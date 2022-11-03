Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Maryland sites are among the most polluting coal ash waste dumps in the nation, study finds
A coal ash waste dump in Prince George's County is among the most polluting in the nation, according to a new report from environmental groups. Two other Maryland coal ash waste dumps are cited in the report, in Montgomery County and Baltimore City, but the Prince George's site, located in Brandywine, was ranked far above them. It was considered the 7th worst such site in the U.S.
Avian flu is affecting the poultry industry as the holidays approach
Across the country, avian flu outbreaks are taking a toll on the turkey and chicken industry, leaving farmers scrambling as they try to protect their birds.
6,000 cases of Domino sugar recalled in 22 states, so check your pantry now
It’s time to check your sugar supply to see if you have any Domino sugar in your pantry, as there’s a new recall that was just announced. Certain Domino and C&H Sugar Tubs might have been contaminated with pieces of material. Specifically, the product might contain metal wire, which can obviously cause some serious injuries if consumed.
Pork recall: 4,137 pounds of potentially contaminated pork recalled in 9 states
People who might have purchased pork loin steak fritters from AdvancePierre Foods should ensure their supply doesn’t come from a lot that is subject to a new recall. The meat items in that specific lot might be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, which can cause accidental injury if ingested.
cdc.gov
U.S. Approaches Record Number of Avian Influenza Outbreaks in Wild Birds and Poultry
Some People Should Take Preventive Measures to Protect Against Bird Flu Viruses. November 3, 2022—As bird flu outbreaks in wild birds and poultry continue across the U.S., the country approaches a record number of birds affected compared to previous bird flu outbreaks. Since early 2022, more than 49 million birds in 46 states have either died as a result of bird flu virus infection or have been culled (killed) due to exposure to infected birds. This number is nearing the 50.5 million birds in 21 states that were affected by the largest bird flu outbreak that occurred in 2015. Even so, the number of states affected in 2022 is already more than double the number of states that were affected in 2015. Although the overall risk to the general public from the current bird flu outbreaks remains low, it is important that people take preventive measures around infected or potentially infected birds/poultry to prevent the spread of bird flu viruses to themselves or to other birds/poultry and other animals, including pets. This applies not just to workplace or wildlife settings but potentially to household settings where people have backyard flocks or pet birds with potential exposures to wild or domestic infected birds.
Organic Livestock Comment Period and Inflation Hits Organics
**The public comment period has been extended on proposed changes to U.S. organic regulations for organic livestock and poultry production. A proposed rule, published August 9, clarifies living conditions, healthcare, transportation and slaughter practices. Recommended changes would also establish indoor and outdoor space requirements and stocking-density limits for poultry. The...
Agriculture Online
Bird flu losses near U.S. record with outbreak on Iowa egg farm
The Agriculture Department has spent $450 million to combat this year’s outbreak of bird flu, but losses among domestic flocks are nearing the record set seven years ago in the largest-ever U.S. animal health emergency. The outbreak has driven up egg prices and tightened the supply of holiday turkeys.
EPA to ban flea and tick collars linked to brain damage in children
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will ban the sale of flea and tick collars containing a chemical linked to neurological damage in children, the agency announced this week. The collars, which contain the chemical tetrachlorvinphos, make up more than half of flea and tick collars sold in the U.S., according...
Seven Reasons to Move to Maryland's Eastern Shore in 2022
Known for Blue Crabs and Baltimore, Maryland is a one-of-a-kind state with a unique landscape. In Maryland, you can experience mountains, beaches, cities, and small towns all in the same day, but there are two sides to this state you can choose to live in.
USDA says more than $200M will help meat processors expand
OMAHA, Neb. — The Agriculture Department announced more than $223 million in grants and loans Wednesday to help small- and mid-sized meat processing plants expand as part of a larger $1 billion effort to boost competition in the highly concentrated industry. The effort is expected to increase cattle and...
Over 100 black bears killed in Maryland's 19th annual bear hunt
BALTIMORE -- Hunters killed 103 black bears during Maryland's 19th annual black bear hunt, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.The hunt was held the last week of October in Alleghany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. Among the bears killed, there were 41 males and 62 females, state authorities said.Farmers with agricultural damage permits killed an additional 10 bears between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. The number of bears killed this year is nearly double the amount hunters shot in 2021, state authorities said. In 2021, hunters killed 54 bears.State authorities suspect...
U.S. provides grants, loans to expand meat processing capacity
CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will direct $73 million in grants to small- and medium-sized meat and poultry processors to expand their capacity and deliver more funds through lending programs, Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday.
Lancaster Farming
What Are Your Neighbors Entitled to Know About Your Pesticides?
A neighbor has questions about the pesticides sprayed on your property. What are you legally obligated to provide, and how can these situations be handled?. Commercial and public applicators are required to follow laws about notifying individuals in the Pesticide Hypersensitivity Registry (more details below). Although private applicators are not...
The Latino population has exploded in Maryland. Which political party stands to benefit?
Nicholas Simões Machado thinks it’s time for the Maryland Democratic Party to step up its game when it comes to Latino voters. Machado, 26, is the campaign manager for Ivan Bates, who is poised to become the next Baltimore City State’s Attorney, following his defeat of Marilyn J. Mosby in the primary earlier this year. Machado said Democrats need to lay the groundwork now for a more powerful ...
iheart.com
Louisiana Shrimp Association Wants Federal Protection From Imports
The Louisiana Shrimp Association wants federal intervention to deal with the amount of shrimp being imported into the U.S. At a meeting of the association in Belle Chase on Saturday, president Acy Cooper said more than two billion pounds of shrimp are imported from other countries. Cooper said the imported...
Dan Cox, Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor, campaigns on home turf heading into Election Day
Gloomy polls and rainy weather couldn’t wipe the smile off Del. Dan Cox’s face Sunday as the Republican gubernatorial nominee greeted voters on his home turf during one of the country’s oldest Veterans Day parades before holding a roughly 100-person rally in the same Western Maryland town in the evening. “The momentum is there. We see that the turnout is strong for us. We’re gonna win,” Cox ...
agupdate.com
Look to dairy risk managment
Going back almost 100 years, the history of the farm bill largely tracks the history of food production in the United States. The legislation evolved to meet the needs of its modern-day constituents – farmers and consumers. Agriculture’s role in providing food security, and in turn national security, to the United States is more important than ever. And now work on the next farm bill has started during a period of volatility on every front – political, economic, weather and beyond.
food-safety.com
FDA Enters $41 Million Agreement with University of Maryland Food Safety Institute
The University of Maryland-based Joint Institute for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (JIFSAN) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have entered a five-year, $41 million cooperative agreement that will expand JIFSAN’s work to increase the scientific knowledge required to mitigate foodborne illness and inform food safety policy.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA sends warnings to import firms in Maryland, Michigan, and Texas
The Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction as part of its enforcement activities. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
nationalhogfarmer.com
USDA reduces Pork Checkoff assessment rate
Last week the USDA published in the Federal Register its final rule to decrease the current Pork Checkoff assessment rate of 0.40% (40 cents per $100) of the market value of all pigs sold in the United States to 0.35%. The final rule also decreases assessments on imported pork and pork products to bring importer assessments in line with those paid by domestic producers.
