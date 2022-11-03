ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

B93

The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon

Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
LULING, TX
fox7austin.com

FOX 7 Weekend: 'Chicago', Wurstfest, Texas Book Festival and more

Looking for something to do this weekend? Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow has the details on events across Central Texas, including Broadway In Austin's performance of "Chicago," Wurstfest in New Braunfels, the 27th annual Texas Book Festival in downtown Austin, the 20th annual Travis Heights Art Trail, the Austin Celtic Festival and the Austin Fall Asian Festival in Buda.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5

Low voter turnout leading to questions in Texas

TEXAS, USA — Early voter turnout in Texas was far below what many folks expected heading into the midterms. Turnout in Bexar County, for instance, was down about 20% from 2018. And despite both parties devoting a great deal of attention to South Texas, the Hidalgo County Elections Administrator...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN TV NBC 6

'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Austin labor lawyer sheds insight into massive Twitter layoffs

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Twitter employees from around the country were laid off Friday after Elon Musk took over as the new owner. "Really sad day for families across the country and families in Austin with folks working at Twitter. The news is that 50% of the work force was laid off in one shot," said Labor Attorney, Austin Kaplan.
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Republican confidence grows as they eye a South Texas congressional sweep

BROWNSVILLE — Texas Republicans are brimming with optimism ahead of Election Day over their ability to deliver historic wins in the Democratic stronghold of South Texas by flipping three key congressional races. And South Texas Democrats are on a war footing. “They’re trying to buy elections in South Texas...
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

Has the Powerball jackpot ever been won in New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the nationwide Powerball jackpot at at a record level, you might be wondering what your chances of winning are. The odds are incredibly low, but it wouldn’t be the first time a winning ticket was sold in New Mexico. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, […]
WASHINGTON STATE
