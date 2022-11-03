ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaneohe, HI

Ikaika Hawaii Rowing puts up solid numbers at the Head of Charles Regatta

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ikaika Hawaii Rowing recently returned from the Head of Charles Regatta in Boston, a race that attracts over 10,000 athletes and nearly 500,000 spectators to the Charles river. This was the first time a rowing crew from Hawaii competed in the storied race and it was the...
Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena

Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
How south swells build up Waikiki Beach

"I think people tend to associate swells with beach erosion," said Climate Resilience Collaborative geospatial analyst Kristian McDonald. "People think of sort of the North Shore of Oahu with these large swells taking large amounts of sand off of the beach."
Kahuku's Reid named OIA East Player of the Year

Player of the Year: Cha'lei Reid, Kahuku, OH, So. Castle: Anuhea Aukai, Lehiwa Kapu, Gracy Robins, Lemao Taualii. Farrington: Miavanna Maiava, Abelyn Toliai. Kahuku: Dani Kapu, Sidney Keni, Madison Mamizuka, Kaliko Schilling. Kailua: Kaylin Cosma, Hope Kepa. Kaimuki: Jennalyn Achime-Harper, Ayorine Asher, Kira Rose Moananu, Shenna Palik, Zelda Tulafono. Kaiser:...
Hawaii football loses disheartening game to Fresno State, 55-13

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team was on the receiving end of a 55-13 beatdown at Fresno State Saturday night. Going into the match up, Hawaii had stayed competitive in all of their Mountain West Conference games despite a 1-3 start to Conference play, but the Bulldogs left no doubt after downing UH for the first time since 2019.
Mililani's Rodriguez leads All-OIA Western Division selections

Player of the Year: Alexis Rodriguez, Mililani, OH, Jr. Aiea: Jacie Chaviera, Falikipaame Taufa, Alexandra Ver, Tehani Yamashita. Campbell: Irie Chong, Hanalei Seui. Kapolei: Sanoe Baldomero, Marley Hartley, Shayla Lacamiento, Leila Paraoan. Leilehua: Seia Atualevao, Hannah Felisi, Tatiana Nena. Mililani: Journey DePonte, Erica Roberts. Nanakuli: Kasi Amaral, Sera Kaai, Khiana...
28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival

Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
OSU women's basketball: Scott Rueck on Hawaii, WOU

OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen. Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum.
Golden Goose expanding in Hawaii with 2nd store opening in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Golden Goose, an Italian luxury fashion brand that’s known for its pre-distressed shoes, is expanding in Hawaii with a new location planned for Ala Moana Center. Public documents show that Golden Goose is opening on the second level of the Honolulu shopping mall.
Slight uptick in showers to close weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds will prevail during the next 7 days. Rather dry conditions will prevail tonight, followed by a return of typical trade wind weather featuring windward and mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover Sunday through late next week. A nearby upper level low will produce areas […]
