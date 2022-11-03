BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Two Suspects Wanted in Connection to Unarmed Robbery in Downtown Boston

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Oct. 30, 2:45 a.m.: A witness called 911 after seeing a man breaking the glass front door of a business on Walnut Street and entering the building. Police responded and found the suspect walking up Walnut Street. The man said he was trying to locate a friend and thought it was his building. Police found a hole in the glass door big enough for someone to fit through and glass everywhere. The metal door frame and the lock were damaged. Police placed Boyan Zhang, 23, from Boston, under arrest for malicious destruction of property and trespassing. The damage will cost approximately $1,500 to repair. Nothing was taken from the building.

