The humpback whale population in the San Francisco Bay this year is making Dungeness crab an all but an impossibility for Thanksgiving dinner. Though the commercial fishing season was set to begin November 15, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has delayed the season until at least December 1. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that while the sport crabbing season, aka the non-commercial season, will begin on November 5, no crab traps will be permitted to better protect whales.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO