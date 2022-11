Shop for handcrafted treasures at the 48th annual Genoa-Kingston Christmas Craft Walk on Dec. 1-3, 2022! Visit each home, business, and organization on the map to discover one-of-a-kind holiday décor, gifts, and tasty treats. Over 90 local crafters, artisans, and bakers will be at 15 locations throughout Genoa and Kingston.

GENOA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO