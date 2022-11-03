ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Phys.org

Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds

A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
MARYLAND STATE
cdc.gov

U.S. Approaches Record Number of Avian Influenza Outbreaks in Wild Birds and Poultry

Some People Should Take Preventive Measures to Protect Against Bird Flu Viruses. November 3, 2022—As bird flu outbreaks in wild birds and poultry continue across the U.S., the country approaches a record number of birds affected compared to previous bird flu outbreaks. Since early 2022, more than 49 million birds in 46 states have either died as a result of bird flu virus infection or have been culled (killed) due to exposure to infected birds. This number is nearing the 50.5 million birds in 21 states that were affected by the largest bird flu outbreak that occurred in 2015. Even so, the number of states affected in 2022 is already more than double the number of states that were affected in 2015. Although the overall risk to the general public from the current bird flu outbreaks remains low, it is important that people take preventive measures around infected or potentially infected birds/poultry to prevent the spread of bird flu viruses to themselves or to other birds/poultry and other animals, including pets. This applies not just to workplace or wildlife settings but potentially to household settings where people have backyard flocks or pet birds with potential exposures to wild or domestic infected birds.
News Talk KIT

Organic Livestock Comment Period and Inflation Hits Organics

**The public comment period has been extended on proposed changes to U.S. organic regulations for organic livestock and poultry production. A proposed rule, published August 9, clarifies living conditions, healthcare, transportation and slaughter practices. Recommended changes would also establish indoor and outdoor space requirements and stocking-density limits for poultry. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Agriculture Online

Bird flu losses near U.S. record with outbreak on Iowa egg farm

The Agriculture Department has spent $450 million to combat this year’s outbreak of bird flu, but losses among domestic flocks are nearing the record set seven years ago in the largest-ever U.S. animal health emergency. The outbreak has driven up egg prices and tightened the supply of holiday turkeys.
IOWA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt

BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
MARYLAND STATE
Reuters

U.S. provides grants, loans to expand meat processing capacity

CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will direct $73 million in grants to small- and medium-sized meat and poultry processors to expand their capacity and deliver more funds through lending programs, Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday.
Lancaster Farming

What Are Your Neighbors Entitled to Know About Your Pesticides?

A neighbor has questions about the pesticides sprayed on your property. What are you legally obligated to provide, and how can these situations be handled?. Commercial and public applicators are required to follow laws about notifying individuals in the Pesticide Hypersensitivity Registry (more details below). Although private applicators are not...
The Baltimore Sun

The Latino population has exploded in Maryland. Which political party stands to benefit?

Nicholas Simões Machado thinks it’s time for the Maryland Democratic Party to step up its game when it comes to Latino voters. Machado, 26, is the campaign manager for Ivan Bates, who is poised to become the next Baltimore City State’s Attorney, following his defeat of Marilyn J. Mosby in the primary earlier this year. Machado said Democrats need to lay the groundwork now for a more powerful ...
MARYLAND STATE
iheart.com

Louisiana Shrimp Association Wants Federal Protection From Imports

The Louisiana Shrimp Association wants federal intervention to deal with the amount of shrimp being imported into the U.S. At a meeting of the association in Belle Chase on Saturday, president Acy Cooper said more than two billion pounds of shrimp are imported from other countries. Cooper said the imported...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Dan Cox, Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor, campaigns on home turf heading into Election Day

Gloomy polls and rainy weather couldn’t wipe the smile off Del. Dan Cox’s face Sunday as the Republican gubernatorial nominee greeted voters on his home turf during one of the country’s oldest Veterans Day parades before holding a roughly 100-person rally in the same Western Maryland town in the evening. “The momentum is there. We see that the turnout is strong for us. We’re gonna win,” Cox ...
MARYLAND STATE
agupdate.com

Look to dairy risk managment

Going back almost 100 years, the history of the farm bill largely tracks the history of food production in the United States. The legislation evolved to meet the needs of its modern-day constituents – farmers and consumers. Agriculture’s role in providing food security, and in turn national security, to the United States is more important than ever. And now work on the next farm bill has started during a period of volatility on every front – political, economic, weather and beyond.
food-safety.com

FDA Enters $41 Million Agreement with University of Maryland Food Safety Institute

The University of Maryland-based Joint Institute for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (JIFSAN) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have entered a five-year, $41 million cooperative agreement that will expand JIFSAN’s work to increase the scientific knowledge required to mitigate foodborne illness and inform food safety policy.
MARYLAND STATE
foodsafetynews.com

FDA sends warnings to import firms in Maryland, Michigan, and Texas

The Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction as part of its enforcement activities. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
MARYLAND STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

USDA reduces Pork Checkoff assessment rate

Last week the USDA published in the Federal Register its final rule to decrease the current Pork Checkoff assessment rate of 0.40% (40 cents per $100) of the market value of all pigs sold in the United States to 0.35%. The final rule also decreases assessments on imported pork and pork products to bring importer assessments in line with those paid by domestic producers.
KENTUCKY STATE

