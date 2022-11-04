ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

25-Year-Old Frost to Become First Gen Z Member of Congress

Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Frost defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat. Frost is a former March For Our Lives organizer seeking stricter gun control laws...
FLORIDA STATE
KTSM

Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
EL PASO, TX

