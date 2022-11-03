ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Eagles-Texans inactives for Week 9 matchup

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fEj7_0iy16Tff00

The Eagles released their list of inactives list for Thursday night at Houston, and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson will make his 2022 debut tonight against the Texans.

Wilson was elevated from the practice squad for the first time this season after Jordan Davis was placed on Injured Reserve due to an ankle injury.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts will make his first start ever at NRG Stadium, and it’ll be his first game in Houston since leaving Channelview High School for Alabama.

Eagles inactives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261vPS_0iy16Tff00
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Here are the players who are inactive for the Eagles today:

S Reed Blankenship

QB Ian Book

CB Josh Jobe

RB Trey Sermon

G Josh Sills

Those five players were all inactive for the Eagles’ last matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Texans inactives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6xHO_0iy16Tff00
Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks headline a list of seven players listed as inactive for the Texans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton has some nerve intimating about free agent-to-be Lamar Jackson

Oh, come on. There’s a whirlwind of speculation surrounding former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, and where he’ll return to coach in a year or two. Payton isn’t going to be free to entertain all offers, seeing as he’s still under contract with the Saints through 2024, but it’s about as close to free agency as someone in his position would reach. And he’s already looking at his options.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star safety Jamel Johnson decommits from Texas

Four-star safety Jamel Johnson decommitted from the University of Texas on Monday. Johnson had been the longest tenured commit in Texas’ 2023 recruiting class, committing to the Longhorns back on Nov. 4, 2021. The Seguin native is rated the No. 19 safety in the country and the No. 49 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Nick Saban said following Alabama's 32-31 loss to LSU

Saturday night in Death Valley the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a disappointing overtime loss to the No. 10 LSU Tigers 32-31. Alabama is now on the outside looking in at a possible bid to both the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff. Alabama would have to win out and chaos, as we have never seen before, would have to take place in order for the Tide to have any title hopes.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy