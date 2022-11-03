Read full article on original website
Lehi police lift shelter-in-place order prompted by shots fired in home
LEHI — Police lifted a shelter-in-place order late Monday for residents after shots were fired in a neighborhood in Lehi. The shelter-in-place order was issued in a reverse 911 call to residents in the area of 8000 N. 9550 West just before 9 p.m. It remained in place for just under two hours.
Man steals SUV, crashes into traffic light in Salt Lake, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a man has been arrested after crashing a stolen SUV into a traffic pole, and then running from officers Monday morning. An officer was patrolling near 1000 W. North Temple when he noticed a suspicious SUV surrounded by people in a parking lot of a local business, Salt Lake City police said in a news release.
Police concerned about 2 teens missing from Utah County area
SPANISH FORK — Spanish Fork police are concerned about the safety of two teens who have been missing since late Friday night. A third teen that was thought to be with Katiana Peterson and Elijah Seeley has been found. Katiana Peterson, age 14, and Elijah Seeley, age 13, are...
Electricity restored to most in Salt Lake Valley, still hundreds without power
SALT LAKE CITY — Electricity has been restored to most Rocky Mountain Power customers after multiple outages left thousands without power in the Salt Lake Valley Monday morning. The company's website showed 95 outages affecting more than 22,000 customers around 7 a.m., up from over 6,000 earlier in the...
New Utah storm may produce over 2 feet of mountain snow; power companies brace for outages
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's largest power provider is bracing for possible weather-related outages, as an atmospheric river is set to churn even more rain, snow and wind into the state to start the workweek. Rocky Mountain Power officials said Sunday that they are monitoring the latest storm system...
'He was an icon in Utah': Marcos Ortiz, longtime ABC4 reporter, dies at 68
SALT LAKE CITY — Marcos Ortiz, a longtime TV reporter in Utah, died unexpectedly at his home Saturday, ABC4 announced on Sunday. He was 68. Ortiz had worked at the station since 2004, serving as ABC4's senior crime and justice reporter at the time of his death. His work included the Justice Files series and Missing in Utah, according to station executives. The cause of his death has not yet been released.
Utah County attorney says deputy county clerk should be removed from supervising election
PROVO — The Utah County attorney is asking that a county election official be removed from supervising Tuesday's election after the official received payments from a group opposing a measure on the ballot. In a recent memo obtained by KSL.com, Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said he is concerned...
Kearns pastor created a multicultural church where people learn from each other
KEARNS — Pastor Corey J. Hodges has been working to cultivate a multicultural atmosphere at the Point Church during the last 15 years, and he has been succeeding. The Point Church currently has at least 33 different nationalities represented in its congregation, counting first generation Americans and people who were born in other countries.
BYU edges Idaho State 60-56 behind Traore's double-double
PROVO, Utah — Fousseyni Traore had 15 points and 11 rebounds in BYU's 60-56 win against Idaho State in a season opener on Monday night. Spencer Johnson scored 11 points while going 4 of 7 from the field, and added six rebounds for the Cougars. Gideon George recorded 10 points and was 4 of 13 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).
Washington outlasts Weber State 69-52 in season opener
SEATTLE — Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 points, PJ Fuller added 10 points, and Washington overcame a sluggish, mistake-filled start to pull away for a 69-52 win over Weber State on Monday night in the season opener for both teams. Brooks, a transfer from Kentucky, appeared more than capable...
Taylor Funk, Utah State surge to 75-58 win over Utah Valley to open the season
LOGAN — A 6-foot-9 forward is not supposed to rebound the ball, dribble up the floor, pull up from the logo and hit a 3-pointer. Utah State's Taylor Funk is not your average 6-foot-9 forward, though. Funk, the highly sought-after St. Joseph's transfer, did just that in his first...
'Tonight was crazy': Johnson's 3 staves off Idaho State in BYU season opener
PROVO — To paraphrase Michael Scott quoting Wayne Gretzky, Spencer Johnson only missed 100% of the shots he didn't take Monday night. Johnson scored 11 points to go along with eight rebounds, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds left, to help BYU survive its season opener with a 60-56 win Monday night over Idaho State at the Marriott Center.
Offensive struggles doom Wildcats as they fall to Washington in season opener
OGDEN — On a night when underdog teams won and played close games all across the country, Weber State gave it their best shot but ultimately came up short against Washington in a 69-52 loss. Coming in as 12.5 point underdogs, first year head coach Eric Duft's team kept...
Double or nothing? No. 15 BYU draws rematch with Utah Valley in NCAA 1st round
PROVO — The rematch is set between BYU women's soccer and crosstown rival Utah Valley. The 15th-ranked Cougars will host the Wolverines in the first round of the NCAA women's soccer tournament on Friday at South Field (6 p.m. MST). It's the rematch of a near-annual regular-season contest, the most recent of which went 4-2 to Utah Valley on the same field on Sept. 10.
Preaching patience: Seldom-used Hinckley Ropati ready when BYU needed him most
BOISE, Idaho — Credit goes to the big names, the heavy hitters, the players said to be "among the best in college football," either Saturday night at Albertsons Stadium or in analyzing their NFL draft stock. Puka Nacua and Jaren Hall were magnificent in BYU's stunning 31-28 win over...
