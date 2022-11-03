ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Why a Southern California congressional race hinges on Asian American voters

Little Saigon in Orange County, Calif., boasts the largest concentration of Vietnamese people outside Vietnam. Democrat and congressional hopeful Jay Chen showed up one day in September, dressed in his uniform from the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was there to visit the Museum of the Republic of Vietnam, a one-room collection of artifacts donated by veterans and refugees of the country's civil war, tucked in the back corner of one of the shopping centers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
WFAE

A 'tip line' championed by Virginia Gov. Youngkin last year has been quietly shut down

Going to follow up on an issue from a key race in last year's election. We learned this week that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's tip line for parents to, as he put it, report inherently divisive practices in schools, was quietly shut down in September. The email address sparked an immediate backlash when it was first announced after the Republican took office in January. Ben Paviour joins us now from member station VPM in Richmond. Ben, thanks for being with us.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFAE

Monday's Powerball lottery drawing has been delayed due to security protocols

The drawing for Monday night's record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot has been delayed, as more time is needed to carry out security procedures, the California Lottery announced. "When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors," the...
WFAE

North Carolina high court backs move forcing school spending

A local North Carolina judge had the power to transfer large amounts of taxpayer dollars from government coffers to state agencies to carry out a plan to address longstanding education inequities, the state Supreme Court ruled on Friday. In another landmark decision from school funding litigation that began three decades...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WFAE

WFAE

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy