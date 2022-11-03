Read full article on original website
Presidents Biden, Obama and Trump appeal to midterm voters at Pennsylvania rallies
LATROBE, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump is predicting America's destruction if his fellow Republicans don't deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two other former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake. Three...
Why a Southern California congressional race hinges on Asian American voters
Little Saigon in Orange County, Calif., boasts the largest concentration of Vietnamese people outside Vietnam. Democrat and congressional hopeful Jay Chen showed up one day in September, dressed in his uniform from the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was there to visit the Museum of the Republic of Vietnam, a one-room collection of artifacts donated by veterans and refugees of the country's civil war, tucked in the back corner of one of the shopping centers.
Wisconsin's midterm results could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate
Wisconsin is pivotal in determining the majority in the U.S. Senate, just like it's been in recent elections. NPR's H.J. Mai traveled to eastern Wisconsin and talked to a couple of rural voters about what's driving their choices. H J MAI, BYLINE: It's a Sunday afternoon in Sheboygan, Wis. Producer...
A 'tip line' championed by Virginia Gov. Youngkin last year has been quietly shut down
Going to follow up on an issue from a key race in last year's election. We learned this week that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's tip line for parents to, as he put it, report inherently divisive practices in schools, was quietly shut down in September. The email address sparked an immediate backlash when it was first announced after the Republican took office in January. Ben Paviour joins us now from member station VPM in Richmond. Ben, thanks for being with us.
These are the states enacting legislation to help make daylight saving time permanent
As Americans once again adjust to a changed schedule this Sunday, more states this past year joined the group to make daylight saving permanent as soon as the federal government approves it. Twice a year, millions of Americans — with the exception of those living in Hawaii or Arizona —...
Election deniers could oversee voting in key swing states. Here are races to watch
Voters in a number of states this midterm cycle are being presented with a stark choice: Do they want someone who denies the legitimacy of the 2020 election to oversee voting in their state?. In a different political universe, that might seem outlandish, considering hand-count audits of paper ballots and...
Monday's Powerball lottery drawing has been delayed due to security protocols
The drawing for Monday night's record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot has been delayed, as more time is needed to carry out security procedures, the California Lottery announced. "When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," the...
NC’s Ruby the red spruce to be U.S. Capitol Christmas tree
The U.S. Forest Service almost found the answer to the age-old riddle, “If a 78-foot Christmas tree is felled live on Facebook and the sound is muted so no one can hear, does it still kick off the holiday season?”. But in the nick of time, the livestream audio...
Democrats in South Carolina trying to win 1st statewide race in 16 years
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Democrats in South Carolina get another shot at loosening the firm grasp Republicans have on statewide politics as voting ends Tuesday for the 2022 midterm elections. But it's likely to be a tough fight. Democrats haven't won a statewide race in 16 years, have candidates in...
Students are resisting Black and LGBTQ erasure in the whitest county in California
High school students in one of California's whitest counties are working to elect a new school board this Tuesday. They want to defeat those who have failed to stop racist and homophobic bullying inside schools. KQED's Julia McEvoy reports these students are backing candidates who take their concerns seriously. JULIA...
Fall candidates, PACs spend $15M in 2 North Carolina Supreme Court races
RALEIGH, N.C. — A massive amount of money has been spent in a pair of North Carolina Supreme Court elections next week that could decide the court's partisan tilt for several years. A review of campaign finance reports due this week and other filings with the State Board of...
Feeling lucky? The Powerball jackpot is now up to a record $1.9 billion
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A record Powerball jackpot grew to an even larger $1.9 billion after no one won the lottery drawing on Saturday night. The numbers for the drawing were: white balls 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and red Powerball 20. The website of the California Lottery Association said...
Why aren't more moms running for office? One group is hoping to change that
"Who will watch your kids while you campaign?" It's a question Liuba Grechen Shirley says she repeatedly got when she ran for a New York congressional seat in 2018. At the time, she was a mother of two young children. "Men don't get asked that question. Men are praised if...
Duke Energy names Bowman to replace De May as North Carolina president
Duke Energy has named Kendal Bowman as president of its North Carolina operations. Bowman takes over Jan. 1 from state President Stephen De May, who is retiring after 33 years. She is currently the company's vice president of regulatory affairs and policy for North Carolina. Bowman has been the leading...
U.S. court says a pageant can exclude transgender women in its competitions
The operator of the Miss United States of America pageant can't be forced to allow openly transgender women into its competitions, a federal appeals court has ruled. The ruling said that being forced to do this would obstruct the organization's ability to express its belief the contest is only for "natural born" females.
North Carolina high court backs move forcing school spending
A local North Carolina judge had the power to transfer large amounts of taxpayer dollars from government coffers to state agencies to carry out a plan to address longstanding education inequities, the state Supreme Court ruled on Friday. In another landmark decision from school funding litigation that began three decades...
14% in South Carolina have already cast ballots with new early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 14% of registered voters in South Carolina have already cast ballots for the 2022 general election after the state opened up no excuse early voting to all for the first time. More than 438,000 early votes and 51,500 absentee votes were in as of...
Cheer company Varsity Spirit denies abuse involvement in Carolinas, elsewhere
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The American cheerleading company behind the sport’s top uniforms, camps and competitions is vehemently denying accusations that the enterprise helped facilitate alleged sexual abuse at gyms across the Southeast outlined in a series of federal lawsuits, and has hired a high-powered defamation lawyer to look into the case.
As early voting winds down in N.C., Democrats, Black voters are lagging compared to 2018
An analysis of who has voted so far in North Carolina shows there are more Republicans and more white voters than in 2018, the previous mid-term election, when Democrats broke Republican supermajorities in the General Assembly. Four years ago, 42% of all early votes cast were by Democrats. Through Wednesday...
Tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, killing at least one person and injuring dozens
POWDERLY, Texas — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the county's...
