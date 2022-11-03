Read full article on original website
Over 500 items sold during Aloha Stadium online auction
Although the future of Aloha Stadium remains up in the air, we do know that parts of it are scattered around now.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ikaika Hawaii Rowing puts up solid numbers at the Head of Charles Regatta
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ikaika Hawaii Rowing recently returned from the Head of Charles Regatta in Boston, a race that attracts over 10,000 athletes and nearly 500,000 spectators to the Charles river. This was the first time a rowing crew from Hawaii competed in the storied race and it was the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rainbow Wahine volleyball stays firmly atop Big West after two wins at home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team continued to sure up their number one spot in the Big West Conference this weekend with downing both Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton this weekend. On Friday, the Wahine took on rival Long Beach State — another...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena
Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
Game Preview: Rainbow Wahine basketball opens season on the road at Oregon State
The 2022-2023 regular season will officially tipoff on Monday for the University of Hawai’i women’s basketball team with a visit to Oregon State, followed by a trip to the University of Portland on Wednesday. GM 1 & 2 | HAWAI’I (0-0, 0-0) VS. OREGON STATE (0-0, 0-0), HAWAI’I vs. PORTLAND (0-0, 0-0) Date | Time […]
How south swells build up Waikiki Beach
"I think people tend to associate swells with beach erosion," said Climate Resilience Collaborative geospatial analyst Kristian McDonald. "People think of sort of the North Shore of Oahu with these large swells taking large amounts of sand off of the beach."
LIST: Best garlic shrimp spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best garlic shrimp spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
scoringlive.com
Kahuku's Reid named OIA East Player of the Year
Player of the Year: Cha'lei Reid, Kahuku, OH, So. Castle: Anuhea Aukai, Lehiwa Kapu, Gracy Robins, Lemao Taualii. Farrington: Miavanna Maiava, Abelyn Toliai. Kahuku: Dani Kapu, Sidney Keni, Madison Mamizuka, Kaliko Schilling. Kailua: Kaylin Cosma, Hope Kepa. Kaimuki: Jennalyn Achime-Harper, Ayorine Asher, Kira Rose Moananu, Shenna Palik, Zelda Tulafono. Kaiser:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii football loses disheartening game to Fresno State, 55-13
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team was on the receiving end of a 55-13 beatdown at Fresno State Saturday night. Going into the match up, Hawaii had stayed competitive in all of their Mountain West Conference games despite a 1-3 start to Conference play, but the Bulldogs left no doubt after downing UH for the first time since 2019.
scoringlive.com
Mililani's Rodriguez leads All-OIA Western Division selections
Player of the Year: Alexis Rodriguez, Mililani, OH, Jr. Aiea: Jacie Chaviera, Falikipaame Taufa, Alexandra Ver, Tehani Yamashita. Campbell: Irie Chong, Hanalei Seui. Kapolei: Sanoe Baldomero, Marley Hartley, Shayla Lacamiento, Leila Paraoan. Leilehua: Seia Atualevao, Hannah Felisi, Tatiana Nena. Mililani: Journey DePonte, Erica Roberts. Nanakuli: Kasi Amaral, Sera Kaai, Khiana...
KITV.com
'Aggressive' Tiger shark spotted off White Plains Beach on Oahu's South Shore
HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Warning signs have been posted after an aggressive 10 to 12 foot Tiger shark was spotted off White Sands Beach on Oahu’s South Shore, Monday. The shark was spotted swimming 20 to 50 yards from the shore, according to Ocean Safety officials.
Hawaii women’s volleyball sweeps Long Beach State to stretch Big West lead
The Hawaii women's volleyball team distanced itself further from the teams below it in the Big West Conference standings on Friday.
thisweekhawaii.com
28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival
Level 3, Mauka Wing, next to T-mobile (4th floor Mauka Ewa Parking Structure) Friday, November 11, 2022 from 10am-6pm Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 9am-6pm Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 9am-5pm Honolulu’s largest selection of Hawaii made products! Featuring authentic Hawaiian products and specialties that range from natural products like cheese, butter, olive oil, garlic seasonings, sweets, jewelry, clothing, and handmade crafts by 409 local vendors! Food demonstrations by local chefs Randy Bangloy (Eating House 1849), Jason Ichiki (Roy’s Waikiki) and Jason Yamaguhi (Mugen) and entertainment will Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning artists Melveen Leed, Kawika Kahiapo, Hoku Zuttermeister, Robi Kahakalau & Kalae Camarillo and more will performing throughout the 3 day weekend!www.madeinhawaiifestival.com.
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Scott Rueck on Hawaii, WOU
OSU women's basketball: No split loyalty for Tondi von Oelhoffen. Tondi von Oelhoffen will be in attendance Monday night when her alma mater, Hawaii, plays Oregon State in the women’s basketball home opener at Gill Coliseum.
hawaiinewsnow.com
17-year-old among victims killed in motorized glider crash on Oahu’s North Shore
The NTSB has arrived on Oahu to investigate the motorized glider crash that killed two over the weekend. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 7, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. One day before general election, concerns remain over Hawaii’s sluggish voter turnout. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Why Waikiki Beach is chronically eroding
During a study from 2018 to 2020, a research team led by Climate Resilience Collaborative, Geospatial Analyst Anna Mikkelsen, conducted weekly surveys at the beach.
KITV.com
Golden Goose expanding in Hawaii with 2nd store opening in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Golden Goose, an Italian luxury fashion brand that’s known for its pre-distressed shoes, is expanding in Hawaii with a new location planned for Ala Moana Center. Public documents show that Golden Goose is opening on the second level of the Honolulu shopping mall.
LIST: Best chicken katsu spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best chicken katsu spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
Close call! Hawaii diver nearly lands in tiger shark's open mouth in this video
A close encounter with a tiger shark happened off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Ocean Ramsey was about to dive into the water when she spotted an approaching tiger shark. Watch the video!
Slight uptick in showers to close weekend
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds will prevail during the next 7 days. Rather dry conditions will prevail tonight, followed by a return of typical trade wind weather featuring windward and mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover Sunday through late next week. A nearby upper level low will produce areas […]
