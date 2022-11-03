Behind Enemy Lines: LSU Tigers Wire previews Alabama-LSU in Week 10

No. 6 Alabama is set to travel to Baton Rouge this weekend to take on No. 10 LSU in the famous Tiger Stadium.

The Alabama-LSU matchup has become one of the most anticipated contests each and every college football season. This weekend’s matchup fits the bill too.

LSU is fresh off a win over Ole Miss while the Crimson Tide look to avoid a second loss in the regular season after slipping up on the road at No. 1 Tennessee last month.

A win for the Tide on Saturday night over LSU would set up next weekend’s matchup with Ole Miss as the defacto SEC West title game.

Before we look ahead too far, we took a few moments to catch up with Tyler Nettuno of LSU Tigers Wire to get a closer look at the 2022 LSU Tigers before kickoff on Saturday night.

Jayden Daniels seems to be finding his rhythm here late in the season, how would you describe how he has improved over the course of the season?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

For Daniels, the name of the game this season has been efficiency. He’s made plays with his legs and taken care of the football all year, but he’s really starting to come into his own as a passer. His vision is improving, and he’s allowed this team to add something of a downfield passing game in the last two outings. Daniels looks like the player who starred in his first two seasons at Arizona State before struggling in 2021.

LSU has a couple of freshmen playing OT, how do you think that bodes for the offensive line that will be matched up against Will Anderson and Dallas Turner?

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

It’s certainly rare to see two true freshmen starting at tackle in the SEC, but that’s a testament to how well Will Campbell and Emery Jones are playing. This will be their toughest matchup to this point in the season, but for an LSU offensive line that has been forced to change up the starting five quite a bit due to injuries and poor play at other positions, this team seems to be at its best with Campbell and Jones at the tackle spots. It’s also worth noting that the Tigers haven’t lost this year when both start.

Who are some weapons on offense that could give the Alabama defense the most trouble?

Scott Clause-USA TODAY Sports

You can never forget about Kayshon Boutte, though he’s had a bit of quiet start to the season. He’s seen more targets in the last two games, though, and I expect Daniels to target him a good bit against a talented Alabama secondary. Malik Nabers has been Daniels’ top target in the passing game this season, and Armoni Goodwin was limited on the ground in his return from a hamstring injury against Ole Miss, but he should be healthier coming off the bye. He’s been LSU’s most effective back this season when healthy.

Harold Perkins Jr. has been incredible during his freshman year, how do you think he will impact the game on Saturday night?

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Perkins’ play will be absolutely critical if LSU’s defense has any hope of slowing down Bryce Young and the Crimson Tide. The dynamic true freshman is proving why he was a five-star prospect, and he’s making plays all over the defense. He’s seen action as an edge rusher and off-ball linebacker, and he’s proven to be very disruptive. The Tigers will need to put pressure on Young to win this game, and Perkins will be a big part of that plan.

What is your prediction for this game?

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports