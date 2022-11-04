ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NY

Police: Medford man touched 2 young boys' genitals at Gordon Heights Children's Park

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Suffolk County police arrested a Medford man for sexually abusing two young boys at the Gordon Heights Children's Park.

Rashawn Brinkley, 27, was charged with two counts of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

He allegedly went up to at least two boys on Wednesday and pushed his hand into their pants and touched their genitals.

The boys told their family members, saying it also happened on Oct. 7, but police weren't notified of those incidents.

"You think your child is safe going to a safe haven of a park and then you have individuals there that are praying on our children," says Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. "It hurts."

Brinkley's house is only a few blocks away from the park. The man who managed the property says he had no idea this was happening.

"I just spoke to a detective a little while ago," he said. "And it was news to me."

Brinkley is currently behind bars.

Police tell News 12 he has similar pending charges outside of Suffolk County.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

They are asking the public to contact their Special Victims Section at 631-852-6531.

"Protecting our children within this department is our number one priority," Harrison says "This illustrates how important it is to ask people to come forward and have that courage so that we can hold these predators accountable."

