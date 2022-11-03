Read full article on original website
Support Ed London for Council seat
Thank you, Islander News, for providing the forum to express my deep gratitude to Ed London, who has done so much for our community as a KB resident and serving on the Council unselfishly for so many years. As politics on the Key seem to have gotten rather ugly, I...
It is finally here... attention of island voters and candidates now turns to Election Day
An exhaustive and at times acrimonious island political campaign has now come to an end on the island and Tuesday, November 8, a portion of the island’s 8,152 registered voters are now in a position to decide who will be the Village new Mayor, replacing Mike Davey, and three new Councimembers.
Council needs Ed London in critical years ahead
Let’s not waste the opportunity to keep Ed London in the Council making the necessary choices and decisions for the coming – and very important – years. Ed has proven his intellect and leadership in all of his private and public endeavors. His best decision was made 49 years ago when he chose Key Biscayne to live, raise a family and become involved in the community to help make it the special place we all love. And he will continue his zeal by getting re-elected on November 8..
Gomez’s love of KB and desire to serve community deserves your vote
I have talked with a lot of people about this election and what I heard is that people do not know the real Fausto Gomez. Fausto the person and his essence. We all are vulnerable people and it is not easy to open our private life in public, show our feelings, or history. I know this firsthand.
Opening doors with Luis Lauredo
Luis Lauredo arrived in the States from Cuba at the age of 12. Like many new immigrants, he was eager to embrace his new homeland but didn’t speak the language and was unfamiliar with customs here. Lauredo fondly recalls how an English-speaking neighbor in Miami would invite him over in the morning for donuts and other American breakfast foods. It’s not so much the sugary treats that made an impact on Lauredo as the generosity, and the idea that one person can shape another person’s life by opening doors. The lesson stuck.
Close to a third of island’s voters have cast a ballot; could potential storm impact Election Day turnout?
It's been an arduous campaign trail the past couple of months on Key Biscayne and now, stormy weather may make voting on Election Day a challenge. From hate mail condemning both mayoral candidates and complaints filed against three PACs, to an alleged bumping incident between two political figures and recent allegations of verbal threats from two candidates against a Village code enforcement employee, this election process seemed to have its share of negatives.
County, volunteers spruce up Crandon Park in advance of upcoming 75th Jubilee Celebration
The 75th anniversary for the Jubilee Celebration of Crandon Park is November 9-10, and Miami-Dade County and volunteers are sprucing up the park for the diamond commemoration. The county holds two clean-up projects each month, but the latest one on October 22 was extra special in preparation for the park celebration.
Food moves front and center in this year’s Rotary Wine Festival
It has at times been billed as “the ultimate wine experience,” which sounds amazing enough, but this year’s 17th Annual Rotary Key Biscayne Wine & Food Fest might be offering one of the best lineups of food in the storied history of the event. The festival, which...
Pre-Election Day island dining options
Election Day is tomorrow, and while you ponder how to vote Tuesday, make it a healthy start to the week by enjoying a meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, November 7, 2022. La Scala. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a...
South Florida now under a hurricane and storm surge watch ahead of Nicole
Early Monday morning, subtropical storm Nicole formed close to the Bahamas and with parts of South Florida now in the forecast cone, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami has issued a Hurricane Watch for the east coast of Florida. The watch extends from the Volusia / Brevard County Line...
Weekend dining on Key Biscayne
Rain or shine, it is time to celebrate the weekend while enjoying a delicious meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants this Saturday, November 5, 2022. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing taste and flavor? Not at D’Lite!. We are a unique and healthy restaurant that serves salads,...
Gas prices in Miami jump $0.14 this week, $0.30 on the island
Feeling an extra pinch in the wallet when filling the tank on the island? Since Friday, October 28, the price of a gallon of regular gas on the island has jumped $0.30 per gallon, from $3.99 to $4.29 on Monday. With the ending of the gas tax holiday last week,...
Miami police still looking for hit-and-run car that killed woman in Edgewater area
Miami Police is intensifying the search for a car that struck and killed a French woman last week in downtown Miami. Traffic Homicide investigators are looking for a 2018 to 2021 dark-colored Nissan Pathfinder missing a front bumper and with windshield and headlight damage. 24-year-old Justine Avenet’s was hit on...
