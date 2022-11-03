Eagles-Texans inactives for Week 9 matchup

The Eagles released their list of inactives list for Thursday night at Houston, and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson will make his 2022 debut tonight against the Texans.

Wilson was elevated from the practice squad for the first time this season after Jordan Davis was placed on Injured Reserve due to an ankle injury.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts will make his first start ever at NRG Stadium, and it’ll be his first game in Houston since leaving Channelview High School for Alabama.

Eagles inactives

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Here are the players who are inactive for the Eagles today:

S Reed Blankenship

QB Ian Book

CB Josh Jobe

RB Trey Sermon

G Josh Sills

Those five players were all inactive for the Eagles’ last matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Texans inactives

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks headline a list of seven players listed as inactive for the Texans.