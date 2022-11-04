ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shot fired at family home of North Carolina US House candidate

By Associated Press
HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan’s parents and young children caused no injuries but placed “tremendous stress” on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan’s mother said Thursday.

Will Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers keep his job or will his former deputy take the mantle?

Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is running against Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson for an open U.S. House seat in North Carolina’s new 14th District based in western Charlotte. The left-leaning district emerged from a lengthy redistricting battle during which North Carolina redrew its congressional map to account for the additional seat it was awarded following the 2020 census.

Political analysts say the 2022 map favors Republicans in seven of the state’s 14 districts and favors Democrats in six, with one toss-up district in the Raleigh suburbs.

Marla Harrigan, 74, told The Associated Press on Thursday that she and her husband James Harrigan were watching television down the hall when a bullet shattered their laundry room window on the night of Oct. 18. The Hickory Police Department responded to their 911 call and noted in the police report that the incident involved a firearm.

The congressional candidate’s children, ages 3 and 5, were asleep in the bedroom directly above the room where the shooting occurred, Marla Harrigan said. The bullet came from a densely wooded area and did not wake the kids.

She said the two children have been living with their grandparents in Hickory, about 57 miles northwest of Charlotte, for much of the campaign cycle. They have since been relocated out of state “out of an abundance of caution after the shooting,” she said, adding that her son is urging his parents to leave town as well.

‘Complete shock’: Woman drives around Greensboro for 2 months with $653,599 lottery ticket in passenger seat

“It’s just disconcerting, especially with the children there,” Marla Harrigan told the AP. “This campaign is so stressful, and we feel so badly for our son because, you know, he’s terribly stressed about his children … and now they’re gone, they’re not with their parents and it’s just very, very disruptive.”

Hickory Police Department spokesperson Kristen Hart said the department has not made arrests related to the incident and that the investigation is ongoing.

Jordan Shaw, spokesperson for the Harrigan campaign, said the Republican candidate has also received numerous death threats, which they’ve submitted to the police to aid their investigation.

“I’m focused on fixing the economy, lowering prices and keeping our streets safe,” Harrigan said in a statement Thursday. “And it’ll take more than a bullet and death threats to knock this Green Beret off that mission.”

Comments / 34

Debra Williams
6d ago

funny, didn't Biden just give a speech calling all the violence is coming from the reps? notice when it's done to a republican there is no outrage or I doubt their media even gives it coverage. the deceit and hypocrisy is their best qualities.

Reply(6)
37
joelfarm
6d ago

If the parties were reversed, the national puppet parrot press would by running the story wall to wall. The demoncrats in Congress would demand hearings and some leftist circuit court judge would be issuing subpoenas for President Donald J Trump.

Reply(1)
22
Lawrence Fennell
5d ago

Be safe!!! It's a shame that someone will stood this low to TRY and STOP!!! A person that have ideas that could help us all during these difficult times.

Reply(1)
3
 

