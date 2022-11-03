ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

ksro.com

Rain Ahead with Possible Dangerous Weather for Sonoma County

It’s expected to be a week of wet and possibly dangerous weather in Sonoma County. Rain and strong winds with gusts of up to 35-miles-per-hour are in the forecast through Wednesday. There’s also a chance of thunderstorms. Meanwhile, a high surf advisory has also been issued for beaches in the North Bay. A northwest swell of ten to 15 feet is expected to begin this morning, bringing breaking waves in the 15 to 20-foot range. The hazardous surf conditions, which could lead to flooding, are expected to continue through tomorrow afternoon.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton

Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
MILL VALLEY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Driver dies in solo wreck Saturday evening near Anderson Valley

MENDOCINO Co., 11/6/22 — A 30-year-old man from Santa Rosa died Saturday evening in a solo crash on Highway 128, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim has not yet been publicly identified, but officers said in a press release Sunday afternoon that he was driving a 2011 Lexus.
SANTA ROSA, CA
theava.com

The Ukiah Police Chief Saga

The unofficial word is that former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich won’t face any criminal charges stemming from an investigation into a woman’s criminal complaint that he abused her in some fashion. “Local investigators believe there is no evidence of any criminal act but his conduct as police...
UKIAH, CA
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
DUBLIN, CA
kalw.org

Contra Costa County youth detention facility to close

The board voted 3-2 to close the facility, with supervisors John Gioia and Federal Glover dissenting. Both supported keeping the facility -- also known as the "Ranch," in the unincorporated East County area of Byron -- open until late March to allow for more transition time and input from the district attorney's and public defender's offices.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Fairfield police to release video of officer shooting in Vallejo

FAIRFIELD – The city of Fairfield is set to release video on Wednesday of Fairfield police officers pursuing a man into Vallejo and shooting him in June, under the terms of a settlement with the Vallejo Sun. The city had previously refused to release the footage, citing the criminal...
FAIRFIELD, CA
Willits News

Mendocino County Animal Shelter page removed by Facebook

In June, The Ukiah Daily Journal published an article seeking the public’s help in lowering the population of the Mendocino County Animal Shelter. The shelter population had crept up to its maximum, but through reduced adoption fees and publicizing adoptable animals on social media, the immediate crisis was averted.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Fatal Traffic Collision East of Clearlake Oaks

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a fatal traffic collision occurred near the the intersection of State Route 20 and State Route 53 on the east side of Clear Lake. Approximately four miles east of Clearlake Oaks, a vehicle reportedly veered off the roadway...
CLEARLAKE OAKS, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for car thefts in American Canyon

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. (KRON) – The American Canyon Police Department recovered two stolen vehicles within a span of two hours on Thursday, the ACPD announced on Facebook Friday. At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, the ACPD was alerted to a stolen 2006 silver Chevrolet 4×4 pickup truck that had entered city limits. The vehicle was […]
AMERICAN CANYON, CA

