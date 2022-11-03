ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Guest Opinion | Anne Miskey: Measure H Ensures a Vibrant, Growing Community

Stable housing and affordable rents are vital for the future of our community! Measure H, Pasadena’s rent control ballot measure, is an important tool to ensure our neighbors – our children, parents, workers, those living with disabilities, low-income families, and people from diverse backgrounds can call Pasadena home.
PASADENA, CA
Pasadena Voters Faced With Tough Choices in Election

Pasadena voters are faced with critical decisions in this year’s election. On Tuesday four school board races, a library tax, a controversial rent control measure and a Pasadena City College facilities improvement bond measure will be decided. The Pasadena Unified School District will hold its first plurality elections in...
PASADENA, CA
We Get Letters: Vote No on Measure H

In Pasadena and statewide, there is no question that there is a housing crisis, but Measure H is not the way to fix it and may actually make the situation in Pasadena much worse. In city after city and study after study, rent control provides a short-term relief to current renters but results in higher rents and lower housing supply in the long-run. Right when we need to be expanding our housing supply, Measure H would hamstring any effort to do so.
PASADENA, CA
Hundreds More Vote Centers Open Across LA County, 10 in Pasadena

Hundreds of vote centers are open Saturday across Los Angeles County, giving residents ample time to cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s election. The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office opened 118 vote centers last weekend, but on Saturday, a total of 640 centers will be available across the county.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Waverly School Offers Open House on Saturday, November 12

The Waverly School, a nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory, progressive day school for students preschool through 12th grade, is offering open houses on Nov. 12 and Jan. 21 for families to learn more about its campus and to hear from and meet faculty members and school leaders. The programs will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Registration is available at www.thewaverlyschool.org/admissions.
PASADENA, CA
Teachers Rally for Raises

[Updated] As negotiations continue toward a scheduled upcoming vote next week, hundreds of members of United Teachers of Pasadena (UTP) held a rally at City Hall Saturday, demanding a 12% raise in the next year’s contract. Union President Jonathan Gardner said Saturday, “We’re here to draw a line in...
PASADENA, CA
Heated Battle for LA County Sheriff Nears End

The heated battle for the job of Los Angeles County sheriff will come to a head Tuesday, with Alex Villanueva looking to claim a second term but former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna hoping to carry out the rare feat of ousting an incumbent sheriff. Villanueva’s victory four years...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Pasadena In For Three Days of Rain, Flood Watch Issued

A significant storm is headed to Southern California Monday, with rain, colder temperatures and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday. Most areas of Los Angeles will experience substantial rainfall by Monday morning that will continue throughout the day and on Election Day Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are predicted to lighten on Wednesday, though they’ll still be intermittent.
PASADENA, CA
Council Committee to Weigh Contract for Solar Energy Delivery That Could Cost $132 Million Over 20 Years

Pasadena Water and Power is recommending that the City Council’s Municipal Services Committee approve a contract with Southern California Public Power Authority for the purchase of renewable energy and capacity from Sapphire Solar, LLC that includes daily delivery of a maximum of 39 megawatts of solar photovoltaic energy and up to four hours of dispatchable battery energy storage not to exceed 19.67 MW during a 20-year contract term beginning December 31, 2026.
PASADENA, CA
Arts, Music Education Funding Measure Draws No Organized Opposition

Proposition 28 on Tuesday’s ballot would provide additional funding for arts and music education in public schools without increasing taxes, and it has drawn no organized opposition. What backers have dubbed “The Arts and Music in Schools — Funding Guarantee Accountability Act” would annually allocate 1% of the required...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Meet Famous French Cartoonists!

As part of the third Festival de la BD 2022 organized by Made in France, the Alliance Française de Pasadena (AFP) is hosting a team of famous French cartoonists, including Jean Bastide, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, starting at 7 p.m. “Festival de la BD” is the Festival of the...
PASADENA, CA

