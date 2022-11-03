ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

Hot Springs, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Hot Springs, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The El Dorado High School basketball team will have a game with Cutter Morning Star School on November 07, 2022, 17:00:00.
Jones sideswiped in police chase

The off week was a bit more eventful than Arkansas State coach Butch Jones wanted. While on the road recruiting on Friday night, Jones was involved in an accident involving a high-speed police chase. While leaving Jacksonville, Ark., after watching part of the El Dorado at Jacksonville game, Jones was...
Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point

We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
10 Indoor Alternative Workouts to Try This Winter

(Baptist Health/By Jeremy Ray, BS, CPT, Fitness Center Coordinator, Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock) A slight change in the weather is no reason to abandon your workout routine. So once cold weather sets in, take your training session inside. We’ve rounded up our favorite calorie-busting indoor workouts to get you through the season. In addition, try a few fun alternative exercises to keep your muscles toned and increase your aerobic stamina.
Arkansan wins $2 million in massive Powerball drawing

WOOSTER, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, at least one person in the state of Arkansas is now a new millionaire. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery reported Thursday that a winning $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at the H&M Food Mart, 29 Patton Rd., in Wooster in Faulkner County.
Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident

A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Clouds for the lunar eclipse, pleasant for voting

TONIGHT: Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with low temps in the upper 50s near sunrise. Moonrise is 4:49pm today and moonset is 6:44am Tuesday. A total lunar eclipse will happen Tuesday morning with best viewing around 5am in Little Rock. This one is called the Beaver Blood Moon, because of the full moon’s nickname in November (beaver) and blood moon, because the moon appears a reddish/orange during a total lunar eclipse. Unfortunately, clouds will block much of the view of the lunar eclipse. Next total lunar eclipse visible in Little Rock isn’t until 2025.
