NASDAQ
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying Ahead of a Rally in 2023
The stock market can play tricks on your mind. You feel invincible in a bull market, but in a bear market you feel like you'll never make money again. It's been a long fall for many growth stocks in 2022, but keep your head up. Historically, Wall Street has always recovered, and there isn't a reason why this would be any different.
NASDAQ
3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
NASDAQ
Yes, Now Is a Good Time to Buy Stocks: 3 You Can Start With
We don't know what stocks will do in the months ahead. The reality is the short-term is almost impossible to predict. But what we do know is that, historically, every stock market sell-off of 20% or more has created buying opportunities for investors who will hold them for many years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall explain why Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) are all worth buying right now.
NASDAQ
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
NASDAQ
3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
High inflation, rising interest rates, and other macro headwinds caused many investors to broadly shun growth stocks this year as the S&P 500 lost more than 20% of its value and the Nasdaq Composite sank by over 30%. However, this ongoing bear market also created some incredible buying opportunities for investors who can tune out the near-term noise.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth
There are hundreds, if not thousands of stocks that have excellent growth potential, but not all of them make excellent "generational" investments. Many stocks have too much downside risk, while others need too much to go right in order to beat the market. On the other hand, some have massive opportunities, great track records, and therefore make great candidates for stocks to buy and hold for the rest of your life (and then some).
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now
A tough year for investors holding lots of innovative growth stocks keeps getting tougher. The Nasdaq Composite index, which contains heaps of growth stocks is down 33% in 2022 and there could be more pain ahead. On Nov. 2, the Federal Reserve raised the primary credit rate to 4% from...
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Different From Yours. Here's Why.
Investors from all woks of life tend to follow the teachings and philosophies of legendary investor Warren Buffett. After all, Buffett is not only considered to be one of the best investors ever, but he's also one of the richest people in the world, so he's got the results to back it up.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Doximity Dropped 12.4% in October
Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS), a digital platform for healthcare professionals, fell 12.4% in October, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock ended September at $30.22. Doximity opened October at $30.40, falling to a monthly low of $24.15 on Oct. 24. It ended October at $26.47 a share....
NASDAQ
Why Globalstar Shares Gained 36.5% Last Month
Shares of Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) rose 36.5% in October 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock price climbed higher thanks to a bullish analyst note just ahead of early November's earnings report. So what. On Oct. 31, analysts at Craig-Hallum started covering the stock with a...
NASDAQ
Why Carvana Stock Crashed Again Today
Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were going in reverse for the second day in a row today after the company posted disappointing results and wide losses in its third-quarter earnings report. Investors continue to rush to the exits in fear that the online used car seller could go bankrupt. With used car prices falling, the company is sitting on billions of dollars' worth of depreciating inventory.
NASDAQ
Why MacroGenics Stock Popped Again Today
Not to jinx it, but MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) might just be at the start of a winning streak. For the second straight day, powered by very encouraging quarterly results, the biotech's shares saw a notable rise on Monday. The stock gained more than 8% on the day as yet another analyst weighed in with a post-earnings price target raise.
NASDAQ
The $94 Trillion Reason Brookfield Infrastructure Is an Absolute Buy After Earnings
Infrastructure doesn't get many people excited. But if you like making money, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) should make you giddy. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro review its most recent earnings and its prospects. Spoiler alert: There's a massive global need to invest in infrastructure that Brookfield Infrastructure is positioned to profit from.
NASDAQ
Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Slipped Today
As a stock smack dab in the midst of the ever up-and-down biotech sector, Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) has certainly had some good trading days. Alas, Monday wasn't one of them, as investors traded the company's shares down modestly. This was on the back of the company's latest quarterly earnings release.
NASDAQ
Why Moderna Stock Jumped on Monday
Durable coronavirus stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose by over 3.5% in price on Monday, nearly quadrupling the percentage gain of the S&P 500 index on the day. The move followed news that the company racked up yet another approval from a healthcare authority for a new booster version of its Spikevax coronavirus vaccine.
NASDAQ
Here's Just How High CD Rates Could Go in 2023
Inflation is at a four-decade high and the Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising benchmark interest rates in an attempt to cool things off. And as a result, deposit interest rates have become significantly higher over the past year or so, making risk-free investments such as CDs far more attractive than in recent years.
NASDAQ
Why Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) were falling today after the company announced a $7.3 billion acquisition of IAA (NYSE: IAA), saying it would form a leading global marketplace for heavy equipment and vehicles. Ritchie Bros. also reported third-quarter revenue below analyst estimates. As of 1:54 p.m. EST, the...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons to Buy AbbVie Stock Right Now
Despite the market downturn, pharma giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has performed well this year. The company's shares are up 8% in the past 10 months, easily beating the broader market. But can AbbVie maintain this pace? One of the bears' favorite arguments is that the healthcare company will lose U.S. patent exclusivity for Humira, its best-selling drug, next year.
