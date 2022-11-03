Read full article on original website
Mike semones
3d ago
She made a bad choice in a communist country,sometimes you have to deal with the consequences of your decisions,with what's happening in our country right now under democrats leadership she is pretty low on the minds of most Americans and this story is getting old.
Reply
9
Jo Frost
1d ago
leave her their!!! Disrespect the USA then want help from USA smh let's move along USA she is just a waste!!!
Reply
3
Related
Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Had Brutally Honest Comment On Relationship
The sports world is continuing to pray for WNBA star Brittney Griner, who remains in custody overseas after getting arrested at the airport in Russia. Griner, one of the league's top players, was arrested on drug charges at the airport in Russia. She's since been sentenced to nine years in prison.
WATCH: Brittney Griner's wife says imprisonment is 'political' after appeal denial
On Tuesday's episode of The View, Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, discussed how she's coping with her partner's imprisonment in Russia.
Brittney Griner met with US officials in Russia for the first time since her appeal was denied
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Thursday that Griner is "doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances.
Brittney Griner faces bleak life in Russian penal colony
Tedious manual work, poor hygiene and lack of access to medical care -- such are the conditions awaiting US basketball star Brittney Griner in a Russian penal colony after she lost her appeal last week against a nine-year drug sentence.
Bears’ heartwarming Brittney Griner gesture amid detainment in Russia
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russian prison for 261 days. Experts have called the seven-time WNBA all-star’s conviction for smuggling drugs a political ploy by Russia, who is in the midst of a war with Ukraine. Griner’s loved ones have openly discussed how hard the situation has been on them.
Brittney Griner's Wife, Cherelle, Shares Heartbreaking Admission
Life has been extremely tough for Brittney Griner and her friends and family members over the past several months. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, was arrested and taken into custody in Russia earlier this year. She's since been sentenced to nine years in prison on drug charges. Her...
The legal name of Dwyane Wade's daughter is at the center of a court battle
Dwyane Wade is trying to legally change his transgender daughter's name and gender. But his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, is asking the court to stop him.
Washington Examiner
White House: Biden administration officials met with Brittney Griner in Moscow
Biden administration officials were finally allowed to meet with Brittney Griner, months after the WNBA star was wrongfully imprisoned in Russia. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling with President Joe Biden Thursday that State Department "officials in Moscow were able to visit" Griner earlier that day. "We...
NBC News
533K+
Followers
59K+
Post
340M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4