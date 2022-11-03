ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mead, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Friday night windstorm results in damage at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night’s windstorm in the Inland Northwest created a lot of damage in the area, including Camp Hope in Spokane. According to Camp Hope’s Facebook Page, Julie Garcia, the executive director for Jewels Helping Hands, and her husband Jason Green were at Camp Hope from 6:15 p.m. Friday night to early Saturday morning to help clean up...
SPOKANE, WA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Sandpoint, ID

Sandpoint, the county of Bonner County, Idaho and its largest city, takes pride in its many beautiful attractions. The Selkirk, Cabinet, and Bitterroot mountain ranges surround this city that’s tucked on the shores of the striking Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho’s biggest lake. Sandpoint is home to popular tourist...
SANDPOINT, ID
KHQ Right Now

“Not a memory that I’m going to cherish": Reardan home lost in generator fire

REARDAN, Wash. - Lauren Freebourn and her family lost their home in a fire early Saturday morning. “Not a memory that I’m going to cherish," she said. Lauren was home with her family during the windstorm that battered the region when the power shut off. She said her husband Chris set up their generator, but it kept giving them issues.
REARDAN, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families

A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM

Hayden Hatten shines, ties program record with four receiving touchdowns as Idaho defeats EWU 48-16

MOSCOW, Idaho — Eastern Washington led 3-0 after its first drive of the game, after that, it was all Idaho as the Vandals trounced EWU 48-16 at the Kibbie Dome today. If you missed the first half today, you missed history as Idaho redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hayden Hatten had four receiving touchdowns to tie a program record for most touchdown receptions in a single game.
CHENEY, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Monday school closures, delays

Several school districts have closed for the day. Others are running hours late. Here is the list:. Spokane School District: 9 am start for high schools and Libby (no zero hours); 9:30 am start for elementary schools; 10 am start for middle schools; New Tech and Bryant start at their regular times; buses run an hour late; breakfast is available a half-hour prior to the start of school.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm

SPOKANE, Wash. – Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Coeur d'Alene community mourns loss of revered judge

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Whether he was viewed as a tough-as-nails judge or revered as a community servant with a heart for kids, retired Judge Eugene "Gene" Marano is a name known in many North Idaho households.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KLEWTV

Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a

The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt

The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy