At least one Trump employee is talking to the feds as part of their investigation into the classified documents allegedly held at Mar-a-Lago—and the employee has offered some revealing information so far, according to The Washington Post. Citing “people familiar with the investigation,” the Post reported that the Mar-a-Lago employee is cooperating with the feds and has been interviewed several times. The employee told investigators that Trump told staff to move boxes to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after a subpoena had been issued in May for the return of any classified material. Security camera footage from the time backed up that account, showing people moving boxes, the Post reported. Both pieces of evidence reportedly factored into the decision to obtained a court order to raid Trump’s residence, office, and storage room at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, which allegedly turned up 103 documents that were marked classified.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO