Cash vs stocks: legendary investor Sam Zell picks a side

Sam Zell says the U.S. economy is headed for a recession. He finds cash more attractive than equities market for now. S&P 500 index is currently down over 20% year-to-date. S&P 500 is trading down on Thursday after the U.S. Fed signalled that rates will have to go higher than previously expected and that it was “very premature” to already be thinking of “pausing”.
kitco.com

Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheStreet

Fed Rate Hikes Spawn 5% Yields for Safe Bonds

While the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate increases have sent stock prices reeling, they have sent bond yields soaring. And that has made bonds attractive for those of us looking to buttress the fixed-income portion of our portfolios. If you buy safe, individual bonds and hold them until maturity, you will almost surely receive par value for the bonds upon maturity. And you can enjoy yields close to or more than 5%.
Benzinga

What The Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike Means For The Crypto World

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to hike interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time to combat inflation won't have any repercussions on the cryptocurrencies market, according to experts, who pointed out major market movers including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD will be stuck in a range unless there is institutional demand and clarity in regulations.
kitco.com

Price gains for gold, silver as FOMC conclusion, Powell on deck

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. A lower U.S. dollar...
NASDAQ

Fintel’s Top 10 U.S. Dividend Stocks For November

The Fintel research platform has highlighted these ten U.S. stocks that look attractive in the current market based on their respective dividend scores. The platform's dividend score combines both a company's dividend yield and growth to generate a score out of 100 based on its ranking against peer companies on the screen.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's session saw 236 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Microsoft MSFT. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals NRBO. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO's stock came under the...
ValueWalk

Yield Curve Flashes Recession Alert! Better Times For Gold?

The key yield curve has inverted, shouting loudly that a recession is coming – and with it, better times for gold. I activated the high-degree recession alert! I’ve been writing about the downturn for some time, but in October, another important indicator flashed a red light. As you can see on the chart below, the key yield curve has inverted.
iheart.com

Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates For 6th Time In Bid To Tame Inflation

The Federal Reserve announced it is raising interest rates by 0.75% on Wednesday (November 2) as it tries to clamp down on inflation. It is the sixth time this year that the Fed has raised interest rates, bringing them to range between 3.75% to 4%, the highest levels since January 2008.
ValueWalk

Markets Are Highly Reactive To Mixed Messages From Fed And Economic Data

Stocks, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies had a volatile week, rising Friday morning. These asset classes spiked a day after a significant drop occurred on Wednesday and Thursday. The drop happened as a reaction to the Fed’s interest rate and policy announcement Wednesday afternoon. Fed Chair Jerome Powell sent mixed...
ValueWalk

Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism Than Risk For AMD

Earnings are currently but in line with overall industry. AMD shows more promise in several factors over peers. Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) just reported their fiscal Q3 earnings on November 1, 2022, with mixed results, but a few key points give them an edge. For one, revenue is up 29% YOY, to $5.57 billion.

