Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Keeping Your Dog Safe From Canine InfluenzaSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Where to Get Chicken Sandwich Deals on National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day in L.A.Caroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
As City Prepares to Honor Veterans, Pasadena City College Director of Veteran Services to Speak
Carol Calandra, Director of Veteran Services at Pasadena City College, will be speaking at the Rotary Club of Pasadena’s weekly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, when the Club holds its Veterans Day program. Calandra will speak on “A Day In the Life of a PCC Veteran.”. The open-to-the-public...
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Anne Miskey: Measure H Ensures a Vibrant, Growing Community
Stable housing and affordable rents are vital for the future of our community! Measure H, Pasadena’s rent control ballot measure, is an important tool to ensure our neighbors – our children, parents, workers, those living with disabilities, low-income families, and people from diverse backgrounds can call Pasadena home.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Voters Faced With Tough Choices in Election
Pasadena voters are faced with critical decisions in this year’s election. On Tuesday four school board races, a library tax, a controversial rent control measure and a Pasadena City College facilities improvement bond measure will be decided. The Pasadena Unified School District will hold its first plurality elections in...
pasadenanow.com
We Get Letters: Vote No on Measure H
In Pasadena and statewide, there is no question that there is a housing crisis, but Measure H is not the way to fix it and may actually make the situation in Pasadena much worse. In city after city and study after study, rent control provides a short-term relief to current renters but results in higher rents and lower housing supply in the long-run. Right when we need to be expanding our housing supply, Measure H would hamstring any effort to do so.
pasadenanow.com
Hundreds More Vote Centers Open Across LA County, 10 in Pasadena
Hundreds of vote centers are open Saturday across Los Angeles County, giving residents ample time to cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office opened 118 vote centers last weekend, but on Saturday, a total of 640 centers will be available across the county.
pasadenanow.com
The Waverly School Offers Open House on Saturday, November 12
The Waverly School, a nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory, progressive day school for students preschool through 12th grade, is offering open houses on Nov. 12 and Jan. 21 for families to learn more about its campus and to hear from and meet faculty members and school leaders. The programs will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is available at www.thewaverlyschool.org/admissions.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Water and Power Reports to Council Committee on Pasadena’s Drinking Water
Pasadena Water and Power is submitting its 2022 Public Health Goals (PHG) Report to the City Council’s Municipal Services Committee on Tuesday, Nov. 8, as required by the California Environmental Protection Agency, under the California Health and Safety Code, of community water utilities like PWP. The City Council is...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Jaycees and Friends in Deed Aim To Help 300 Local Families in Need This Thanksgiving Season
In what has become a yearly tradition, the Pasadena Junior Chamber of Commerce (Jaycees) is giving out turkeys and other Thanksgiving fixings to families in need this holiday season. Jaycees is holding its annual Operation Gobbler fundraiser and food drive on Sunday, Nov. 20 at Friends in Deed, located at...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Senior Center’s Annual Thanksgiving Gathering Returns to In-Person Mode
The Pasadena Senior Center’s annual Thanksgiving gathering, where older adults from the community bond over tasty food, festive decorations, and music, is returning in person on Thursday Nov. 24. Over the past two years, all celebrations at the Center from Valentine’s Day to the 4th of July were held...
pasadenanow.com
Unlike Pasadena, LA County Seeing Rise in COVID Metrics, Prompting Fears of Winter Surge
After months of decline, Los Angeles County health officials have reported a sharp increase in the average daily number of new COVID-19 infections, again raising concerns about an impending winter spike in cases. But in Pasadena, no such increase has materialized. In fact, the Pasadena Public Health Dept. reported Nov....
pasadenanow.com
Third Phase of MorningStar Senior Living Project Set to Go Before Design Commission Special Meeting Tuesday
Pasadena’s Design Commission will deliberate Tuesday on a proposal to build a new five-story, 76-unit, independent living facility for seniors at 995 S. Fair Oaks Ave. The Design Commission is holding a special meeting Tuesday starting at 4:30 p.m. In March, MorningStar Senior Living, a company which owns, builds,...
pasadenanow.com
Teachers Rally for Raises
[Updated] As negotiations continue toward a scheduled upcoming vote next week, hundreds of members of United Teachers of Pasadena (UTP) held a rally at City Hall Saturday, demanding a 12% raise in the next year’s contract. Union President Jonathan Gardner said Saturday, “We’re here to draw a line in...
pasadenanow.com
Heated Battle for LA County Sheriff Nears End
The heated battle for the job of Los Angeles County sheriff will come to a head Tuesday, with Alex Villanueva looking to claim a second term but former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna hoping to carry out the rare feat of ousting an incumbent sheriff. Villanueva’s victory four years...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena In For Three Days of Rain, Flood Watch Issued
A significant storm is headed to Southern California Monday, with rain, colder temperatures and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Most areas of Los Angeles will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
pasadenanow.com
Council Committee to Weigh Contract for Solar Energy Delivery That Could Cost $132 Million Over 20 Years
Pasadena Water and Power is recommending that the City Council’s Municipal Services Committee approve a contract with Southern California Public Power Authority for the purchase of renewable energy and capacity from Sapphire Solar, LLC that includes daily delivery of a maximum of 39 megawatts of solar photovoltaic energy and up to four hours of dispatchable battery energy storage not to exceed 19.67 MW during a 20-year contract term beginning December 31, 2026.
pasadenanow.com
Office Depot Back-to-School Program Awards Four Pasadena Unified Campuses $5,000 in Supplies
When Noemi Orduña, principal at Octavia E. Butler Magnet School, learned that her school had qualified for $5,000 in supplies from Office Depot through their “Round up Your Change” Back To School program, she knew there was one thing her students needed – pencils. “These are...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Leos Club Wants Pasadenans to Consider Donating to Local Food Banks
Pasadena Leos Club, the youth counterpart of the local Lions Club, is hosting a Fall Food Drive throughout November to encourage the community to donate to their local food banks. “We decided once again to do our food drive because our last food drive, which was in May, [got] a...
pasadenanow.com
Arts, Music Education Funding Measure Draws No Organized Opposition
Proposition 28 on Tuesday’s ballot would provide additional funding for arts and music education in public schools without increasing taxes, and it has drawn no organized opposition. What backers have dubbed “The Arts and Music in Schools — Funding Guarantee Accountability Act” would annually allocate 1% of the required...
pasadenanow.com
Meet Famous French Cartoonists!
As part of the third Festival de la BD 2022 organized by Made in France, the Alliance Française de Pasadena (AFP) is hosting a team of famous French cartoonists, including Jean Bastide, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, starting at 7 p.m. “Festival de la BD” is the Festival of the...
Comments / 0