HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team was on the receiving end of a 55-13 beatdown at Fresno State Saturday night. Going into the match up, Hawaii had stayed competitive in all of their Mountain West Conference games despite a 1-3 start to Conference play, but the Bulldogs left no doubt after downing UH for the first time since 2019.

FRESNO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO