NASDAQ
The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) Q3 Earnings Lag Estimates
The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%....
NASDAQ
Superior Group (SGC) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Superior Group (SGC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.31. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
WM Technology, Inc. (MAPS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
NASDAQ
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades
Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
NASDAQ
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
NASDAQ
3 Rock-Solid Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
It's time to seriously consider investing in dividend growth stocks if you haven't already. There's a real possibility that a recession is on the way -- and guess which stocks tend to outperform during recessions? The answer -- according to investment firm Goldman Sachs -- is the stocks of companies that consistently increase their dividends.
NASDAQ
Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) Q3 FFO and Revenues Miss Estimates
Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.36 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise of...
NASDAQ
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
NASDAQ
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%....
NASDAQ
Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Shockwave Medical (SWAV) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.92 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 35.29%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
ICU Medical (ICUI) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ICU Medical (ICUI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 24.11%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.10 per share. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
TaskUs (TASK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
TaskUs (TASK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.67%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Masonite (DOOR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Masonite (DOOR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.99 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.80%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
TrueCar (TRUE) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
TrueCar (TRUE) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.02 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -36.36%. A...
NASDAQ
Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.23 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.19 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.74%....
NASDAQ
Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.32 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.35. This compares to loss of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Ready Capital (RC) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Ready Capital (RC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.35%. A quarter...
