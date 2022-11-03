Read full article on original website
Man charged with killing Minneapolis woman found under tarp in Olmsted County
A Rochester man has been charged in the death of a Minneapolis woman this past summer. Thursday, Olmsted County prosecutors charged 41-year-old Timothy Daniel Loftus with third-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in connection to 28-year-old Tia Arleth’s death. Hubbard Broadcasting affiliate KAAL-TV reports that Loftus has...
Sheriff's office investigating after girl beaten outside Stewartville High School
Authorities in Olmsted County have launched a criminal investigation after a 16-year-old Stewartville High School student was allegedly assaulted by three classmates in the school parking lot Wednesday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the student parking lot around 11:20 a.m. on reports of fight and...
KIMT
Armed robber at Apache Mall is sentenced to prison
ROCHESTER, Minn. – An armed robber is going to prison. Tamarick Leondre Shaffer, 23 of Rochester, was sentenced Friday to two years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 192 days already served. He Shaffer pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for an incident at Apache Mall on April 24.
Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
KIMT
Austin woman sentenced for 'taunt and run' car theft
AUSTIN, Minn. – Stealing a car after a fight results in probation for a Mower County woman. Naydath Chol Makair, 26 of Austin, was arrested in March and charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, theft, and fifth-degree assault. Police say Makair got into a fight with a man...
KIMT
OCSO investigating Wednesday assault at Stewartville High School
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an assault at Stewartville High School Wednesday just after 11 a.m. The sheriff's office says when deputies arrived to the high school parking lot, there was a large group of students crowded around a deputy observed a 16 year old female with a large bloody scrape on her left elbow, scrapes on her knee, and a large goose egg on back of head.
KIMT
Stewartville man pleads guilty to 2021 Rochester assault
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a savage beating in the summer of 2021. Mohamed Ismail Mohamed, 31 of Stewartville, has pleaded guilty to third-degree assault. Rochester police say he attacked a man near the Hilton Garden Inn on June 28, 2021. Mohamed allegedly asked the...
Guilty Plea From Rochester Man Caught With 7.5 Pounds of Cocaine
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been reached to settle charges stemming from a major drug bust in Rochester earlier this year. 33-year-old Roberto Nieves today entered a guilty plea to a first-degree drug possession charge. Under the plea deal, another first-degree drug charge will be dismissed. The agreement calls for a recommended sentence of just under five years in prison.
Charges: Woman Stole $5,600 in Items from Rochester Target Stores
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester woman with felony theft after an investigation found she allegedly stole over $5,600 in merchandise from Rochester’s Target stores. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Thursday accuse 38-year-old Crystal Walker of scanning the barcode of...
Multiple Meth Busts Extend Rochester Man’s Prison Time
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison for his latest drug-related conviction. 33-year-old Alec Southwick was given the 128-month prison term as part of a plea agreement to charges stemming from his arrest in May of last year. Under the terms of the plea deal, Southwick admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a first-degree count involving the sale of drugs and three other felony drug charges connected to a drug bust in February of this year.
KIMT
Rochester man pleads guilty after crashes lead to discovered drugs
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested for drugs after two separate traffic accidents is pleading guilty. Aden Hassan Aden, 32 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Friday to third-degree drug possession and collision with an unattended vehicle. Aden was first arrested May 27 after a single-vehicle accident in the 900 block...
Rochester man charged in death of woman found dead under a tarp
Source: Help to honor Tia"Peace"Arleth on GoFundMe. Prosecutors charged a 41-year-old Rochester man Thursday in connection with the death of a 28-year-old woman found dead under a tarp in rural Olmsted County in June. Tia M. Arleth was reported missing the week before her severely decomposed body was discovered by...
KAAL-TV
New process for identifying human trafficking in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County is joining in on the fight to combat human trafficking in southeastern Minn. In a decision approved Tues., the county is creating a new initiative to identify these incidents and protect survivors. From Oct. 2021 to Oct. 2022, 184 people in southeastern minn....
Pine Island Woman Injured in Southeast Rochester Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Pine Island woman was injured in a crash in southeast Rochester Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Subaru was traveling north on 40th Ave SE and a Saturn was traveling east on Highway 14 when the vehicles collided at the intersection just before 9:30 p.m.
KIMT
Update on Suspicious Death Investigation
We have an exclusive update for you about an ongoing suspicious death investigation. We're learning the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is meeting with district attorney Mark Ostrem about the case.
Southern Minnesota News
Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested
A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
KAAL-TV
Manslaughter trial postponed, new evidence in Pater trial
(ABC 6 News) – A Glenville woman accused of 2nd-degree manslaughter in the death of her own child will now be tried in April of 2023. The prosecution filed a notice of evidence of additional offenses to be presented at trial in late October, including Jocelyn Leslie Pater’s medical history of previous methamphetamine use and a detective’s testimony about sleep induced by a methamphetamine “crash,” according to court records.
