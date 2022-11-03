Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
Windy Sunday; flake chance far northern Minnesota
We’ll be a few degrees warmer in most areas today, but our winds will really ramp up this afternoon. Sunday highs will range from upper 30s in northwestern Minnesota to lower 50s in the south:. Snow shower chance far north. Parts of north-central and northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin...
Some Significant Rain Expected for Minnesota this Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong storm system will impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday through Saturday. The forecast track of the storm would result in widespread rainfall for central and southern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin. One to three inches of rain is likely Tuesday-Thursday, with light snow accumulation possible Friday-Saturday.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Significant moisture is finally heading for Minnesota this week
(FOX 9) - A very large pattern change this week across the Northern U.S. will give us the best chance for significant moisture in nearly three months. In fact, if all the stars align (metaphorically speaking) we have the opportunity to see one of the wettest weeks of November on record. Amazing that this could come after one of the driest stretches on record in the Twin Cities. The moisture certainly couldn't show up at a better time, moving in right before the ground freezes. This moisture will fall as rain, with some heavy downpours at times, as the cold air holds off until the tail end of this system.
Here comes Minnesota's first major snow of the season
Minnesota is set for its first major snowstorm of the season, with parts of the north of the state in line for more than half a foot. A major system that will bring soaking rains and thunderstorms across the northern two-thirds of the state from Tuesday to Thursday – including the Twin Cities – will give way to snow as temperatures plunge Friday and Saturday.
mprnews.org
'Blood moon' expected Tuesday morning: When to see it in Minnesota
If you’re staying up really late Monday, or getting up really early Tuesday, don’t forget to look up. An eerie red ‘blood moon’ lunar eclipse is expected, and it might be a while before we’ll get to see one like it again. MPR News host...
This Town Has Been Named Friendliest in Minnesota
My first experience with "Minnesota Nice" was nearly 15-years ago when I moved to the state. I parked the moving truck at my apartment complex and within 5-minutes there were 4 or 5 people asking me if they could help unload my belongings. I was honestly taken aback and didn't know why these strangers were all up in my business.
knsiradio.com
Hunters See Success in Central Minnesota During Opening Deer Hunting
(KNSI) – Deer hunters across central and southern Minnesota saw success during the opening weekend of the firearms season. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, hunters shot 68,628 deer on Saturday and Sunday. Around 45,000 deer were taken in zone two. The zone includes the southern and western two-thirds of Minnesota. Deer Permit Area 213 saw the most deer taken, with 2,711. The area stretches from Sauk Centre in the south to Fergus Falls in the north and includes the area north of Alexandria.
How About This $12 Million Minnesota Cabin In The Woods!?
How much of a Minnesota cabin in the woods can you get for $12 million dollars. A lot! That's how much. There are lots of cabins built in the tall jackpines of Minnesota. I've seen tons of 'em. But I've never seen a “cabin” like this one in the north-central part of the state.
knsiradio.com
Strong Cold Front to Bring Rain, Snow Showers to Central Minnesota This Week
(KNSI) — A strong storm system set to impact the Upper Midwest Tuesday through Saturday will bring some much needed rainfall to parched areas of Minnesota. Highs will warm into the 50s and 60s midweek with noticeable humidity on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A strong cold front will pass through Thursday night, bringing crashing temperatures into the 20s by the weekend.
Soaking rainstorms to be followed by first major snow across Minnesota
Plus a look at the wind on Sunday, and the expected precipitation levels this week.
Strong storm system to give Twin Cities, greater Minnesota days-long soaking
Much of Minnesota is in line for a much-needed soaking thanks to a storm system that arrives in the state Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the "strong" system will hit the Upper Midwest from Tuesday to Thursday, bringing persistent rain between Tuesday and Thursday followed by light snow. The...
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?
Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
mprnews.org
City park funding on the ballot in Duluth, St. Cloud this year
Tucked away in a neighborhood in Duluth, on top of a rocky bluff overlooking Lake Superior, sits the aptly named Observation Park. The view is gorgeous, but the park itself needs some work. "We have a terribly dilapidated sports court with badly buckled basketball courts and tennis courts that are...
Total Lunar Eclipse Coming to Minnesota Tomorrow Morning
The last total lunar eclipse of 2022 is coming to a sky near you early tomorrow morning. The full moon for November, known as the Beaver moon, will slip into the earth's shadow in the early tomorrow morning in the sky above Minnesota. Unlike a solar eclipse, it's perfectly safe to view directly with the naked eye.
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Large winter storm set to move across Upper Midwest Thursday/Friday
Monday will be a pretty standard November day with some sunshine early and things getting a bit cloudier in the afternoon. High temps in the low 40s. The rest of the week is more chaotic. Temps rise above average Tuesday as winds turn out of the south. Highs in the...
kvrr.com
20th Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener Gets Season Underway in Minnesota
THREE RIVERS PARK DISTRICT, Minn. (KVRR) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz helped kickoff the deer hunting season Saturday at the 20th annual Governor’s Deer Hunting Opener. He was joined by wildlife supervisor Steven Hogg at Three Rivers Park District, which serves the suburban areas of the Twin Cities.
First Snowstorm of Season Heading Toward Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong fall storm will impact the Upper Midwest mid to late week - be prepared for heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and yes - SNOW. The National Weather Service in Grand Forks says an early-season winter storm remains forecasted for the Northern Plains Thursday and Friday.
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Speeders Going Only 5 MPH Over
The Minnesota State Patrol has been adding extra patrols and enforcement on Minnesota Highways recently. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, speeding, racing, and unsafe driving rose dramatically. To combat this, the State Patrol has been having extra enforcement weekends. We drove North on Highway 53 to go to our deer shack...
mprnews.org
Voter Voices: What matters to Minnesotans this election
As the midterm election on Tuesday, Nov. 8 approaches, MPR News reporters and producers want to hear from Minnesotans: What’s on voters’ minds heading into the polls this year?. Voters across the state took to the microphone to answer candidly. This year’s new Voter Voices collection highlights dozens...
Comments / 0