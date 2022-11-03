In Pasadena and statewide, there is no question that there is a housing crisis, but Measure H is not the way to fix it and may actually make the situation in Pasadena much worse. In city after city and study after study, rent control provides a short-term relief to current renters but results in higher rents and lower housing supply in the long-run. Right when we need to be expanding our housing supply, Measure H would hamstring any effort to do so.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO