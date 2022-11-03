ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

boreal.org

Man charged with killing Minneapolis woman found under tarp in Olmsted County

A Rochester man has been charged in the death of a Minneapolis woman this past summer. Thursday, Olmsted County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus with third-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in connection to 28-year-old Tia Arleth’s death. Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reports that Loftus has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Armed robber at Apache Mall is sentenced to prison

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An armed robber is going to prison. Tamarick Leondre Shaffer, 23 of Rochester, was sentenced Friday to two years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 192 days already served. He Shaffer pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for an incident at Apache Mall on April 24.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Man Sentenced in Apache Mall Robbery Case

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to nearly 3 years in prison for a conviction stemming from an armed robbery at Apache Mall earlier this year. 23-year-old Tamarick Shaffer earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree assault charge in the case. As part of...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Austin woman sentenced for 'taunt and run' car theft

AUSTIN, Minn. – Stealing a car after a fight results in probation for a Mower County woman. Naydath Chol Makair, 26 of Austin, was arrested in March and charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, theft, and fifth-degree assault. Police say Makair got into a fight with a man...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

OCSO investigating Wednesday assault at Stewartville High School

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an assault at Stewartville High School Wednesday just after 11 a.m. The sheriff's office says when deputies arrived to the high school parking lot, there was a large group of students crowded around a deputy observed a 16 year old female with a large bloody scrape on her left elbow, scrapes on her knee, and a large goose egg on back of head.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
KIMT

Stewartville man pleads guilty to 2021 Rochester assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a savage beating in the summer of 2021. Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 31 of Stewartville, has pleaded guilty to third-degree assault. Rochester police say he attacked a man near the Hilton Garden Inn on June 28, 2021. Mohamed allegedly asked the...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Guilty Plea From Rochester Man Caught With 7.5 Pounds of Cocaine

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been reached to settle charges stemming from a major drug bust in Rochester earlier this year. 33-year-old Roberto Nieves today entered a guilty plea to a first-degree drug possession charge. Under the plea deal, another first-degree drug charge will be dismissed. The agreement calls for a recommended sentence of just under five years in prison.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Multiple Meth Busts Extend Rochester Man’s Prison Time

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison for his latest drug-related conviction. 33-year-old Alec Southwick was given the 128-month prison term as part of a plea agreement to charges stemming from his arrest in May of last year. Under the terms of the plea deal, Southwick admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a first-degree count involving the sale of drugs and three other felony drug charges connected to a drug bust in February of this year.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man pleads guilty after crashes lead to discovered drugs

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for drugs after two separate traffic accidents is pleading guilty. Aden Hassan Aden, 32 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday to third-degree drug possession and collision with an unattended vehicle. Aden was first arrested May 27 after a single-vehicle accident in the 900 block...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

New process for identifying human trafficking in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County is joining in on the fight to combat human trafficking in southeastern Minn. In a decision approved Tues., the county is creating a new initiative to identify these incidents and protect survivors. From Oct. 2021 to Oct. 2022, 184 people in southeastern minn....
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Pine Island Woman Injured in Southeast Rochester Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman was injured in a crash in southeast Rochester Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Subaru was traveling north on 40th Ave SE and a Saturn was traveling east on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just before 9:30 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Rochester man hid body of woman who died after he gave her fentanyl

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- A Rochester man has been charged with murder after allegedly hiding the body of a woman who died after he provided her with heroin and fentanyl.Charging documents say that 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus provided 28-year-old Tia Arleth with the controlled substances on May 29. On June 9, Loftus allegedly told a witness that Arleth died from ingesting heroin and fentanyl, and that her body was in a trailer near his home. The witness saw that there was a blue tarp in the trailer, documents say.Surveillance videos from a nearby area on June 9 showed Loftus leaving his home in a car hooked up to the trailer. He returned 90 minutes later without the tarp.Arleth's body was found underneath a tarp on June 17 by a man who was mowing the fence line of his property on the 1200 block of 70th Avenue Northeast, about 7 miles away from Loftus' address. Postmortem tests showed there was fentanyl in her system.Location data on Loftus' phone also revealed he stopped in the area where Arleth's body was found for roughly 10 minutes.Loftus was charged with third-degree murder and interfering with a dead body.
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested

A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
MANKATO, MN
KAAL-TV

Manslaughter trial postponed, new evidence in Pater trial

(ABC 6 News) – A Glenville woman accused of 2nd-degree manslaughter in the death of her own child will now be tried in April of 2023. The prosecution filed a notice of evidence of additional offenses to be presented at trial in late October, including Jocelyn Leslie Pater’s medical history of previous methamphetamine use and a detective’s testimony about sleep induced by a methamphetamine “crash,” according to court records.
GLENVILLE, MN

