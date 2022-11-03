Read full article on original website
Related
Iranian schoolgirl ‘beaten to death for refusing to sing’ pro-regime anthem
Fresh protests ignited around Iran by 16-year-old Asra Panahi’s death after schoolgirls assaulted in raid on high school in Ardabil
US forced to backpedal after Biden calls Pakistan ‘one of most dangerous nations’
The US has emphasised the importance of a “secure and prosperous” Pakistan in an attempt to stave off backlash from the south Asian country after an off-the-cuff remark by president Joe Biden stirred a diplomatic row.US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel has said Washington is “confident” of Pakistan’s ability to secure its nuclear assets, just days after Mr Biden referred to Pakistan as “one of the most dangerous nations in the world”, while talking about its nuclear arsenal.“The US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to US interests. And more broadly, the US values our...
Video shows moments after former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot, wounded
A gunman opened fire at a vehicle carrying Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday, wounding him slightly and injuring some of his supporters.Nov. 3, 2022.
Former Prime Minister Imran Khan shot in lower leg in reported assassination attempt in Pakistan
Pakistan's ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan has survived a shooting at a political rally on Thursday that his party called an assassination attempt, which killed one person and injured several others and prompted protests among Khan's supporters.
Three tribesmen are sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes to make way for Saudi Arabia's new £450billion mega-city Neom, says human rights charity
Three men of the Howeitat tribe have been 'sentenced to death for refusing to leave their homes’ to make way for the new £450billion mega-city Neom. Shadli, Atallah and Ibrahim al-Howeiti are members of a tribe forcibly ejected to make way for the project. The three men were...
'There were bodies everywhere': US soldiers survive S. Korea crush
For hours, they pulled body after body out of the crushed tangles of limbs that filled the narrow Itaewon alleyway at the epicentre of South Korea's worst ever stampede. The soldiers stayed on the edge of the crush all night, desperately trying to pull people out of the piles of bodies, but said that by the time they got to them, it was often too late.
Business Insider
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
A 72-year-old US citizen was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia, his son told media. Saad Ibrahim Almadi was arrested for 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son said. Almadi holds dual US-Saudi citizenship and was living in Florida when he made the tweets. Saad Ibrahim...
60-Year-Old Jailed for Telling Vladimir Putin’s Parents What a Shithead He Is
A 60-year-old Russian woman has been tossed in jail for visiting the gravesite of Vladimir Putin’s parents and leaving a note expressing her desire for him to join them in the earth.Amazingly, Irina Tsybanyeva is not the first Russian citizen to take her grievances straight to the Russian leader’s eternally resting parents, but she appears to be the first to be snatched up by police as a result.“What is in the note is not known for certain. But she said that it had a wish [for him] to die,” Maksim Tsybanyev, Irina’s son, told Mediazona.Tsybanyeva reportedly visited the St. Petersburg...
Gruesome killing of 12-year-old girl shocks France and sparks far-right backlash
PARIS — The killing of a 12-year-old girl whose body was found inside a plastic trunk has left France “profoundly shaken” and led to accusations that far-right lawmakers have politicized her death to attack the government's immigration policies. The girl, identified by authorities only as Lola, was...
Women and Children Were Deliberately Thrown Into the Middle of a Horrific Shark Feeding Frenzy in the Cheribon Atrocity
The Cheribon Atrocity which occurred during World War II is named after Cheribon, a port city in Northern Java. In July 1945, 90 European civilians consisting of me, women, and children were loaded onboard a Japanese naval submarine heading out to sea from Cheribon. According to reports, none of the civilians were allowed inside the boat and had to stand on the deck: "As dusk fell on that day in late July, the submarine set sail. It traveled on the surface, the ninety prisoners standing outside on deck. From the top of the conning tower two machine guns, aimed fore, and aft, could be plainly seen. Fearing the worst, many of the women started crying but were helpless to do anything."
Cobra dies after being bitten by boy in India: ‘I bit it hard twice’
A cobra died after an eight-year-old bit the reptile to protect himself when the reptile wrapped itself around his hand, according to a report.The boy, identified by only his first name Deepak, was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday in Jashpur district, in India’s central Chhattisgarh state, when a snake attacked him.The cobra bit the boy and wrapped itself around his hand, said a report by The New Indian Express newspaper.The boy said he bit the snake “hard twice” as he was in great pain.“The snake got wrapped around my hand and bit me. I was...
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Footage inside Seoul crowd reveals partygoers’ panic before crush that killed 153 people
Footage taken from within a crowd in Seoul shows the panic among Halloween partygoers before a crush that killed more than 150 people. Shouting and screams can be heard as partygoers tried to push their way through the narrow alleyway in the Itaewon area, while music from the nearby nightclubs continued to blare in the background. The current death toll stands at 15, mostly teenagers and adults in their twenties, with warnings it could rise further. South Korean officials said more than 90 per cent of those killed have now been identified. Other eyewitness footage showed emergency workers and...
The Most Lawless Nation in the World
Every year, research firm Gallup releases its Global Law and Order report. The 2022 edition covers results from 2021. Underdeveloped nations are always at the bottom of the list of 120 countries. This year, the country with the worst score is Afghanistan. The report is based on several questions that are put to over 127,000 […]
petapixel.com
Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution
Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in western India
Surveillance video captured the moment an old suspension bridge gave way over a river in India's Gujarat state, killing more than 130 people and injuring scores more.Oct. 31, 2022.
Iranian drones used by Russia in Ukraine show that there's already one victor in that war: Iran
The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. That was starkly clear on the morning of Oct. 17, 2022, as Iranian-made drones attacked civilian targets in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. Russia used the Iranian drones to inflict damage on Ukraine’s national energy company headquarters, and the drones also killed four civilians. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. As a military analyst who specializes in Iranian national security strategy, I see this having little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term...
Russian military truck driver, 22, mows down column of conscripts at top-secret training base leaving two dead and 11 hurt
At least two Russian conscripts are dead and 11 have been injured after a truck ran over them at a top-secret training base. Israpil Abkherdilayev, 22, a contract soldier, rammed a KamAZ military transport into the conscripts at a training ground near the city of Mirny, northwest Russia, around 7pm on Thursday.
Trump Aide Reportedly Spills to Feds: He Told Us to Squirrel Mar-a-Lago Docs After Subpoena
At least one Trump employee is talking to the feds as part of their investigation into the classified documents allegedly held at Mar-a-Lago—and the employee has offered some revealing information so far, according to The Washington Post. Citing “people familiar with the investigation,” the Post reported that the Mar-a-Lago employee is cooperating with the feds and has been interviewed several times. The employee told investigators that Trump told staff to move boxes to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after a subpoena had been issued in May for the return of any classified material. Security camera footage from the time backed up that account, showing people moving boxes, the Post reported. Both pieces of evidence reportedly factored into the decision to obtained a court order to raid Trump’s residence, office, and storage room at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, which allegedly turned up 103 documents that were marked classified.
'Just take a look': Video reveals dire reality for Russian soldiers
Video shows new Russian recruits talking about rusty, jammed weapons and being forced to buy their own uniforms and gear. CNN's Erin Burnett reports.
NBC News
533K+
Followers
59K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0