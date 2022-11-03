Read full article on original website
Where did the name ‘Texas’ come from?
While it's unknown how the Spanish learned of the name Texas, the idea of the “great kingdom of Texas,” was spreading even before explorers Alonso De León and Damián Massanet began their expedition of the area in 1689.
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
fox7austin.com
FOX 7 Weekend: 'Chicago', Wurstfest, Texas Book Festival and more
Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the details on events across Central Texas, including Broadway In Austin's performance of "Chicago," Wurstfest in New Braunfels, the 27th annual Texas Book Festival in downtown Austin, the 20th annual Travis Heights Art Trail, the Austin Celtic Festival and the Austin Fall Asian Festival in Buda.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of Texas
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Texas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
KENS 5
Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas
TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
American to launch nonstop from Austin to Florida beach destination in March
American Airlines continues to expand service out of Austin's airport, with a new nonstop route to Panama City, Florida, launching in March.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
Home sales in north Texas drop to 2008 levels
Home sales in north Texas have fallen so far recently, the percentage of homes sold in the last month here has dropped more than we saw during the great recession of 2008.
KSAT 12
All election results in Texas, San Antonio area for general midterm election on Nov. 8, 2022
Get more election results on KSAT’s homepage and the Vote 2022 page. Be the first to know by downloading our news app or signing up for breaking news email alerts. Texas Governor (Abbott vs O’Rourke) Texas Lieutenant Governor (Patrick vs Collier) Texas Attorney General (Paxton vs Garza) Bexar...
KCEN TV NBC 6
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
KVUE
Austin labor lawyer sheds insight into massive Twitter layoffs
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Twitter employees from around the country were laid off Friday after Elon Musk took over as the new owner. "Really sad day for families across the country and families in Austin with folks working at Twitter. The news is that 50% of the work force was laid off in one shot," said Labor Attorney, Austin Kaplan.
mycanyonlake.com
‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset’ by Jerry Sargent Places Third in HCA’s 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest
'Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset' by Jerry Sargent Photography. Canyon Lake photographer Jerry Sargent’s photograph, ‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset,’ placed third in the Hill Country Alliance’s (HCA) 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest. HCA announced the winners today. Sargent’s image will appear in HCA’s...
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
KSAT 12
Republican confidence grows as they eye a South Texas congressional sweep
BROWNSVILLE — Texas Republicans are brimming with optimism ahead of Election Day over their ability to deliver historic wins in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas by flipping three key congressional races. And South Texas Democrats are on a war footing. “They’re trying to buy elections in South Texas...
Dig Straight Down From Abilene And You’ll End Up Here On The Other Side
Don't tell me that you've never thought about it. If you dug straight down through the Earth from Abilene, where would you come out on the other side? People from all over the globe have pondered this very question. For Texans, we seem to think it's China. But, is it?
Has the Powerball jackpot ever been won in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the nationwide Powerball jackpot at at a record level, you might be wondering what your chances of winning are. The odds are incredibly low, but it wouldn’t be the first time a winning ticket was sold in New Mexico. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, […]
Hiring freezes and layoffs ramp up in Austin area
This week, a senior Amazon employee posted a memo online about hiring changes at the company over concerns of a recession.
Coloradans win millions in Powerball drawing, as jackpot reaches $1.9 billion
No one hit the jackpot in Saturday night's Powerball drawing, but in Colorado eight lucky winners took home $2.6 million dollars in total for matching up to five numbers. The winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:. 139223 Winners Corner, Pueblo: $1,000,000.00. 139705 Players Café LLC, Edgewater: $1,000,000.00.
Texas increases multi-draw option with Powerball prize at $1.6 billion
The Texas Lottery is increasing the multi-draw option for the PowerBall and Lotto Texas from a maximum of ten drawings to now 15.
