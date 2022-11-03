Read full article on original website
Related
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
The Fed will hike rates too far and tip the global economy into a recession, survey of economists says
The Fed is expected to hike rates too far and tip the global economy into a recession, according to Bloomberg's survey of economists. Three-quarters see a US recession within the next two years, and two-thirds see a global recession in that same timeframe. Economists also see the Fed lifting benchmark...
Bank of England warns of longest recession in 100 years as it raises rates to 3%
The Bank of England has warned the UK risked being plunged into the longest recession in 100 years after it pushed up the cost of borrowing to 3% in the biggest single interest rate rise since 1989. A 0.75% increase, the latest in a series of eight interest rate rises...
The Fed's last interest rate hike will be in December as it faces political pressure due to a weakening economy
The Federal Reserve's last interest rate hike will be in December, according to investment strategist Louis Navellier. Navellier believes a weakening economy will spark tremendous political pressure on the Fed. Investors weighed new language in the FOMC statement against Powell's hawkish speech on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve's final interest rate...
Americans should brace for a cash crunch and a painful recession, experts say. Here's what Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned this week.
Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio warned of a cash crunch this week. Dimon and Solomon flagged the risk of a US recession and a slump in consumer spending. Dalio underlined how rising interest rates could squeeze cash-strapped, debt-ridden governments. Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, and Ray Dalio have sounded...
Billionaire investor says the Fed ‘is doing all the right things now’, but that a recession is still likely
Over the past few months, economists and investors have repeatedly blamed the Federal Reserve for waiting too long to try to counter high inflation. But some of those same critics are now saying the central bank is finally on the right track. “I think the Fed is doing all the...
A Quick Guide to Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) are a hot topic in the world of finance and economics. In this blog post, we'll explore the basics of CBDCs, how global central banks and policymakers have approached their regulation, and what implications CBDCs may hold for finance professionals. As outlined in Module 2...
invezz.com
Fed hikes interest rates again, but Europe and UK are even worse
Federal Reserve hikes interest rates 0.75%, expected to hit 4.5% by end of year. Average 30 year mortgage surpasses 7%, up from 3.1% last year. Another day, another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What’s new?. It’s safe to say that the daddy of all bull runs, roaring...
msn.com
How Fed’s Powell caught markets ‘off guard,’ extending stock selloff as Treasury yields soar
Financial markets were absorbing the realization of how high Federal Reserve policy makers are willing to push interest rates, even if the issue of how long borrowing costs might stay there is unclear — causing stocks to finish lower for a fourth straight session, Treasury yields to soar, and the dollar to creep up on Thursday.
CNBC
'The old UK growth model is dead': What a long-term weak pound means for Britain
The recent highs and lows have all played out within a range that sterling has not traded at against the greenback since 1984. In mid-2007, at the precipice of the financial crisis, it was possible to get two dollars for a pound. In April 2015, it was still worth $1.5; and at the start of 2022, $1.3.
Fed announces sixth consecutive hike in US interest rates to fight inflation
The Federal Reserve has stepped up its fight against a 40-year high in US inflation, announcing its fourth consecutive three-quarter-percentage-point hike in interest rates but signaling the pace of increases may soon slow. With the cost of living crisis battering consumers and Joe Biden’s political fortunes, Fed officials have now...
Opinion: The Fed’s rate hikes are already damaging the economy
Editor’s Note: Desmond Lachman is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. He was a deputy director in the International Monetary Fund’s Policy Development and Review Department and the chief emerging market economic strategist at Salomon Smith Barney. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN.
UK banks were slow to pass on rate hikes to savers, says watchdog
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain's banks were slow to start passing on increases in central bank interest rates to savers and consumers should consider switching to another UK lender, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday.
104.1 WIKY
Mexican central bank seen raising interest rate to record 10%
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – The Bank of Mexico is expected to raise its key interest rate by 75 basis points, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve’s three-quarters of a percentage point hike last week in an effort to tame stubbornly high inflation. All...
cryptoslate.com
Weekly MacroSlate: Fed Chair Powell remains hawkish while BOE seem confused, lack unanimity and lose all credibility as the pound sinks along with the British economy
The BoE hiked its Bank rate 75bps to 3% while forecasting a two-year recession. Jerome Powell hiked a fourth consecutive 75bps that puts the target rate at 3.75% – 4%. ADP employment report, job openings, and jobs added all came in hot and above the median forecast. Coinbase burns...
UK house prices in steepest fall since February 2021; global inflation ‘may be nearing peak’ – as it happened
House prices dropped at fastest monthly rate since February 2021, as newer buyers risk falling into negative equity
UK house prices fall after ‘significant shock’ of mini-budget
UK house prices fell by 0.4% in October after Liz Truss’s mini-budget drove a sudden rise in mortgage rates, the lender Halifax said. The decline in the average price to £292,598 was the third in the past four months and the steepest since February 2021. The annual rate of growth in house prices slowed to 8.3% in October from 9.8% in September.
The Fed will pull ahead in the 'reverse currency war' and squeeze the dollar even higher after a strong jobs report, Goldman Sachs says
US jobs strength gives the Federal Reserve scope to keep hiking interest rates, Goldman Sachs said. That should cement the surging dollar's dominance and keep the Fed ahead in the "reverse currency war". The Fed looks set to deliver rate hikes that other central banks will struggle to match, it...
European Central Bank president pledges to continue rate hikes to fight inflation
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde Friday reiterated the determination to use monetary policy to raise interest rates in a continued battle against high inflation. In a speech at the central bank of Estonia, she said a combination of economic shocks is causing inflation, adding that...
Comments / 0