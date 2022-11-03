ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Support Ed London for Council seat

Thank you, Islander News, for providing the forum to express my deep gratitude to Ed London, who has done so much for our community as a KB resident and serving on the Council unselfishly for so many years. As politics on the Key seem to have gotten rather ugly, I...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Council needs Ed London in critical years ahead

Let’s not waste the opportunity to keep Ed London in the Council making the necessary choices and decisions for the coming – and very important – years. Ed has proven his intellect and leadership in all of his private and public endeavors. His best decision was made 49 years ago when he chose Key Biscayne to live, raise a family and become involved in the community to help make it the special place we all love. And he will continue his zeal by getting re-elected on November 8..
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Opening doors with Luis Lauredo

Luis Lauredo arrived in the States from Cuba at the age of 12. Like many new immigrants, he was eager to embrace his new homeland but didn’t speak the language and was unfamiliar with customs here. Lauredo fondly recalls how an English-speaking neighbor in Miami would invite him over in the morning for donuts and other American breakfast foods. It’s not so much the sugary treats that made an impact on Lauredo as the generosity, and the idea that one person can shape another person’s life by opening doors. The lesson stuck.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Close to a third of island’s voters have cast a ballot; could potential storm impact Election Day turnout?

It's been an arduous campaign trail the past couple of months on Key Biscayne and now, stormy weather may make voting on Election Day a challenge. From hate mail condemning both mayoral candidates and complaints filed against three PACs, to an alleged bumping incident between two political figures and recent allegations of verbal threats from two candidates against a Village code enforcement employee, this election process seemed to have its share of negatives.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Pre-Election Day island dining options

Election Day is tomorrow, and while you ponder how to vote Tuesday, make it a healthy start to the week by enjoying a meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, November 7, 2022. La Scala. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
South Florida now under a hurricane and storm surge watch ahead of Nicole

Early Monday morning, subtropical storm Nicole formed close to the Bahamas and with parts of South Florida now in the forecast cone, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami has issued a Hurricane Watch for the east coast of Florida. The watch extends from the Volusia / Brevard County Line...
FLORIDA STATE
Weekend dining on Key Biscayne

Rain or shine, it is time to celebrate the weekend while enjoying a delicious meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Saturday, November 5, 2022. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!. We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads,...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Gas prices in Miami jump $0.14 this week, $0.30 on the island

Feeling an extra pinch in the wallet when filling the tank on the island? Since Friday, October 28, the price of a gallon of regular gas on the island has jumped $0.30 per gallon, from $3.99 to $4.29 on Monday. With the ending of the gas tax holiday last week,...
MIAMI, FL

