9:10 PM, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan/Dorchester), responded to a radio call for two people shot in the area of 10 Orlando St., Mattapan. On arrival officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported, by Boston EMS, to a local hospital, where one adult male victim was pronounced. The second victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Police searching for suspect after 2 people shot in Melrose
Melrose police scoured the area around Waverly Place Sunday night after a shooting hospitalized two men and left one with serious injuries. Police responded to the area at approximately 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. After arriving at the scene, police found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower extremities. The two victims were transported by ambulance to local hospitals.
capecod.com
Wareham Police Seek Suspect in Smoke Shop Robbery
WAREHAM – Wareham Police are asking for your help identifying this male. He is a person of interested in an armed robbery that occurred at the New England Smoke Shop. If you know this male or can identify someone with similar clothing please contact Detective Desilva @ 508-295-1204. Cape...
Brockton police launch homicide investigation after shooting on James Street
Brockton police launched a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting on James Street early Sunday morning. According to a spokesperson from Brockton police, officers responded to the James Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. after receiving a gunfire alert through the city’s electronic gun detection system. Detectives from Brockton and...
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Arrested After Kicking In Door, Shoplifter Caught in Target Parking Lot
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Oct. 30, 2:45 a.m.: A witness called 911 after seeing a man breaking the glass front door of a business on Walnut Street and entering the building. Police responded and found the suspect walking up Walnut Street. The man said he was trying to locate a friend and thought it was his building. Police found a hole in the glass door big enough for someone to fit through and glass everywhere. The metal door frame and the lock were damaged. Police placed Boyan Zhang, 23, from Boston, under arrest for malicious destruction of property and trespassing. The damage will cost approximately $1,500 to repair. Nothing was taken from the building.
universalhub.com
Brockton man with a gun blasted away at driver who rear-ended him in Franklin Field, DA says
Live Boston reports a man who pumped several bullets into another driver for rear-ending him last night on Westview Street in Dorchester's Franklin Field development was arrested less than two hours later after he showed back up in his hometown of Brockton, where State Police were looking for him .
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Investigate Fatal Shooting in the South End
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Boston's South End late Friday night. Authorities say they responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 9 Yarmouth St. Officers said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS declared the man dead at the scene, according to authorities.
whdh.com
Stabbing in Boston leaves man injured, police say
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said they are searching for a suspect after a stabbing in Boston Sunday morning. Calls for the incident at Atkinson and South Hampton Streets came in at 10:14 a.m., according to officials. Boston Police said the victim, a man, was stabbed in the shoulder and that...
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 1:45 AM, on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made an on-site firearm arrest of Michael Espejo Lozada, 24, of Charlestown, while in the area of Old Road and Columbia Road in Dorchester. Officers were on patrol in the area when they observed a...
Boston police seek help locating person in connection with aggravated assault on Halloween
BOSTON — Boston police are asking the public for help identifying the female and motor vehicle that are connected with an aggravated assault on Halloween night in Roxbury. Around 9:15 p.m., in the area of 145 Moreland Street, police say, an adult male suspect confronted another male and pulled out a pellet or BB gun which the suspect then fired several times toward the victim.
bpdnews.com
The Boston Police Department Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran 47 Years Ago Today
BPD Remembers: The men and women of the Boston Police Department remember the service and sacrifice of Sergeant Richard F. Halloran who was killed in the line of duty 47 years ago today. In the early morning hours on Thursday, November 6, 1975, Sergeant Richard Halloran was shot and killed while investigating a suspicious vehicle in the area of Bremen Street and Neptune Road.
bpdnews.com
Death Investigation in the Area of 9 Yarmouth Place in Boston
At about 10:47 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to District D-4 (South End), responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 9 Yarmouth Place. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene.
Comments / 6