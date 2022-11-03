Read full article on original website
Blue Zone Project Presents Jimtown Walkabout
Jamestown, CA– On Saturday, November 19th, the Jimtown Walkabout, and Wellness Fair will take place from 9 AM to noon. The Blue Zones Project is presenting this event that will focus on walking a marked course at Jamestown Elementary School and counting steps with a free pedometer. Each participant can set their own personal goal and work to meet that goal for prizes and awards. The walking course will feature 20 vendors with more activities and information on related wellness programs.
Weather Alert: Sacramento County opens overnight motels for unhoused during rain
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County officials say they're reaching out to unhoused residents and offering motel stays between now and Thursday because of rain and low temperatures in the region. According to the city's Department of Human Assistance, outreach workers will make contact with unhoused residents who they say...
O’Byrnes Ferry Road Head-On Collision
Jamestown, CA — Officials are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on O’Byrnes Ferry Road, near Lake Tulloch, on the Tuolumne County side. It happened near the intersection of Old O’Byrnes Ferry Road. Two vehicles collided head-on, and the CHP reports that there were no injuries. Be prepared for activity in the area as officials clean up the wreckage. Drivers are facing rainy conditions during the morning commute.
Horseshoe Bar/Penryn receives overview of Penryn Parkway
The Horseshoe Bar-Penryn Municipal Advisory Council (MAC) received an overview of the Penryn Parkway during the Nov. 1 meeting. According to Alex Fisch, supervising planner for Placer County, the Penryn Parkway was adopted by the Board of Supervisors as an amendment to the Loomis Basin General Plan and approved as a highway commercial area due to its proximity to Interstate 80 and the availability of necessary infrastructure such as sewer, water and roadways.
Forest Lifts Fire Bans
Sonora, CA — With forecasted precipitation, shorter days, and cooler nighttime temperatures, Stanislaus National Forest has ended its fire restrictions. These were put in place for the high and moderate hazards, in August and July, respectively. Click here to view both of these forest fire orders and the restrictions. Forest officials explained that the current Burning Index and Energy Release Component are well below thresholds, with expected weather forecasts to bring more rain to the lower elevations and an abundance of snow in the higher elevations. As earlier reported here, the National Weather Service has issued two winter storm warnings for the region, including Yosemite National Park.
Roadwork in the Mother Lode
Motorists can expect a few delays on Mother Lode highways this week, from November 6th to the 12th. On Highway 49 tree work from Fifth Avenue in Jamestown to S. Green Street in Sonora will limit traffic to one-way. The work, including all along Stockton Street, is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6:45 am to 5 pm.
Forward progress stopped on 90-acre vegetation fire in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have reportedly stopped the progress of a 90-acre fire that occurred in South Sacramento on Sunday, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the fire began around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday near the 10800 block of Florin Road in South Sacramento. Firefighters said that the […]
Protesters advocate for change at Front Street Animal Shelter
SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Animal advocates marched Sunday morning, protesting what they described as a downward spiral of care provided by the Front Street Animal Shelter. “You could only have so many animals and after that, they have the right to say we’re not taking it. So what we see and what we work with, […]
Overnight Structure And Grass Fire In East Sonora
Sonora, CA – An overnight blaze in the East Sonora area of Tuolumne County involved a structure with flames that spread to nearby vegetation. The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. in a garage in the 19000 block of Curtis Court near Serrano Road off Highway 108. Cal Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that when firefighters arrived at the scene, the garage was fully engulfed in flames, which had spread to nearby vegetation. She added that crews were able to put out the grass fire in minutes at an estimated 100th of an acre in size.
Single-Vehicle Accident in Elk Grove Kills Driver
Fatal Accident Occurs Close to Laguna Boulevard When Driver Strikes Tree. A single-vehicle accident in Elk Grove killed the driver on November 2 after they lost control of their vehicle and struck a tree. Officers with the Elk Grove Police Department said they responded to the accident around 10:15 p.m., which occurred close to the Laguna Boulevard intersection with Laguna Main Street. The vehicle was found to have struck a tree located in the center median.
Sacramento area affordable apartments as low as $472 per month
In Sacramento County, just a few miles from California’s state capital, the city of Elk Grove is hosting a lottery for affordable apartments. Monthly rents, based on household income, are as low as $472, making this an attractive lottery – but you’ll have to hurry if you want to apply. The deadline to enter is November 10, 2022.
What is in the sky? Video shows bright light tumbling down in Northern California
Many people across Northern California on Friday reported seeing a bright light in the sky tumbling down. Video taken from El Dorado County and a ring camera from Redding in Shasta County both show bright balls descending from a dark night sky. While KCRA 3 has not verified what the bright light was, Friday night is when the Taurids meteor shower was set to peak.
Lanes of EB Highway 50 blocked due to crash in Placerville
PLACERVILLE – Eastbound Highway 50 is blocked through Placerville due to an incident, Caltrans says. The blockage is happening just east of Spring Street. Exactly what kind of incident took place is unclear, but Caltrans says eastbound lanes are blocked. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area if possible.No estimated time of opening has been given.
Alexis Gabe’s remains found in Plymouth, CA
PLYMOUTH, Calif. (KRON) — Partial remains of Alexis Gabe were found in Plymouth, CA on Thursday, the City of Oakley announced on Facebook. Gabe, 24, went missing out of Oakley in January and is believed to have been killed by her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones. A resident of Plymouth notified the Amador County Sheriff’s Office at […]
Supervisors In Calaveras To Discuss Veterans Day And More
Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras Board of Supervisors will be meeting on November 8th at 8:00 am. Veterans Day will be addressed in a couple of ways. The Board will adopt a proclamation recognizing November 11th as Veterans day. Additionally, they will adopt a proclamation honoring United States Army Veteran Ernest Hill for his unwavering bravery, service, and sacrifice. The Supervisors will also receive a report from the County Veteran Services Officer.
Truck stolen from Sacramento airport parking lot serves as security reminder for holiday travelers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jace Tiller's truck, a 1999 ford F-250 XLT Super Duty, has been some places and it's seen some things since his dad bought it brand new off the lot in 2000. "We used to take fishing trips, boating trips. It was the main vehicle for the...
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help him
(Courtesy of Donta Williams) Unhoused resident Donta Williams was displaced from a homeless encampment on Stockton Boulevard in February 2021 which he publicly spoke about at a 2021 city council meeting.
A strong winter storm is on its way to the Sacramento area
A strong winter storm is expected to hit the Northern California area bringing rain to the valley and snow in the mountains. Rain is possible at times Saturday and Sunday with the bulk of the storm coming on Sunday night and continuing to Tuesday. One to two inches of rain...
Maidu Native Fair
Looking for one of a kind gifts? Come to the Maidu Museum’s Native Craft Fair on November 5th from 10 am to 3 pm! Indigenous vendors from all over the Sacramento, Foothill, and Bay areas will be there selling contemporary jewelry, basketry, paintings and prints, and much more. Maidu...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Public intoxication, false impersonation, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 21. Angela Ann Dowd, 34, was arrested at 2:16 a.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 11800 block of...
