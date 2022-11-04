Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
California's Robert Garcia Heading to DC as First LGBTQ Immigrant to Serve in US Congress
Robert Garcia, the Democratic mayor of Long Beach, California, is heading to Washington, D.C., as the first LGBTQ immigrant to serve in U.S. Congress. Garcia defeated Republican challenger John Briscoe on Tuesday for California's 42nd Congressional district, NBC News reports. Born in Peru, his mother immigrated with him to the...
NBC Miami
25-Year-Old Frost to Become First Gen Z Member of Congress
Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Frost defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat. Frost is a former March For Our Lives organizer seeking stricter gun control laws...
Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
