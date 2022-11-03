ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Lehi police lift shelter-in-place order prompted by shots fired in home

LEHI — Police lifted a shelter-in-place order late Monday for residents after shots were fired in a neighborhood in Lehi. The shelter-in-place order was issued in a reverse 911 call to residents in the area of 8000 N. 9550 West just before 9 p.m. It remained in place for just under two hours.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Man steals SUV, crashes into traffic light in Salt Lake, police say

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a man has been arrested after crashing a stolen SUV into a traffic pole, and then running from officers Monday morning. An officer was patrolling near 1000 W. North Temple when he noticed a suspicious SUV surrounded by people in a parking lot of a local business, Salt Lake City police said in a news release.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Police concerned about 2 teens missing from Utah County area

SPANISH FORK — Spanish Fork police are concerned about the safety of two teens who have been missing since late Friday night. A third teen that was thought to be with Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley has been found. Katiana Peterson, age 14, and Elijah Seeley, age 13, are...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

'He was an icon in Utah': Marcos Ortiz, longtime ABC4 reporter, dies at 68

SALT LAKE CITY — Marcos Ortiz, a longtime TV reporter in Utah, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, ABC4 announced on Sunday. He was 68. Ortiz had worked at the station since 2004, serving as ABC4's senior crime and justice reporter at the time of his death. His work included the Justice Files series and Missing in Utah, according to station executives. The cause of his death has not yet been released.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Kearns pastor created a multicultural church where people learn from each other

KEARNS — Pastor Corey J. Hodges has been working to cultivate a multicultural atmosphere at the Point Church during the last 15 years, and he has been succeeding. The Point Church currently has at least 33 different nationalities represented in its congregation, counting first generation Americans and people who were born in other countries.
KEARNS, UT
ksl.com

BYU edges Idaho State 60-56 behind Traore's double-double

PROVO, Utah — Fousseyni Traore had 15 points and 11 rebounds in BYU's 60-56 win against Idaho State in a season opener on Monday night. Spencer Johnson scored 11 points while going 4 of 7 from the field, and added six rebounds for the Cougars. Gideon George recorded 10 points and was 4 of 13 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Washington outlasts Weber State 69-52 in season opener

SEATTLE — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 points, PJ Fuller added 10 points, and Washington overcame a sluggish, mistake-filled start to pull away for a 69-52 win over Weber State on Monday night in the season opener for both teams. Brooks, a transfer from Kentucky, appeared more than capable...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

'Tonight was crazy': Johnson's 3 staves off Idaho State in BYU season opener

PROVO — To paraphrase Michael Scott quoting Wayne Gretzky, Spencer Johnson only missed 100% of the shots he didn't take Monday night. Johnson scored 11 points to go along with eight rebounds, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds left, to help BYU survive its season opener with a 60-56 win Monday night over Idaho State at the Marriott Center.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Double or nothing? No. 15 BYU draws rematch with Utah Valley in NCAA 1st round

PROVO — The rematch is set between BYU women's soccer and crosstown rival Utah Valley. The 15th-ranked Cougars will host the Wolverines in the first round of the NCAA women's soccer tournament on Friday at South Field (6 p.m. MST). It's the rematch of a near-annual regular-season contest, the most recent of which went 4-2 to Utah Valley on the same field on Sept. 10.
PROVO, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy