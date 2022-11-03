ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Race for the Case Week 10: Louisville gets off scot-free in IARP ruling & Tennessee faces Georgia

By Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports
 4 days ago
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger pick the biggest college football games against the spread that Week 10 has to offer. Before the official picks are given out, there was an official ruling on the Louisville basketball team by the IARP, which left the show in great frustration.

We also get an update on Wetzel the horse & his latest performance on the track.

This week’s slate of games are headlined by the #1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers heading to Athens, GA to face the Georgia Bulldogs. #24 ranked Texas faces off against the #13 Kansas State Wildcats in a Big 12 matchup, while there is another major SEC rivalry game taking place this weekend between the #6 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide and the #10 ranked LSU Tigers. #21 ranked Wake Forest and #22 ranked NC State square off in a big ACC matchup, while another ACC member, the #4 ranked Clemson Tigers will play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend. As always, the show closes out with their Lock of the Week.

1:45 The IARP is still dysfunctional after their ruling on Louisville basketball

24:42 Wetzel the horse raced this week at Mahoning Valley

29:35 #1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers @ #3 ranked Georgia Bulldogs

33:20 #24 ranked Texas Longhorns @ #13 ranked Kansas State Wildcats

37:15 #6 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide @ #10 ranked LSU Tigers

40:45 #21 ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ #22 ranked NC State Wolfpack

44:00 #4 ranked Clemson Tigers @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

47:15 Lock of the week

