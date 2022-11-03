Read full article on original website
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Recruiting: Arkansas to ink at least one, possibly two more, during early signing period that runs Nov. 9-16
LITTLE ROCK — The week-long college basketball early signing period for the class of 2023 begins in a matter of days (running Wednesday, Nov. 9, through Wednesday, Nov. 16), and the Arkansas Razorbacks have one committed player planning to sign with the possibility of adding two more. In-state 5-star...
Hot Springs, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Hogs Go to Pine Bluff for First Time Opening Season Monday
Razorbacks looking for win making history trip to face Golden Lions.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 12 tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 12 tornadoes from Friday night.
Over thirty Arkansas counties impacted by cyber attack
A cyber-attack over the weekend is causing county offices across the state to go offline or temporarily close. Each affected county is using the company Apprentice Information Systems (AIS) for its online servers.
Jones sideswiped in police chase
The off week was a bit more eventful than Arkansas State coach Butch Jones wanted. While on the road recruiting on Friday night, Jones was involved in an accident involving a high-speed police chase. While leaving Jacksonville, Ark., after watching part of the El Dorado at Jacksonville game, Jones was...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
The lucky Arkansas Powerball winner that won $2 million on Wednesday decides to stay anonymous
Little Rock, Arkansas – The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday were 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, and Powerball number 23. The drawing was lucky for one Arkansas lottery player, who managed to match the five winning numbers and win a prize worth $2 million. The Arkansas player was among...
KARK
Nosy Neighbor: 12 River View Point
We get a personal tour of 12 River View Point. This truly is an enchanting property. This architecturally stunning home with the BEST panoramic, Arkansas River view in Little Rock was built by Jack Hartsell. This ease-of-living home has a new roof & almost all new appliances, a three-car garage, and special cherry wood floors. All primary living can take place on the main floor with no steps. There is an amazing primary suite with an enormous closet! Downstairs there are three bedrooms with w/walk-in closets (all ensuite). Also downstairs there is a second den and a game room with a wet bar overlooking the pool. Exercise room & storage galore! Especially Splendid!!
KATV
Arkansas winner of the $2 million Powerball ticket claims her prize Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The winner of the $2 million Powerball prize from Wednesday’s drawing, who has chosen to remain anonymous, claimed her Friday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock. The Faulkner County resident told ASL that she hadn’t heard the news that the...
Faulkner County resident claims $2 million lottery winnings
As the Powerball prize rises to $1.6 billion for the Saturday night drawing, it has become the largest national lottery jackpot in history.
fox16.com
10 Indoor Alternative Workouts to Try This Winter
(Baptist Health/By Jeremy Ray, BS, CPT, Fitness Center Coordinator, Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock) A slight change in the weather is no reason to abandon your workout routine. So once cold weather sets in, take your training session inside. We’ve rounded up our favorite calorie-busting indoor workouts to get you through the season. In addition, try a few fun alternative exercises to keep your muscles toned and increase your aerobic stamina.
This iconic Arkansas restaurant has reopened after 2 years
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a two-year hiatus, one of Arkansas’ most iconic restaurants is finally back open. One Eleven at the Capital, located inside downtown Little Rock’s historic Capital Hotel, is once again serving up some of the best food in the area. One Eleven is...
New evidence in case of missing Arkansas woman revives search
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ark — New evidence has revived in the search efforts for a missing Arkansas woman. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office spent most of Monday searching for Maranda Neal, a woman who went missing earlier this year. She was last seen on May 22, 2022. When she first...
KNOE TV8
Arkansan wins $2 million in massive Powerball drawing
WOOSTER, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, at least one person in the state of Arkansas is now a new millionaire. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery reported Thursday that a winning $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at the H&M Food Mart, 29 Patton Rd., in Wooster in Faulkner County.
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
uams.edu
UAMS College of Medicine Student Shines on “The Voice”
Nov. 4, 2022 | Nov. 4, 2022 | First-year medical student Andrew Igbokidi is on the path to a promising career. But whether that career will be medicine or music — or perhaps a combination of both — is yet to be determined. In early August, as the...
Little Rock mayoral candidates push through final days of campaigning
Four candidates are running for Little Rock mayor. On the final day of early voting, they each pitched their vision for the capitol city's future.
whiterivernow.com
Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident
A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Clouds for the lunar eclipse, pleasant for voting
TONIGHT: Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with low temps in the upper 50s near sunrise. Moonrise is 4:49pm today and moonset is 6:44am Tuesday. A total lunar eclipse will happen Tuesday morning with best viewing around 5am in Little Rock. This one is called the Beaver Blood Moon, because of the full moon’s nickname in November (beaver) and blood moon, because the moon appears a reddish/orange during a total lunar eclipse. Unfortunately, clouds will block much of the view of the lunar eclipse. Next total lunar eclipse visible in Little Rock isn’t until 2025.
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in Arkansas
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
