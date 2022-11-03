It’s expected to be a week of wet and possibly dangerous weather in Sonoma County. Rain and strong winds with gusts of up to 35-miles-per-hour are in the forecast through Wednesday. There’s also a chance of thunderstorms. Meanwhile, a high surf advisory has also been issued for beaches in the North Bay. A northwest swell of ten to 15 feet is expected to begin this morning, bringing breaking waves in the 15 to 20-foot range. The hazardous surf conditions, which could lead to flooding, are expected to continue through tomorrow afternoon.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO