Friday night windstorm results in damage at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday night’s windstorm in the Inland Northwest created a lot of damage in the area, including Camp Hope in Spokane. According to Camp Hope’s Facebook Page, Julie Garcia, the executive director for Jewels Helping Hands, and her husband Jason Green were at Camp Hope from 6:15 p.m. Friday night to early Saturday morning to help clean up...
KREM
Snow slows commute, cancels schools in Inland Northwest
Several inches of snow has fallen in Spokane on Monday morning with more on the way. Drivers should expect snow-covered roads. Some schools are closed or delayed.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Sandpoint, ID
Sandpoint, the county of Bonner County, Idaho and its largest city, takes pride in its many beautiful attractions. The Selkirk, Cabinet, and Bitterroot mountain ranges surround this city that’s tucked on the shores of the striking Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho’s biggest lake. Sandpoint is home to popular tourist...
Kootenai County approved Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club expansion
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County commissioners voted Thursday to approve the expansion of a planned unit development owned by Gozzer Ranch Gold and Lake Club, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. Commissioners voted 2-1 to approve the final application. Bill Brooks cast the dissenting...
spokanepublicradio.org
Solving homelessness starts with a "lock and an address" says visiting author Charles Durrett
Author and architect Charles Durrett said resolving homelessness doesn’t have to be complicated. The author of “A Solution to Homelessness in Your Town,” and one of the creators of several villages for formerly homeless residents and co-housing communities, said in his projects, residents found the community they needed to stabilize.
KHQ Right Now
“Not a memory that I’m going to cherish": Reardan home lost in generator fire
REARDAN, Wash. - Lauren Freebourn and her family lost their home in a fire early Saturday morning. “Not a memory that I’m going to cherish," she said. Lauren was home with her family during the windstorm that battered the region when the power shut off. She said her husband Chris set up their generator, but it kept giving them issues.
This Charming Idaho Town Is an Ideal Destination for Families
A family trip to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho will have you wondering why you don’t plan small-town vacations more often. If you think small-town vacations can be a gamble, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is here to prove you wrong. Nestled on the shores of Lake Coeur d’Alene, the city has packed the feel of a big city—and the amenities that go along with it—into its downtown area. Everything you and the kids need is right at your fingertips—great restaurants, cute shops, outdoor activities, plus seasonal events that’ll keep you coming back for more. So ditch the car and put on your walking shoes, here are a few of our favorite things to do in Coeur d’Alene with kids.
KREM
Hayden Hatten shines, ties program record with four receiving touchdowns as Idaho defeats EWU 48-16
MOSCOW, Idaho — Eastern Washington led 3-0 after its first drive of the game, after that, it was all Idaho as the Vandals trounced EWU 48-16 at the Kibbie Dome today. If you missed the first half today, you missed history as Idaho redshirt sophomore wide receiver Hayden Hatten had four receiving touchdowns to tie a program record for most touchdown receptions in a single game.
Which restaurant is romantic and suitable for dating in Spokane?
There are always some beautiful and romantic restaurants, make us impressed and want to share with others. Any recommendations ?
Spokane high school students call out teacher for using N-word in class
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane Public Schools teacher used a racial slur in class and tried to justify its use because of the way she said it. During an advisory class at Shadle Park High School, teacher Sarah Jane O’Regan used the N-word. Right after it happened, a student started recording. “I guess she was just like, giving examples of...
KREM
Spokane gets first snowfall of the season, few schools closed, thousands without power
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane drivers should prepare for wet, slushy conditions as they hit the road on Friday morning. The first snow of the season fell overnight in Spokane and much of the Inland Northwest. A few school districts have announced changes because of the snow, including Wellpinit Schools...
spokanepublicradio.org
Monday school closures, delays
Several school districts have closed for the day. Others are running hours late. Here is the list:. Spokane School District: 9 am start for high schools and Libby (no zero hours); 9:30 am start for elementary schools; 10 am start for middle schools; New Tech and Bryant start at their regular times; buses run an hour late; breakfast is available a half-hour prior to the start of school.
WSDOT to provide people at I-90 homeless camp with winter weather resources
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced on Friday the department is implementing a winter weather plan to keep people at the homeless camp near I-90 warm during the winter months. With snow on the ground and freezing temperatures in the forecast next week, state...
FOX 28 Spokane
Viewers share damage from Friday night windstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. – Viewers from across the Inland Norhtwest shared pictures of wind damage, following a storm that left tens of thousands without power. Many local forecasters compared the storm to the January 2021 windstorm, it remained unclear Saturday morning if the damage was similar. With many trees still having some leaves due to the long summer, it was expected that the damage could be magnified.
Coeur d'Alene community mourns loss of revered judge
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Whether he was viewed as a tough-as-nails judge or revered as a community servant with a heart for kids, retired Judge Eugene "Gene" Marano is a name known in many North Idaho households.
Have You Visited These 5 Oldest Towns in Washington State?
Some of the oldest towns in Washington State are so old that they are technically older than the state. You might have visited these tiny cities without even realizing how old they actually are. Where are the oldest towns in Washington and when were they built?. What are the Oldest...
How do you describe Chinese food in Spokane?
Chinese food is famous for various kinds and flavors. Have you ever eaten Chinese food in Spokane yet? If you had, how do you want to describe it?
KLEWTV
Strongest winds for LCV and Palouse expected around 1a
The National Weather Service Spokane is forecasting winds to be stronger than what was predicted earlier this week. Potential impacts include tree damage and power outages, lightweight objects blown around, and very difficult road travel. During a special morning briefing on Friday, officials said the strongest winds are expected during...
Gov. Inslee says state wants to move people living at I-90 homeless camp indoors as soon as possible
SPOKANE, Wash. — While touring a homeless shelter in western Washington Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee was asked about the I-90 homeless encampment in Spokane, otherwise known as "Camp Hope." "The state's position is we want to close and folks to move into better housing away from Camp Hope as...
KXLY
The next storm moves in on Sunday – Matt
The last storm just left, but another one is coming in right behind it with more snow. Heavy snow will start falling early Sunday morning at the foot of the Cascades and the Okanogan Highlands. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Sunday through Monday morning for Okanogan, Douglas, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille counties. Heavy snow could reach one foot or more in the Methow Valley with over 6 inches east of Lake Roosevelt.
