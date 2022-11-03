Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area
The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
Eater
Sorry, But You Probably Won’t Be Eating Any Local Dungeness Crab for Thanksgiving
The humpback whale population in the San Francisco Bay this year is making Dungeness crab an all but an impossibility for Thanksgiving dinner. Though the commercial fishing season was set to begin November 15, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has delayed the season until at least December 1. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that while the sport crabbing season, aka the non-commercial season, will begin on November 5, no crab traps will be permitted to better protect whales.
